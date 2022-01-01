Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Molly's Tamales Collective- Molly's Tamales

review star

No reviews yet

308 Northwest 10th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Order Again

Tamales

Pork

$3.00+

Chicken

$3.00+

Jalapeño CC

$3.00+

Black Bean

$3.00+

Elote

$3.00+

Burritos

Beef

$11.00

Chicken

$10.00

Plain BB

$8.00

Pork

$11.00

Vegan

$8.00

Bacon Breakfast

$6.00

Chorizo Potato Breakfast

$6.00

Potato Breakfast

$6.00

Sausage Breakfast

$6.00

Nachos

Chicken

$9.00

Beef

$10.00

Pork

$10.00

Plain BB

$7.00

Elote

Small

$4.00

Medium

$5.00

Large

$6.00

Mega Elote

$8.00

meal

chips and queso

$5.00

chips and salsa

$5.00

beans and rice

$5.00

Lunchbox Special

$10.00+

Sides

Beans

$2.00

Butter

$0.50

Caramelized Onions

$0.50

Chili add on

$1.00

Chips and chili (2oz.)

$5.00

Chips and Guac

$3.00

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Corn

$2.00

Guacamole

$1.00+

Jalapenos

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Queso

$1.00+

Rice

$2.00

Salsa

$0.50+

Sliced Avocado

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

mineral water

$3.00

bottled water

$3.00

fanta

$3.00

mexican coke

$3.00

Snacks

Chip chili pie

$6.00

Cup chili 12 oz

$10.00

Dill pickle

$3.00

Fresas Con Crema

$6.00

Fried pickle

$5.00

Fries Chili+cheese

$6.00

Fries plain

$3.00

fruit cup

$3.00

hot chip

$2.00+

kool aid pickle

$4.00

Nacho papas

$6.00

rap snacks

$3.00+

Bakery/Paletera

Cookie

$3.00

diner

Tamales

$3.00+

Burrito

Chips

Papas

Elote

Sides

Desserts

Thanksgiving

4 Serving Package

$50.00

8 Serving Package

$95.00

12 Serving Package

$140.00

Add a Pie

$20.00

Pie A La Carte

$23.00

Whipped Cream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

308 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
Molly's Tamales image
Molly's Tamales image

