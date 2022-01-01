- Home
- /
- Cape May Court House
- /
- Italian
- /
- Molino's
Molino's
No reviews yet
219 S Main St
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specialty Pies
Small White Pie
Garlic, Oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan
Small Sweet & Spicy Pork Pie
Pulled Pork, red sauce, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple mango salsa, cooper sharp cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Small Pesto Chicken Pie
pesto chicken, mozzarella, ricotta topped with feta cheese, parmesan and a garlic oil
Small Tomato Pie
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, olive oil and oregano, basil, sliced tomato **no cheese**
Small Margherita Pie
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil. garlic and parmesan cheese
Small Molino's Specialty Pie
red sauce and cooper sharp cheese
Small Buffalo Chicken Pie
buffalo style-made with red sauce
Small BBQ Chicken Pie
BBQ chicken with red sauce
Small Bruschetta Pie
Mozzarella topped with bruschetta then layered with fresh mozzarella topped with basil garlic Parmesan and Locatelli cheese
Small Veggie Lover Pie
green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, olives and tomatoes with red sauce
Small Meat Lovers Pie
sausage, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni
Small The Whiz Wit Pie
Freshly cooked cheesesteak with fried onions topped with cheese whiz seasoned with salt and pepper
Small The Work Pie
A combo of Veggie and Meat lovers
Large White Pie
Garlic, Oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan
Large Sweet & Spicy Pork Pie
Pulled Pork, red sauce, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple mango salsa, cooper sharp cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Large Pesto Chicken Pie
pesto chicken, mozzarella, ricotta topped with feta cheese, parmesan and a garlic oil
Large Tomato Pie
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, olive oil and oregano, basil, sliced tomato **no cheese**
Large Margherita Pie
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil. garlic and parmesan cheese
Large Molino's Specialty Pie
red sauce and cooper sharp cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken Pie
Pizza sauce top with mozzarella and buffalo chicken
Large BBQ Chicken Pie
BBQ chicken with red sauce
Large Bruschetta Pie
Mozzarella topped with bruschetta then layered with fresh mozzarella topped with basil garlic Parmesan and Locatelli cheese
Large Veggie Lover Pie
green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, olives and tomatoes with red sauce
Large Meat lovers Pie
sausage, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni
Large The Whiz Wit Pie
Freshly cooked cheesesteak with fried onions topped with cheese whiz seasoned with salt and pepper
Large The Work Pie
A combo of Veggie and Meat lovers
Stromboli & Calzones
Small Cheese Steak Stromboli
freshly cooked cheesesteak, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Small Pizza Steak Stromboli
freshly cooked cheesesteak, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Small Veggie Stromboli
MADE WITH MUSHROOM,ONION,SPINACH,PEPPERS, ZUCCHINI,TOMATOS, MOZZERALLA WITH SIDE OF MARINARA
Small Calzone
with Ricotta and mozzarella
Small Baked Panzerotti
stuffed with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Small Stromboli
stuffed with mozzarella with a side of marinara
Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
stuffed with fresh chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, American cheese, mozzarella with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Small Pepperoni Stromboli
Small Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli
freshly chopped chicken, American cheese pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Small Italian Stromboli
stuffed with salami, capicola, provolone cheese, mozzarella served with side of marinara
Large Cheese Steak Stromboli
freshly cooked cheesesteak, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Large Pizza steak Stromboli
freshly cooked cheesesteak, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Large Veggie Stromboli
MADE WITH MUSHROOM,ONION,SPINACH,PEPPERS, ZUCCHINI,TOMATOS, MOZZERALLA WITH SIDE OF MARINARA
Large Calzone
with Ricotta and mozzarella
Large Baked Panzerotti
