Molly's Burger

review star

No reviews yet

7720 Telegraph Rd

Commerce, CA 90040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$5.75

Chicken Burger

$5.99

Chili Burger

$5.75

Colossal Burger

$7.99

Fish Burger

$5.99

Garden Burger

$5.99

Hamburger

$3.75

Jalapeno Burger

$6.99

Mushroom Burger

$5.99

Patty Melt

$5.99

Turkey Burger

$5.99

Family Pack

Family Pack

$24.99

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.75

Chili dog

$5.75

Bacon Dog

$5.75

Sauerkraut Dog

$5.99

Polish Dog

$5.99

Chicago Dog

$5.99

Chicken Dog

$5.99

Turkey Dog

$5.99

Corn Dog

$2.99

hot n spicy soup

$6.75

Sandwiches

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

$8.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Vegetable Sandwich

$7.99

B.L.T

$7.99

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Melt

$8.75

Club Sandwich

$8.85

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Chicken Bacon Melt Sandwich

$8.85

Panini

Avocado Chicken

$10.99

Avocado Ham

$10.99

Avocado Turkey

$10.99

Avocado Tuna

$10.99

Club Panini

$11.75

Salad

#10 Chicken Teriyaki

$12.75

#11 BBQ Ribs/ beef bulgolgi

$16.99

#12 Pork Bulgogi plate

$12.75

#13 Spicy Chicken plate

$12.75

#14 Fried Rice ( shrimp)

$12.75

#15 Bibimbop

$12.75

Caesar Salad

$11.75

Chef Salad

$11.75

Chicken Salad

$11.75

Tostada Salad

$11.75

Tuna Salad

$11.75

Combo/Plates

#1 Cheeseburger Combo

$7.05

#2 Hot Dog Combo

$7.99

#3 Pastrami Sandwich Combo

$9.99

#4 Chicken Breast Combo

$9.99

#5 Teriyaki Steak Combo

$10.99

#6 Chill Cheeseburger Combo

$8.99

#7 Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

#8 Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$8.99

#9 Turkey Burger Combo

$9.99

Sides

1/2 Onion Ring & 1/2 French Fries

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.75

French Fries

$3.05

Onion Rings

$4.40

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Zucchini

$4.40

Drinks

Boba

$4.75

Fountain Drinks

$2.55

Bottled Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Breakfast

Toast w/Butter

$2.25

French Toast

$4.99

Country Breakfast

$5.99

Breakfast Special

$6.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Croissant Sandwich

$5.95

2 Pancakes

$4.99

Breakfast Burger

$5.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Chicken Chili Burrito

$7.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Omelette

$7.99

Spinach Omelette

$8.25

Veggie Omelette

$7.99

Denver Omelette

$8.25

Chill Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Order any 3 burritos and get 1 burrito for free

Order any 3 burritos and get 1 free

$22.97
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7720 Telegraph Rd, Commerce, CA 90040

Directions

Gallery
Molly's Burger image
Molly's Burger image

