Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Molino's

review star

No reviews yet

219 S Main St

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
French Fries
Bang Bang Chicken Tacos (3)

Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$15.00

Personal Pizza

$8.00

Slice

$2.34Out of stock

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Specialty Pies

Small White Pie

$9.00

Garlic, Oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan

Small Sweet & Spicy Pork Pie

Small Sweet & Spicy Pork Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork, red sauce, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple mango salsa, cooper sharp cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Small Pesto Chicken Pie

$12.00

pesto chicken, mozzarella, ricotta topped with feta cheese, parmesan and a garlic oil

Small Tomato Pie

$8.00

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, olive oil and oregano, basil, sliced tomato **no cheese**

Small Margherita Pie

Small Margherita Pie

$11.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil. garlic and parmesan cheese

Small Molino's Specialty Pie

$9.00

red sauce and cooper sharp cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Pie

$12.00

buffalo style-made with red sauce

Small BBQ Chicken Pie

$12.00

BBQ chicken with red sauce

Small Bruschetta Pie

$11.00

Mozzarella topped with bruschetta then layered with fresh mozzarella topped with basil garlic Parmesan and Locatelli cheese

Small Veggie Lover Pie

$11.00

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, olives and tomatoes with red sauce

Small Meat Lovers Pie

$11.00

sausage, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni

Small The Whiz Wit Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Freshly cooked cheesesteak with fried onions topped with cheese whiz seasoned with salt and pepper

Small The Work Pie

$15.00

A combo of Veggie and Meat lovers

Large White Pie

Large White Pie

$19.00

Garlic, Oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan

Large Sweet & Spicy Pork Pie

Large Sweet & Spicy Pork Pie

$22.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork, red sauce, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple mango salsa, cooper sharp cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Large Pesto Chicken Pie

Large Pesto Chicken Pie

$24.00

pesto chicken, mozzarella, ricotta topped with feta cheese, parmesan and a garlic oil

Large Tomato Pie

$16.95

Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, olive oil and oregano, basil, sliced tomato **no cheese**

Large Margherita Pie

$21.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil. garlic and parmesan cheese

Large Molino's Specialty Pie

$17.00

red sauce and cooper sharp cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pie

Large Buffalo Chicken Pie

$24.00

Pizza sauce top with mozzarella and buffalo chicken

Large BBQ Chicken Pie

Large BBQ Chicken Pie

$24.00

BBQ chicken with red sauce

Large Bruschetta Pie

Large Bruschetta Pie

$21.00

Mozzarella topped with bruschetta then layered with fresh mozzarella topped with basil garlic Parmesan and Locatelli cheese

Large Veggie Lover Pie

Large Veggie Lover Pie

$21.00

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, olives and tomatoes with red sauce

Large Meat lovers Pie

Large Meat lovers Pie

$21.00

sausage, meatballs, bacon, pepperoni

Large The Whiz Wit Pie

$23.00Out of stock

Freshly cooked cheesesteak with fried onions topped with cheese whiz seasoned with salt and pepper

Large The Work Pie

$29.00

A combo of Veggie and Meat lovers

Stromboli & Calzones

Small Cheese Steak Stromboli

$11.00Out of stock

freshly cooked cheesesteak, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara

Small Pizza Steak Stromboli

$11.00Out of stock

freshly cooked cheesesteak, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara

Small Veggie Stromboli

$11.00

MADE WITH MUSHROOM,ONION,SPINACH,PEPPERS, ZUCCHINI,TOMATOS, MOZZERALLA WITH SIDE OF MARINARA

Small Calzone

$10.00

with Ricotta and mozzarella

Small Baked Panzerotti

$9.00

stuffed with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Small Stromboli

$9.00

stuffed with mozzarella with a side of marinara

Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.00

stuffed with fresh chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, American cheese, mozzarella with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Small Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.00

Small Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

$11.00

freshly chopped chicken, American cheese pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara

Small Italian Stromboli

$10.00

stuffed with salami, capicola, provolone cheese, mozzarella served with side of marinara

Large Cheese Steak Stromboli

Large Cheese Steak Stromboli

$22.00Out of stock

freshly cooked cheesesteak, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara

Large Pizza steak Stromboli

$22.00Out of stock

freshly cooked cheesesteak, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara

