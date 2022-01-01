Restaurant header imageView gallery

Molly's Irish Pub

1,080 Reviews

$$

36 Main St

Warrenton, VA 20186

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Burger
Wings- Dozen
Chicken Strip Platter

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Served ward with fresh tortilla chips, celery, baby carrots

Chicken Strip App

$8.00

Chicken Strip Platter

$10.00

Hand breaded tenders, served with chips and honey mustard sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00Out of stock

Zesty dill spears with a sider of BBQ ranch sauce

Heap Chips

$5.00

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Breaded mozzarella bites with a side of house marinara

Onion Rings

$8.00

With a side of chipotle ranch

Potato Skins

$7.00Out of stock

Three big potato boats filled with cheddar, bacon, sour cream

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.00

Chewy, salted, soft pretzel braids with a side of mustard cheese sauce made with Smithwick's Irish Ale

Pub Chips

$7.00

A heap of seasoned fries with sides of curry sauce and garlic mayo

Rt 11 Potato Chips

$2.00

Salted or Dill Pickle

Scotch Irish Eggs

$9.00

Wings- 1/2 Dozen

$10.00

Wings- Dozen

$16.00

Honey Sriracha Cauliflower

$9.00

Battered florets tossed in our spicy sweet glaze with lime & garlic dipping sauce

Favorites

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$16.00

With Guinness gravy, mashed potatoes, fresh green beans

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Cottage Pie

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef, peas & carrots in Guinness gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Wild caught Atlantic cod in our Guinness batter served with beer battered chips and coleslaw

Honey Apple Cider Salmon

$17.00

Pan roasted glazed salmon, mashed potatoes, fresh green beans

Irish Stew

$15.00

Tender beef stew over mashed potatoes with fresh brown bread

Apple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

grilled tenderloin with brussels sprouts and roasted sweet potatoes

Burgers

American Burger

$13.00

Double American cheese, pickles, lettuce, 1000 island

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Meatless patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, choice of cheese

Bleu Burger

$14.00

Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chipotle Turkey Burger

$11.00

Firecracker

$13.00

Pepperjack cheese, jalapeno relish, firecracker sauce, lettuce, tomato

Molly's Burger

$15.00

Horseradish cheddar, grilled onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce

Pub Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion

Jerk Burger

$14.00

Jerk seasoned patty topped with pepper jack cheese, garlic mayo, and a grilled pineapple slice

Harvest Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$9.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on choice of bread

Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Spicy grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, creole mayo, lettuce, tomato on brioche bun

Chicken Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Diced chicken breast, grilled onion, garlic mayo on Amoroso hoagie roll

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, provolone, basil pesto, bacon, grilled tomato on whole grain

Pub Club

$12.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo stacked high on choice of bread

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef brisket, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken in a spinach tortilla with black beans, corn, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Shaved eye of round, provolone cheese, grilled onion, garlic mayo on an Amoroso hoagie roll

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Fried Chicken Club

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, bacon, swiss, pesto mayo with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta

Salads

Big Caesar Salad

$7.00

Big Green Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, blanched green beans, croutons, choice of dressing

Blackened Caesar

$17.00

Pan roasted salmon in our spicy blackening seasoning, or grilled shoulder steak over tossed our Caesar salad

Little Caesar Salad

$4.50

Little Green Salad

$4.50

Ploughman's Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cheddar, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, croutons

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, corn & black beans, cheddar, tomatoes, red onion, fresh tortilla chips over mixed greens

Bacon & Brussels Salad

$12.00

Soups

Potato Leek Soup

$6.00

Vegetarian creamy soup with fresh herbs

Soup & Toastie

$8.00

Grilled cheese on choice of bread with a cup of potato leek soup. Customize with add-ons!

Beef Chili

$8.00

Kids

Kids Applesauce Cup

$1.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mash & Peas

$3.00

Kids Toasted Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Desserts

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.00

Kid's Sundae

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Side Items

Condiments

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side 3 Ckn Strips

$6.00

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Curry

$1.00

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side Green Salad

$4.50

Side Mash Potatoes

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side Cod

$6.00

Side Brussels

$2.50

BREWERY FOOD

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Pub Chips

$7.00

Pub Club

$12.00

Altered Spuds

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Breaded mozzarella bites with a side of house marinara

Onion Rings

$8.00

With a side of chipotle ranch

Ploughman's Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cheddar, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, croutons

Blackened Caesar

$17.00

Pan roasted salmon in our spicy blackening seasoning, or grilled shoulder steak over tossed our Caesar salad

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Shaved eye of round, provolone cheese, grilled onion, garlic mayo on an Amoroso hoagie roll

Chicken Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Diced chicken breast, grilled onion, garlic mayo on Amoroso hoagie roll

Molly's Burger

$15.00

Horseradish cheddar, grilled onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$16.00

With Guinness gravy, mashed potatoes, fresh green beans

Chicken Strip Platter

$10.00

Hand breaded tenders, served with chips and honey mustard sauce

Chicken Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Tacos

$10.00

Pico Dog

$6.00

Bottled Beer To Go

Citizen Cider Can

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona 16oz

$5.00

Corona Light

$4.50Out of stock

Estrella Daura

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50Out of stock

Hoegaarden

$5.00Out of stock

Magners

$5.00Out of stock

Magners Pear

$5.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial 12 Oz

$4.00

Molson Canadian

$4.50Out of stock

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Yeungling

$4.00

Canned Beer To Go

Founders All-Day

$4.00Out of stock

DC Brau Seltzer

$5.50

Hard Seltzer

$5.50

PBR (16oz)

$3.50

Suds Can

$8.00Out of stock

Draft Beer To Go

Black & Tan

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blue Mountain Kolsch

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Peach Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness

$7.00

Half & Half

$7.00

Harp

$6.00

Beals Oktoberfest

$7.00

New Realm Hoptropolis

Fairwinds IPA

$7.00

Miller Light

$5.00Out of stock

Molly's Irish Red

$6.00

Solace Partly Cloudy

$7.00

Powers

$7.00

Pollinator Red Ale

Altered Suds

$7.00

Late to the Party

Smithwicks

$6.00

Snakebite

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Cocktails To Go

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Tito's & Soda

$6.00

Classic. Served with a splash of fresh lime juice, not serving fruit garnishes at this time.

Margarita

$6.50

With Lunazul Blanco tequila

Botanical Lemonade

$6.50

Ketel One botanical peach vodka, club soda, splash of lemonade

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Wine To Go

Alain Treille le Rose Bottle

$21.00

Alain Treille le Rose Glass

$7.00

Jawbreaker Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$21.00Out of stock

Jawbreaker Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$7.00Out of stock

Bread & Butter Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Bread & Butter Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00

District 7 Pinot Noir Glass

$7.00

District 7 Pinot Noir Bottle

$21.00

Picpoul Glass

$6.00

Picpoul Bottle

$18.00

Ornato Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Ornato Pinot Grigio Bottle

$18.00

Montino Moscato Glass

$6.00

Montino Moscato Bottle

$18.00

Maipe Malbec Glass

$6.00

Maipe Malbec Bottle

$18.00

Balius Merlot Glass

$7.00

Balius Merlot Bottle

$21.00

MIMOSA PINT!!

$6.00

Opera Prima Brut Sparkling Bottle

$18.00

Rubus Sparkling Rose Bottle

$18.00

Soft Drinks To Go

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.00

Iced Tea- Sweet

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer Bottle

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Now open for takeout and curbside delivery! Beer, wine, and mixed drinks available as well!

Location

36 Main St, Warrenton, VA 20186

Directions

Gallery
Molly's Irish Pub image
Molly's Irish Pub image