stuffed with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Large Stromboli
stuffed with mozzarella with a side of marinara
Large Buffalo Chicken Stomboli
stuffed with fresh chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, American cheese, mozzarella with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Large Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli
freshly chopped chicken, American cheese, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Large Chicken Pizza Steak Stromboli
freshly chopped chicken, American cheese pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Large Italian Stromboli
stuffed with salami, capicola, provolone cheese, mozzarella served with side of marinara
Large Pepperroni Stromboli
Starters
Jumbo Wings
Meatless Wings (Vegan)
Mozzarella Sticks (4)
Plantain Bites
with pineapple mango salsa and coconut, drizzled with rum glaze
Eggplant Italiano
Fried eggplant layered with fresh mozzarella roasted red peppers Sautéed spinach drizzled with balsamic reduction
Chicken Tenders (4)
4 Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce
Bruschetta Appetizer
Served with Garlic Bread
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2)
served with ginger soy sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
served with house made tortilla chips
Homemade Crab Dip
Served with House made Tortilla Chips
GF Mozzarella Sticks
GF Chicken Tenders
Boneless Wings
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumber, carrots, parm cheese, croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan and Egg tossed with Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Black Olive, Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Roasted Red peppers with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Bruschetta Salad
Lettuce, homemade Bruschetta, fresh Mozzarella, croutons drizzled with a balsamic reduction sprinkled with locatelli and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Crispy Chicken Salad
lettuce, bacon , tomato, cheddar jack cheese and chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing
Summer Salad
spring mix, goat cheese, pears, dried cranberries and walnuts with a citrus herb vinaigrette on the side
Caribbean Grilled Shrimp Salad
spring mix, 6 grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, tomatoes, avocado with citrus herb vinaigrette on the side
Antipasto Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone with house dressing served on the side
Side Salad
Chef Salad
Dinners
Spaghetti
SPRINKLED WITH PARSLEY AND PARMESAN WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY
Pasta Aglio’e Olio
GARLIC AND OLIVE OIL, PARSLEY AND PARMESAN CHEESE WOSSED WITH PASTA
Stuff Shells (4)
Sweet Cheese Ravioli (5)
SPRINKLED WITH PARSLEY AND PARMESAN WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli (5)
SPRINKLED WITH PARSLEY AND PARMESAN WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY
Baked Ziti
MIXED WITH RICOTTA, PARMESAN AND SAUCE TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA
Meat & Cheese Lasagna
Homemade Cavatelli
PASTA MADE WITH CHEESE TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY
Tour Of Italy
SPAGHETTI, STUFF SHELL(1),CAVATELLI,LASAGNA,CHICKEN PARMESAN, MEATBALL(1), SAUSAGE(1)
Pasta Alfredo
MOLINO'S RICH GARLIC CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH PENNE PASTA
Penne A La Vodka
PENNE PASTA TOSSED WITH A CREAMY VODKA MARINARA
Chicken Parmesan
ITALIAN BREADED TOPPED WITH ITALIAN GRAVY AND MOZZARELLA OVER SPAGHETTI
Eggplant Parmesan
ITALIAN BREADED TOPPED WITH ITALIAN GRAVY AND MOZZARELLA OVER SPAGHETTI
Wraps/Burrito
Pulled Pork Burrito
fresh spinach, plantains, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, crispy onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese
Veggie Burger Burrito
avocado, rice , beans, lettuce, salsa
Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, fresh salsa, Rice and beans
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Veggie Burger Wrap
homemade veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard on wheat wrap
Tempeh & Veggie burrito
with avocado, lettuce, provolone cheese on a wheat wrap
Sandwiches
ATLT Sandwich (Tempeh)
avocado, tempeh, lettuce, tomato on grilled multigrain and vegenaise
Tempeh Rueben
tempeh, sauerkraut, swiss on marble rye with Russian dressing
Turkey Rueben
turkey, sauerkraut, swiss on marble rye with Russian dressing