Large Veggie Stromboli

$21.00

MADE WITH MUSHROOM,ONION,SPINACH,PEPPERS, ZUCCHINI,TOMATOS, MOZZERALLA WITH SIDE OF MARINARA

Large Calzone

$21.00

with Ricotta and mozzarella

Large Baked Panzerotti

$18.00

stuffed with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Large Stromboli

$17.00

stuffed with mozzarella with a side of marinara

Large Buffalo Chicken Stomboli

$22.00

stuffed with fresh chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, American cheese, mozzarella with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Large Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

$22.00

freshly chopped chicken, American cheese, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara

Large Chicken Pizza Steak Stromboli

$22.00

freshly chopped chicken, American cheese pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara

Large Italian Stromboli

$20.00

stuffed with salami, capicola, provolone cheese, mozzarella served with side of marinara

Large Pepperroni Stromboli

$21.00

Starters

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$10.00+

Meatless Wings (Vegan)

$9.00+
Mozzarella Sticks (4)

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$8.00

Plantain Bites

$7.00

with pineapple mango salsa and coconut, drizzled with rum glaze

Eggplant Italiano

Eggplant Italiano

$8.00Out of stock

Fried eggplant layered with fresh mozzarella roasted red peppers Sautéed spinach drizzled with balsamic reduction

Chicken Tenders (4)

$8.50

4 Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce

Bruschetta Appetizer

$7.00

Served with Garlic Bread

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2)

$8.00

served with ginger soy sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.00Out of stock

served with house made tortilla chips

Homemade Crab Dip

$11.00

Served with House made Tortilla Chips

GF Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

GF Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings

$7.95+Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumber, carrots, parm cheese, croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan and Egg tossed with Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Black Olive, Feta Cheese, Artichoke, Roasted Red peppers with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Bruschetta Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, homemade Bruschetta, fresh Mozzarella, croutons drizzled with a balsamic reduction sprinkled with locatelli and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95Out of stock

lettuce, bacon , tomato, cheddar jack cheese and chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$10.00

spring mix, goat cheese, pears, dried cranberries and walnuts with a citrus herb vinaigrette on the side

Caribbean Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.00

spring mix, 6 grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, tomatoes, avocado with citrus herb vinaigrette on the side

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone with house dressing served on the side

Side Salad

$4.95

Chef Salad

$12.00

Dinners

Spaghetti

$8.00

SPRINKLED WITH PARSLEY AND PARMESAN WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY

Pasta Aglio’e Olio

$10.00

GARLIC AND OLIVE OIL, PARSLEY AND PARMESAN CHEESE WOSSED WITH PASTA

Stuff Shells (4)

$11.00

Sweet Cheese Ravioli (5)

$11.00

SPRINKLED WITH PARSLEY AND PARMESAN WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli (5)

$13.00

SPRINKLED WITH PARSLEY AND PARMESAN WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY

Baked Ziti

$12.00

MIXED WITH RICOTTA, PARMESAN AND SAUCE TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA

Meat & Cheese Lasagna

Meat & Cheese Lasagna

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade Cavatelli

$12.00

PASTA MADE WITH CHEESE TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE ITALIAN GRAVY

Tour Of Italy

$25.00

SPAGHETTI, STUFF SHELL(1),CAVATELLI,LASAGNA,CHICKEN PARMESAN, MEATBALL(1), SAUSAGE(1)

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

MOLINO'S RICH GARLIC CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH PENNE PASTA

Penne A La Vodka

Penne A La Vodka

$13.00

PENNE PASTA TOSSED WITH A CREAMY VODKA MARINARA

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

ITALIAN BREADED TOPPED WITH ITALIAN GRAVY AND MOZZARELLA OVER SPAGHETTI

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00Out of stock

ITALIAN BREADED TOPPED WITH ITALIAN GRAVY AND MOZZARELLA OVER SPAGHETTI

Wraps/Burrito

Pulled Pork Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

fresh spinach, plantains, avocado, pineapple mango salsa, crispy onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese

Veggie Burger Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

avocado, rice , beans, lettuce, salsa

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, fresh salsa, Rice and beans

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Veggie Burger Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

homemade veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard on wheat wrap

Tempeh & Veggie burrito

$9.00

with avocado, lettuce, provolone cheese on a wheat wrap

Sandwiches

ATLT Sandwich (Tempeh)

$9.95

avocado, tempeh, lettuce, tomato on grilled multigrain and vegenaise

Tempeh Rueben

$9.00

tempeh, sauerkraut, swiss on marble rye with Russian dressing

Turkey Rueben

$9.00Out of stock

turkey, sauerkraut, swiss on marble rye with Russian dressing

TALT

$9.00Out of stock

turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo on grilled multigrain

ABLT

$9.00Out of stock

avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato on grilled multigrain with mayo

