Molly Malloy's

2,103 Reviews

$$

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Farmer's Platter
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Apple Cheesecake Pop Tart

Breakfast

Available all-day
Homemade Biscuits

Homemade Biscuits

$7.00

two homemade biscuits, honey butter, seasonal jam (vegetarian)

Yogurt & Honey Granola

Yogurt & Honey Granola

$7.00

plain greek yogurt, homemade honey granola, berries, local honey (vegetarian)

Apple Cheesecake Pop Tart

$6.00

homemade pop with apple cheesecake filling; rotating flavors every Friday! (vegetarian)

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

scrambled eggs, cooper sharp cheese, charred scallion aioli, homemade biscuit (vegetarian)

Breakfast Grains

Breakfast Grains

$8.00

overnight oats style oats and quinoa with banana, chia seeds, oat milk, vanilla, almonds, cocoa nibs, berries (vegan)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

metropolitan multigrain, lime salt, crushed red pepper, olive oil, crispy cilantro (vegan)

Farmer's Platter

Farmer's Platter

$12.00

eggs (scrambled or sunnyside), breakfast meat (bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage), crispy potatoes, house-made biscuit, seasonal jam

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$10.00

vanilla cinnamon challah french toast, fruit, maple syrup (vegetarian)

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage; powdered sugar, fruit, maple syrup

Breakfast Sides

bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, honey butter, seasonal jam, charred scallion aioli

Lunch

Vegan Tahini Caesar Salad

Vegan Tahini Caesar Salad

$9.00

kale, romaine, radicchio, crispy chickpeas, croutons, lemon tahini caesar (vegan)

Harvest Salad

$11.00

spinach, quinoa, roasted broccoli, apple, grated carrots, shaved brussels sprouts, toasted almonds, crispy onion, maple vinaigrette (vegan)

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

sliced ribeye, cooper sharp cheese, seeded sarcone's roll, chips

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

spicy crispy chicken, buttermilk dressing, pickles, brioche bun, chips

Roasted Tomato Grilled Cheese

Roasted Tomato Grilled Cheese

$9.00

sharp swiss, mozzarella, multigrain, chips (vegetarian)

Mushroom "French Dip" Sandwich (Vegan)

Mushroom "French Dip" Sandwich (Vegan)

$11.00

kennett square portabella mushrooms, cashew french onion dip, mushroom jus, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

maple-glazed roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, miso maple mustard aioli, arugula, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips

Guac BLT

Guac BLT

$11.00

bacon, guacamole, arugula, tomato, pickled jalapeño, toasted merzbacher's ciabatta, chips

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

double-stack beef patties, cooper sharp cheese, miso maple mustard aioli, pickles, red onion, lettuce, brioche bun, chips

Kids Burger

$7.50

plain single-patty burger, brioche bun, chips

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

crispy chicken breast, buttermilk dip, french fries

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

crispy brussels sprouts, miso maple mustard aioli, crispy onions (vegetarian)

Cashew French Onion Dip

Cashew French Onion Dip

$9.00

with chips (vegan)

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

roasted chicken, carrot, onion, celery, potato, green peas, flaky pastry

Chili Honey Garlic Wings

Chili Honey Garlic Wings

$11.00

sambal, garlic & honey glaze; buttermilk dip

Guacamole

$8.00

with tortilla chips (vegan)

Fries

$6.00

charred scallion aioli (vegetarian)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Molly Malloy’s represents the best Reading Terminal Market has to offer with an emphasis on family traditions and Philadelphia pride. Inspired by our mother’s love of cooking and community, the Iovine family created Molly’s in 2011 to serve as a hub for good food and even better company. On the menu, you’ll find classic dishes made with local ingredients from around the Market. Indulge in hearty cheesesteaks, scratch-made sides, and a rotating tap list fit for any beer enthusiast. We encourage guests to meet and mingle over honest food in a comfortable setting that feels like home. Molly Malloy’s showcases all the plentiful produce that is easily accessible at our sister-business in the Market, Iovine Brothers Produce.

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia, PA 19107

