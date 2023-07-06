- Home
Molly's Mountain Pies 4025 Tutt Boulevard
4025 Tutt Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Pizza
The 14er
This gargantuan pie is fully loaded with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Olive Medley, Sliced Tomatoes, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Basil, and our signature Parm/Cheddar cheese.
Mile Hi Meat
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon
Garden of the Gods
Our version of a Veggie Pie with Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, and Black Olives.
Base Camp
Our Supreme Pizza with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes
Paradise Cove
Our Hawaian Pie with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, and Parm/Cheddar Cheese.
Buffalo Bill
Mozzarella, Chicken, Onions, Parm/Cheddar Cheese, with White American Cheese as the Base and drizzled with our House Made Hot Sauce
Wild West-o Pesto
House Made Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Parm/Cheddar Cheese
Royal Gorge
Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and White American Cheese as the base
The Magpie
Molly's