TALT
turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo on grilled multigrain
ABLT
avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato on grilled multigrain with mayo
AFBLT(Faking Bacon)
avocado, faking bacon, lettuce, tomato on grilled multigrain and vegenaise
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo your choice of bread
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
Garlic Fries
Loaded Fries
BACON, MOZZARELLA, RANCH
Sausage (2)
Nacho Fries
TOPPED WITH TACO MEAT, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, SALSA
BBQ Ranch Fries
CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON, JALAPENOS
Side Of day
Old Bay Fries
Hot Fries
Onion Rings
Meatballs (2)
Garlic Bread
Caliente Fries
JALAPENO'S, CHEDDAR AND HOT SAUCE
Pizza Dough
Side Veggie
Side Pasta
Soup
Chips
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Salad
Garlic Knots
Dinner Roll
Long Roll
8oz Side Of Cole Slaw
From The Grill
Italian Pulled Pork
SPINACH SAUTEED IN OIL AND GARLIC, ROASTED RED PEPPERS AND AGED PROVOLONE CHEESE
Cheese Steak
Molino’s Cheese steak
MADE WITH COOPER SHARP CHEESE AND FRIED ONIONS
Pizza Steak
sliced steak topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak
freshly chopped chicken with American cheese on long roll
Italian Chicken Cheese Steak
SPINACH SAUTEED IN OIL AND GARLIC, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND PROVOLONE CHEESE
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
CHICKEN DIPPED IN A HOT SAUCE WITH AMERICAN CHEESE AND RANCH
Cheeseburger
Meatless Crumble Cheese Steak
Seitan Cheese Steak
Chicken Parm Sub
breaded chicken cutlet, marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese on long roll
Eggplant Sub
battered eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella on a long roll
Meatball Parm Sub
Sausage Parm
sausage topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
Grilled Cheese
Panini’s /Hoagies
Eggplant Panini
FRIED EGGPLANT, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, SPINACH, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BALSAMIC REDUCTION
Molino Panini
FRESH MOZZARELLA,TOMATO,BASIL AND BALSAMIC REDUCTION
Old School Panini
FRESH MOZZARELLA,PROSCUITTO, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PESTO
Turkey Cuban Panini
GRILLED TURKEY AND HAM, PICKLES, SWISS CHEESE WITH HONEY MUSTARD
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini
GRILLED CHICKEN, SLICED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PESTO MAYO
Molino’s Italian Hoagie
SALAMI, CAPICOLA, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR
Old Style Italian
SALAMI, CAPICOLA, PROSCIUTTO, AND AGED PROVOLONE,LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR
Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR
Cheese Hoagie
Dessert
Bottled Dressing
Side Of
Side of cheese wiz 4oz
Side of Salsa 4oz
Side of Sour Cream 2oz
Side of Anchovies 3oz
Side of Dressing
Side of Red Sauce 4oz
Side of Red Sauce 8 oz
Side of Hot peppers
Side of Sweet Peppers
Side of Pickles
Side of Hot Sauce 4 oz
Side Of Honey Hot 4 Oz
Side Of Hot Sauce 2 Oz
2 Oz Side Honey Hot
Drinks
Water
Iced Tea
Sport Drink
Energy Drink/Coffe
Pellegrino
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Dr Pepper
2 Liter Ginger Ale
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Sprite
20oz Dr Pepper
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Diet Dr Pepper
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Root Beer
20oz Orange
Lemonade
Seafood Favorites
Homemade Dessert
Poultry & Meats
Molino's Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast sautéed with spinach, red onion, tomatoes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce
Baked Chicken
Topped w/spinach and sundried tomatoes topped with goat cheese and a lemon butter sauce
Chicken Marsala
Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce
Steak Marsala
Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce
Veal Marsala
Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce
Chicken Francaise
with a tomato caper lemon butter sauce
Chicken & Crab
with a tomato, caper, white wine sauce topped with crab
Chicken Parmesan
topped with our homemade Italian gravy and mozzarella
Grilled Marinated Flat Iron Steak
Special Marinated Flat Iron Steak topped with corn salsa and drizzled with Chile citrus reduction
