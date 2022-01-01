Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Molinari's Adam's Village

789 Adams Street

Boston, MA 02124

Cheese Pizza
Chick Parm Dinner
Arancini

Appetizer

Arancini

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Idas Meatballs

$12.00

Melanzana Forno

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Mussels Fra Diavlo

$14.00

Calamari

$14.00

Imported Buratta & Prosciutto

$18.00

Brussel Sprout Contorni

$10.00

Delicata Squash

$10.00

Fried Clams

$19.00Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup

$8.00Out of stock

QUART Italian Wedding Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Octopus

$20.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

La Bistecca Sandwich

$16.00

MBall Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Grinder

$12.00

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Sandwich

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

IL Pesce Salad

$17.00

It Chopped Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Salad

$9.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Beet Salad

$11.00

Brussel Sprout Salad

$10.00

Pasta

Chick Parm Dinner

$23.00

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$20.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$16.00

Pasta Ala Vodka

$20.00

Side Fresh Pasta

$9.00

Sunday Dinner

$16.00

Child's Pasta

$6.00

Lasagne Bolognese

$18.00

Fettucini Carbonara

$22.00

Gluten Free Chicken Parm

$23.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Specialty Pizza

Bianco

$18.00

Bocca

$20.00

Burratta Pizza

$19.00

Crunchy Buffalo

$19.00

Lucca

$20.00

Margherita

$18.00

Meat Lover

$19.00

Popeye

$18.00

Sandy

$19.00

Scampi

$20.00

Spuds & Hen

$18.00

Hooper

$22.00

James Michael

$20.00

Clam Pizza

$20.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$11.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Zeppole

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Cakage Fee

$3.00

Dinner Specials

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chix Saltimbocca

$23.00

Clams Bianco

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavalo

$23.00

Scampi Shrimp Dinner

$25.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Chicken Milanese

$23.00

Veal CHOP

$36.00Out of stock

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Veal Parm

$29.00

Gnocchi

$20.00

Scallops

$28.00

Bucatini Piccante

$22.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$23.00

Strozzapreti

$23.00

Spaghettini

$16.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$20.00

Filet Of Sole

$23.00

Stuffed Peppers

$17.00Out of stock

Lobster Scampi

$30.00

Sides

1 Chicken Cutlet Parm

$5.00

1 Plain Chicken Cutlet

$4.00

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dress

$0.75

Side Bolognese

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Caesar Dress

$0.75

Side House Dress

$0.75

Side Maple Dress

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Oregano Dress

$0.75

Side Pomodoro

$1.00

Side Ranch Dress

$0.75

Side Roasted Chicken

$6.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Grinder Roll

$2.00

Side Potato

$7.00

Seasoned EVOO

$1.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.00

Side Buratta

$7.50

Side Ricotta

$2.00

Side Pesto Cream

$5.00

Seperate Container Charge

$1.00

Side Fresh Parm

$0.50

Non-Alcoholic

Cans

Tea/Juice

Water

White Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mocha Cappucino

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Decafe Capp

$5.00

Macario

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Bluberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Soda

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Cran Soda

$2.50

Swag

Black Hats with White Logo

$25.00

Shirts

$25.00

White Hats with Black Logo

$25.00

Bottle

BTL Villa Sauv Blanc

$33.00

BTL KJ Chard

$39.00

BTL Rose

$33.00

BTL MIONETTO

$33.00

BTL Prendo Pinot Grigio

$33.00

BTL VERDICCHIO

$30.00

BTL TERRADORA FALANGHINA

$39.00

BTL La Capranera

$30.00

BTL

$55.00

BTL Tormaresca Chard

$30.00

Bottle

BTL Lambrusco

$36.00

BTL Frappato

$33.00

BTL Cannonau

$39.00

BTL Coppola Claret

$30.00

BTL Cantina Montepulciano

$36.00

BTL Melini Chianti

$36.00

BTL Josh Cab

$30.00

BTL DEMARIE

$36.00

BTL PRIMATERRA

$30.00

BTL IL CASATO

$33.00

Cider

Magners

$6.50

Beer

Peroni

$7.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Stella

$6.50

Castle Keeper

$8.50

Sam Lager

$7.00

Sam Seasonal

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

St Pauli

$4.00

Menebrea

$7.50

Neponset Gold

$8.00

Lightyear Journey

$8.00

Kitchen

$19.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Shandy

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$6.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Alcohol Purchases are available for PICKUP ONLY! Please provide proper ID upon arrival.

Website

Location

789 Adams Street, Boston, MA 02124

Directions

