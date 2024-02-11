Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant Covington
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Molly Malone’s is an authentic Irish owned and operated restaurant & pub with great food, drinks and friendly service, right across the Roebling bridge from Cincinnati.
112 E 4th Street, Covington, KY 41011