Garlic & Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Garlic and Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Chile Encrusted Pork Tenderloin
with plantain bites and mango corn salsa drizzled with chile citrus reduction
Country Fried Steak
topped with our homemade white country gravy
Country Fried Chicken
topped with our homemade white country gravy
Steak Chimichurri
topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce
Chicken Chimichurri
topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce
Pork Chimichurri
topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce
Egg Plant Parmesan
topped with our homemade Italian gravy and mozzarella cheese
Molino's Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast sautéed with spinach, red onion, tomatoes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce
Baked Chicken
Topped w/spinach and sundried tomatoes topped with goat cheese and a lemon butter sauce
Chicken Marsala
Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce
Veal Marsala
Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce
Chicken Francaise
with a tomato caper lemon butter sauce
Chicken & Crab
with a tomato, caper, white wine sauce topped with crab
Chicken Parmesan
topped with our homemade Italian gravy and mozzarella
Grilled Marinated Flat Iron Steak
Special Marinated Flat Iron Steak topped with corn salsa and drizzled with Chile citrus reduction
Garlic & Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Garlic and Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Chile Encrusted Pork Tenderloin
with plantain bites and mango corn salsa drizzled with chile citrus reduction
Country Fried Steak
topped with our homemade white country gravy
Country Fried Chicken
topped with our homemade white country gravy
Chicken Chimichurri
topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce
Pork Chimichurri
topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce
Steak Chimichurri
topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce
Lg Molino's Chicken
Lg Baked Chicken
Lg Chicken Steak Masala
Lg Chicken Veal Masala
Lg Chicken Francaise
Lg Chicken & Crab
Lg Chicken Parmesan
Lg Grilled Marinated Flat Iron Steak
Lg Garlic & Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Lg Chile Encrusted Pork Tenderloin
Lg Country Fried Steak
Lg Country Fried Chicken
Lg Chicken Chimichurri
Lg Pork Chimichurri
Lg Steak Chimichurri
Risotto Specialties
Appetizer
Chicken tenders
served with Honey Mustard or BBQ
Bacon wrapped Scallops
with BBQ or Horseradish Cream
Gourmet cheese & Fruit tray
Assorted Gourmet Cheeses and Fruit
Mini Crab Cakes
Homemade Mini Crab Cakes with a side of sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Tray
Vegetable platter with French Onion and Ranch Dips
Beef Carpaccio
with horseradish Aioli, Red Onion, and Tomato
BBQ Spicy Shrimp
stuffed with horseradish and pepper jack cheese wrapped in bacon
Smoked Salmon Salad
with capers, red onion and tomato on or w/ crackers
Vegetable Spring Rolls
with sweet ginger soy dipping sauce
Fresh Mozz tomato basil
drizzled with balsamic reduction and basil
Plantain Bites
with mango salsa and drizzled with a sweet rum reduction
Buffalo Chicken Dip
served with homemade tortilla chips
Italian Hoagie Dip
served with sliced Italian Bread
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
with homemade tortilla chips
Creamy Crab Dip
served with old bay homemade tortilla chips
Pepperoni Dip
served with sliced Italian bread
Brushetta
fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, herbs with garlic toast
Mozzarella sticks
Homemade Mozzarella Logs with a side of marinara
Salads
Favorites
Assorted Hoagie,Wrap Or Panini Trays
Sides
Pasta Specialties
Sm Homemade Ravioli's Cheese
Sm Spinach & Cheese
Sm Meat & Cheese
Sm Crab & Cheese Ravioli's
Sm Chicken Pesto Ravioli’s
Sm B.L.T. Pasta
Sm Pork Ragu
Sm Mac N Cheese
Sm Baked Ziti
Sm Stuffed Shells
Sm Lasagna
Sm Molino’s Penne Pasta
Sm Fettuccini Alfredo
Sm Penne A La Vodka
Sm House Special
Small Chicken Alfredo
Lg Homemade Ravioli's Cheese
Lg Spinach & Cheese
Lg Meat & Cheese
Lg Crab & Cheese Ravioli's
Lg Chicken Pesto Ravioli’s
Lg B.L.T. Pasta
Lg Pork Ragu
Lg Mac N Cheese
Lg Baked Ziti
Lg Stuffed Shells
Lg Lasagna
Lg Molino’s Penne Pasta
Lg Fettuccini Alfredo
Lg Penne A La Vodka
Lg House Special
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
219 S Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210