AFBLT(Faking Bacon)

$9.95

avocado, faking bacon, lettuce, tomato on grilled multigrain and vegenaise

Turkey Club

$11.95Out of stock

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo your choice of bread

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Pizza Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00Out of stock

BACON, MOZZARELLA, RANCH

Sausage (2)

$4.95

Nacho Fries

$8.00

TOPPED WITH TACO MEAT, CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, SALSA

BBQ Ranch Fries

$8.00

CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON, JALAPENOS

Side Of day

$1.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Hot Fries

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Meatballs (2)

Meatballs (2)

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Caliente Fries

$8.00

JALAPENO'S, CHEDDAR AND HOT SAUCE

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Side Veggie

$5.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Soup

$3.50+

Chips

$4.59+

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.95
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Long Roll

$2.75

8oz Side Of Cole Slaw

$3.00

From The Grill

Italian Pulled Pork

$9.95Out of stock

SPINACH SAUTEED IN OIL AND GARLIC, ROASTED RED PEPPERS AND AGED PROVOLONE CHEESE

Cheese Steak

$9.25Out of stock

Molino’s Cheese steak

$9.75Out of stock

MADE WITH COOPER SHARP CHEESE AND FRIED ONIONS

Pizza Steak

$9.95

sliced steak topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.25

freshly chopped chicken with American cheese on long roll

Italian Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

SPINACH SAUTEED IN OIL AND GARLIC, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND PROVOLONE CHEESE

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

CHICKEN DIPPED IN A HOT SAUCE WITH AMERICAN CHEESE AND RANCH

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Meatless Crumble Cheese Steak

$9.95

Seitan Cheese Steak

$9.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.00

breaded chicken cutlet, marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese on long roll

Eggplant Sub

$9.00Out of stock

battered eggplant topped with marinara and melted mozzarella on a long roll

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.00

Sausage Parm

$9.00

sausage topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Panini’s /Hoagies

Eggplant Panini

Eggplant Panini

$9.00Out of stock

FRIED EGGPLANT, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, SPINACH, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Molino Panini

Molino Panini

$9.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA,TOMATO,BASIL AND BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Old School Panini

Old School Panini

$9.00Out of stock

FRESH MOZZARELLA,PROSCUITTO, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PESTO

Turkey Cuban Panini

Turkey Cuban Panini

$9.00Out of stock

GRILLED TURKEY AND HAM, PICKLES, SWISS CHEESE WITH HONEY MUSTARD

Grilled Chicken BLT Panini

Grilled Chicken BLT Panini

$9.00Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN, SLICED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND PESTO MAYO

Molino’s Italian Hoagie

$8.00

SALAMI, CAPICOLA, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR

Old Style Italian

$9.00

SALAMI, CAPICOLA, PROSCIUTTO, AND AGED PROVOLONE,LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR

Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$8.00Out of stock

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, SALT, PEPPER, OREGANO, OIL AND VINEGAR

Cheese Hoagie

$8.00

Dessert

Zeppoli’s

$5.00

Chocolate Maddness Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Reese Pie

$5.50

Oreo Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Mousee Pie

$5.50

Specials

Large Pizza

$9.99

12 Boneless wings

$9.99Out of stock

Bang Bang Chicken Tacos (3)

$9.95

Bang Bang Chicken Tacos (3) with a citrus cream slaw and salsa

Bottled Dressing

Bottled House Dressing

$6.56Out of stock

Bottled Citrus Herb

$6.56Out of stock

Bottled Honey Hot Sauce

$6.56Out of stock

Bottled Honey Habanero Sauce

$6.56Out of stock

Bottled Carolina Sauce

$6.56Out of stock

Bottled Datil Pepper Sauce

$6.56Out of stock

Side Of

Side of cheese wiz 4oz

$2.50

Side of Salsa 4oz

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Side of Anchovies 3oz

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Red Sauce 4oz

$0.75

Side of Red Sauce 8 oz

$2.00

Side of Hot peppers

$0.10

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.10

Side of Pickles

$0.10

Side of Hot Sauce 4 oz

$0.50

Side Of Honey Hot 4 Oz

$0.50

Side Of Hot Sauce 2 Oz

$0.25

2 Oz Side Honey Hot

$0.35

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sport Drink

$2.50

Energy Drink/Coffe

Pellegrino

$2.25Out of stock

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.75

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.75

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.50

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.50

20oz Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Seafood Favorites

Homemade Crab Cake

$90.00+Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$80.00+Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$80.00+Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$60.00+Out of stock

