Restaurant header imageView gallery

Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub

672 Reviews

$$

506 State Street

Erie, PA 16501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish n' Chips
The Rachel
Dubliner Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese

FEATURES

Oktoberfest Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Guinness Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Roast chicken, seasoned and marinated in Guinness, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

Ny Strip Steak

$29.00

SNACKS

Emerald Isle Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips & pita bread

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

Flash fried shrimp, sriracha & sesame seed aioli

Reuben Egg Rolls

Reuben Egg Rolls

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island

Pub Chips

$6.00

Truffle salt, served with green goddess dressing

Olde World Soft Pretzels

Olde World Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Served with housemade beer cheese & pub mustard

Mushroom Croquettes

$10.00

Fried & crispy sauteed mushrooms & onions, served with lemon garlic aioli

Irish Poutine

$10.00

SOUP & SALADS

Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$8.00

House made creamed potato, bacon & chives

Onion Soup

$8.00

House made onion soup, toasted baguette, Swiss cheese

Irish Pub Salad

$13.00

Spinach, romaine, hard boiled egg, heirloom tomatoes, asparagus, beet slices, cucumber, goat cheese, local micro greens, house made green goddess dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, housemade caesar dressing, croutons, fresh grated parmesan, cracked black pepper

Cup Potato Soup

$4.00

Just a cup of our house made creamed potato, bacon & chives

Firecracker Salad

$17.00

House Salad, hard boiled eggs, firecracker shrimp, sesame seed, sriracha aioli

HANDHELDS

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.00

Marble rye bread, thinly sliced corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, served with French fries

The Rachel

The Rachel

$13.00

Sourdough bread, roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, thousand island dressing, served with French fries

The Brannigan Burger

The Brannigan Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, two beef patties, white cheddar, bacon, onion rings, whiskey BBQ sauce, served with French fries

The Molly Burger

$15.00

Brioche bun, single beef patty, corned beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, whiskey aioli, served with French fries

Reddy Burger

Reddy Burger

$16.00

Kaiser roll, two patties, housemade dill pickles, shredded lettuce, sliced onion, American cheese, secret sauce, served with French fries

The Reddy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
American Classic Burger

American Classic Burger

$10.00

1/4lb patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, on a toasted kaiser roll

MAINS

Bangers & Mash

$22.00

Irish bangers, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, fried onions, onion gravy, chives

Jameson Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Salmon, shaved fennel salad, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Dubliner Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese

Dubliner Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese

$14.00

White cheddar cheese, cavatappi pasta, seasoned bread crumbs

Guinness Stew

$18.00

House braised lamb, carrots, onions, Yukon gold mashed potatoes

Fish n' Chips

Fish n' Chips

$20.00

Beer battered Atlantic cod, coleslaw, house made tartar sauce, fresh lemon, served with French fries

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00

Slow braised corned beef, sauteed cabbage, bacon, fingerling potatoes, carrots, horseradish sauce

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Ground lamb and beef, red wine, tomatoes, caramelized onions, peas, carrots topped with whipped Yukon gold potatoes

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie

$20.00

Seasoned vegetables, legumes, impossible meat, onion gravy, topped with Yukon gold mashed potatoes

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Buttermilk hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side. Toss in BBQ or Buffalo sauce

Half Dozen Wings

$7.00

Fried wings tossed in your choice of house made sauce

Dozen Wings

$14.00

Fried wings tossed in your choice of house made sauce

KIDS MENU

Kid Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi noodles, housemade cheese sauce

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with French fries

Kid Hamburger

$8.00

1/4 lb patty, kaiser roll, choice of cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese, sourdough bread, French fries

Kid Buttered Noodles

$3.00

Cavatappi noodles, butter, parmesan cheese

Kid Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kid Shirley Temple

$4.00

Kid Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kid Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

SIDES

Side Fried Brussels

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

SIDE Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

DESSERTS

Apple Bavarian Cheesecake

$7.00

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

With perfect pours, creative cuisine, and modern conveniences including online ordering and reservations, Molly Brannigan’s welcomes you to experience a true Erie legend.

Website

Location

506 State Street, Erie, PA 16501

Directions

Gallery
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image
Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

U Pick 6 Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110 ERIE, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Perry's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
22 North Park Row Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
22 North Park Row Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Bay House - [oyster bar & restaurant]
orange starNo Reviews
6 Sassafrass Pier Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
Pier 6 - [roof top bar]
orange starNo Reviews
6 Sassfrass Pier Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

El Amigo Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,793
333 State St Erie, PA 16507
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Lucky Louie's Beer & Wieners
orange star4.8 • 1,613
8238 Perry Hwy Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Smokehouse
orange star4.9 • 1,240
2609 Peach St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
SAMURAI kitchen + sushi
orange star4.6 • 886
2767 W 12TH ST ERIE, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston