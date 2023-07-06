Main picView gallery

Molly's Mountain Pies 4025 Tutt Boulevard

4025 Tutt Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Pizza

The 14er

$20.00+

This gargantuan pie is fully loaded with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Olive Medley, Sliced Tomatoes, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Basil, and our signature Parm/Cheddar cheese.

Mile Hi Meat

$18.00+

House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon

Garden of the Gods

$18.00+

Our version of a Veggie Pie with Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, and Black Olives.

Base Camp

$18.00+

Our Supreme Pizza with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes

Paradise Cove

$18.00+

Our Hawaian Pie with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, and Parm/Cheddar Cheese.

Buffalo Bill

$18.00+

Mozzarella, Chicken, Onions, Parm/Cheddar Cheese, with White American Cheese as the Base and drizzled with our House Made Hot Sauce

Wild West-o Pesto

$18.00+

House Made Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Parm/Cheddar Cheese

Royal Gorge

$18.00+

Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and White American Cheese as the base

The Magpie

$18.00+

Molly's