Homemade Dessert

Assorted Cookie Trays

$28.00+

Apple Crisp

$35.00+

Pear Crisp

$40.00+

Brownies

$30.00+

Cannoli's

$60.00+

Bread Pudding

$35.00+

Poultry & Meats

Molino's Chicken

$60.00+

Grilled Chicken breast sautéed with spinach, red onion, tomatoes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce

Baked Chicken

$60.00+

Topped w/spinach and sundried tomatoes topped with goat cheese and a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$60.00+

Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce

Steak Marsala

$70.00+

Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce

Veal Marsala

$70.00+

Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce

Chicken Francaise

$60.00+

with a tomato caper lemon butter sauce

Chicken & Crab

$70.00+Out of stock

with a tomato, caper, white wine sauce topped with crab

Chicken Parmesan

$60.00+

topped with our homemade Italian gravy and mozzarella

Grilled Marinated Flat Iron Steak

$70.00+

Special Marinated Flat Iron Steak topped with corn salsa and drizzled with Chile citrus reduction

Garlic & Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

$55.00+

Garlic and Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Chile Encrusted Pork Tenderloin

$55.00+

with plantain bites and mango corn salsa drizzled with chile citrus reduction

Country Fried Steak

$55.00+

topped with our homemade white country gravy

Country Fried Chicken

$55.00+

topped with our homemade white country gravy

Steak Chimichurri

$60.00+

topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce

Chicken Chimichurri

$55.00+

topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce

Pork Chimichurri

$55.00+

topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce

Egg Plant Parmesan

$50.00+

topped with our homemade Italian gravy and mozzarella cheese

Molino's Chicken

$60.00+

Grilled Chicken breast sautéed with spinach, red onion, tomatoes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce

Baked Chicken

$60.00+

Topped w/spinach and sundried tomatoes topped with goat cheese and a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$60.00+

Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce

Veal Marsala

$70.00+

Topped with our special mushroom marsala sauce

Chicken Francaise

$60.00+

with a tomato caper lemon butter sauce

Chicken & Crab

$70.00+Out of stock

with a tomato, caper, white wine sauce topped with crab

Chicken Parmesan

$60.00+

topped with our homemade Italian gravy and mozzarella

Grilled Marinated Flat Iron Steak

$70.00+

Special Marinated Flat Iron Steak topped with corn salsa and drizzled with Chile citrus reduction

Garlic & Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

$55.00+

Garlic and Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Chile Encrusted Pork Tenderloin

$55.00+

with plantain bites and mango corn salsa drizzled with chile citrus reduction

Country Fried Steak

$55.00+

topped with our homemade white country gravy

Country Fried Chicken

$55.00+

topped with our homemade white country gravy

Chicken Chimichurri

$55.00+

topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce

Pork Chimichurri

$55.00+

topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce

Steak Chimichurri

$60.00+

topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce sauce

Lg Molino's Chicken

$95.00

Lg Baked Chicken

$95.00

Lg Chicken Steak Masala

$95.00

Lg Chicken Veal Masala

$95.00

Lg Chicken Francaise

$95.00

Lg Chicken & Crab

$95.00Out of stock

Lg Chicken Parmesan

$99.00

Lg Grilled Marinated Flat Iron Steak

$95.00

Lg Garlic & Herb Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

$85.00

Lg Chile Encrusted Pork Tenderloin

$85.00

Lg Country Fried Steak

$85.00

Lg Country Fried Chicken

$85.00

Lg Chicken Chimichurri

$85.00

Lg Pork Chimichurri

$85.00

Lg Steak Chimichurri

$85.00

Risotto Specialties

Lobster & Scallion

$50.00+Out of stock

Roasted Tomato & Shrimp

$50.00+

Crab & Asparagus

$50.00+

Wild Mushroom

$40.00+

Parmesan & Herb

$40.00+

Butter Nut Squash & Cinnamon

$40.00+

Appetizer

Chicken tenders

$50.00+

served with Honey Mustard or BBQ

Bacon wrapped Scallops

$75.00+Out of stock

with BBQ or Horseradish Cream

Gourmet cheese & Fruit tray

$60.00+

Assorted Gourmet Cheeses and Fruit

Mini Crab Cakes

$130.00+Out of stock

Homemade Mini Crab Cakes with a side of sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Tray

