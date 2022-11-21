Molly Brannigan's Irish Pub
672 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
With perfect pours, creative cuisine, and modern conveniences including online ordering and reservations, Molly Brannigan’s welcomes you to experience a true Erie legend.
506 State Street, Erie, PA 16501
