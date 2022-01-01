Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Blooms Irish Pub

177 Reviews

$

2391 S El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

Popular Items

Cottage Pie
Chicken Tenders
10 Traditional

Before the Meal

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.50
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00
Chorizo Fries

Chorizo Fries

$9.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.50
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00
Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$14.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00
Nachos

Nachos

$13.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00
Rueben Egg Rolls

Rueben Egg Rolls

$9.00

Sampler

$15.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00
Wedge Fries

Wedge Fries

$6.50

Burgers

ABC Burger

$14.50

Billy the Kid

$14.50

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.50

Blooms Burger

$14.50

Brecky Burger

$14.50

Burger Patty

$8.50
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

Irish Burger

$14.50

Mushroom Burger

$14.50

Patty Melt

$14.50

Spicy BBQ Burger

$14.50

Widow Maker

$19.50

Wings

SM Order Boneless

$8.50

LG Order Boneless

$15.00

5 Traditional

$7.75

10 Traditional

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.50

Club Sandwich

$13.50

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Guac Bacon Chix Sandwich

$14.75

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Rueben

$14.50

Mexican food

Asada Quesadilla

$11.50
Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Corned Beef Taco

$4.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Kitchen Sink Burrito

$12.00

Potato Taco

$4.00

Salads

Blooms Salad

$8.25

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Small Salad

$6.75

Southwest Chopped Salad

$15.50

Irish & More

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$17.50
Bangers and Mash

Bangers and Mash

$14.75
Boxty

Boxty

$14.50

Chicken Curry

$16.00
Corned Beef And Cabbage

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$16.00
Cottage Pie

Cottage Pie

$15.75
Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$17.50
Green Chili Stew

Green Chili Stew

$11.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

Drinks

Coors light Pitcher Special

$13.00

Mango Cart (D)

$4.00

Food

New York Strip

$15.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