$50.00+

Vegetable platter with French Onion and Ranch Dips

Beef Carpaccio

$60.00+Out of stock

with horseradish Aioli, Red Onion, and Tomato

BBQ Spicy Shrimp

$60.00+Out of stock

stuffed with horseradish and pepper jack cheese wrapped in bacon

Smoked Salmon Salad

$60.00+Out of stock

with capers, red onion and tomato on or w/ crackers

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$55.00+

with sweet ginger soy dipping sauce

Fresh Mozz tomato basil

$50.00+

drizzled with balsamic reduction and basil

Plantain Bites

$45.00+

with mango salsa and drizzled with a sweet rum reduction

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$45.00+

served with homemade tortilla chips

Italian Hoagie Dip

$45.00+

served with sliced Italian Bread

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$50.00+

with homemade tortilla chips

Creamy Crab Dip

$60.00+

served with old bay homemade tortilla chips

Pepperoni Dip

$45.00+

served with sliced Italian bread

Brushetta

$50.00+

fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, herbs with garlic toast

Mozzarella sticks

$55.00+

Homemade Mozzarella Logs with a side of marinara

Salads

House Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Ahi Tuna Salad

$45.00+Out of stock

Summer Salad

$35.00+

Shrimp & Crab Salad

$50.00+Out of stock

Greek Salad

$30.00+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$35.00+

Antipasto Salad

$35.00+

Bruschetta Salad

$30.00+

Favorites

Pulled Pork

$45.00+

Hot Roast Beef

$60.00+

Cold Cut Platter

$60.00+

Meatball Tray

$45.00+

Sausage Tray

$45.00+

Mini Rolls (12)

$8.00

Assorted Hoagie,Wrap Or Panini Trays

Wrap Tray

$55.00+

Hoagie tray

$55.00+

Panini Tray

$48.00+

Assorted Tray

$55.00+

Sides

Pasta Salad

$35.00+

Macaroni Salad

$35.00+

Broccoli Salad

$35.00+

Coleslaw

$35.00+

Cucumber Salad

$35.00+

Potato Salad

$35.00+

Garlic Knots

$32.00+

Roasted Veggies

$40.00+

Garlic Bread

$25.00+

Pasta Specialties

Sm Homemade Ravioli's Cheese

$50.00

Sm Spinach & Cheese

$50.00

Sm Meat & Cheese

$50.00

Sm Crab & Cheese Ravioli's

$60.00

Sm Chicken Pesto Ravioli’s

$50.00

Sm B.L.T. Pasta

$45.00

Sm Pork Ragu

$45.00

Sm Mac N Cheese

$35.00

Sm Baked Ziti

$35.00

Sm Stuffed Shells

$35.00

Sm Lasagna

$40.00

Sm Molino’s Penne Pasta

$40.00

Sm Fettuccini Alfredo

$40.00

Sm Penne A La Vodka

$40.00

Sm House Special

$40.00

Small Chicken Alfredo

$48.00

Lg Homemade Ravioli's Cheese

$95.00

Lg Spinach & Cheese

$95.00

Lg Meat & Cheese

$95.00

Lg Crab & Cheese Ravioli's

$110.00

Lg Chicken Pesto Ravioli’s

$95.00

Lg B.L.T. Pasta

$80.00

Lg Pork Ragu

$80.00

Lg Mac N Cheese

$65.00

Lg Baked Ziti

$65.00

Lg Stuffed Shells

$65.00

Lg Lasagna

$75.00

Lg Molino’s Penne Pasta

$75.00

Lg Fettuccini Alfredo

$75.00

Lg Penne A La Vodka

$80.00

Lg House Special

$75.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 S Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Directions

Gallery
Molino's image
Molino's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Claudio's Pizza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
205 South Main Street Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Gerry Terrys Italian Market
orange starNo Reviews
1258 S Route 9 South Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210
View restaurantnext
Nonna's Pizza Kitchen - 3159 Rt. 9 South #5
orange starNo Reviews
3159 Rt. 9 South #5 Rio Grande, NJ 08242
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria- Avalon
orange starNo Reviews
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202 Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
La Vecchia Fontana
orange star4.3 • 875
700 First Ave Avalon, NJ 08202
View restaurantnext
La Fontana Coast - Sea Isle City
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Landis Ave Townsends Inlet, NJ 08243
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cape May Court House
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston