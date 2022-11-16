Restaurant info

Molly Malloy’s represents the best Reading Terminal Market has to offer with an emphasis on family traditions and Philadelphia pride. Inspired by our mother’s love of cooking and community, the Iovine family created Molly’s in 2011 to serve as a hub for good food and even better company. On the menu, you’ll find classic dishes made with local ingredients from around the Market. Indulge in hearty cheesesteaks, scratch-made sides, and a rotating tap list fit for any beer enthusiast. We encourage guests to meet and mingle over honest food in a comfortable setting that feels like home. Molly Malloy’s showcases all the plentiful produce that is easily accessible at our sister-business in the Market, Iovine Brothers Produce.

