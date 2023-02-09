Restaurant header imageView gallery

Molly's Place

review star

No reviews yet

120 Green Street

Grenada, MS 38901

Starters

Chicken Tenders, Appetizer Size

$8.00

Hand Breaded and Fried to Order, Always a Favorite

Flight Of Fancy (Appetizer Sampler Plate)

$12.00

Select 3 of your favorites! Or 2 of 1 and 1 of another.

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.00

Baked Potato Skins filled with Diced Ham, Bacon Crumbles, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Minced Green Onions, and Sour Cream.

Potstickers, Pan Fried

$7.00

Delicious Potstickers, Fried and Served with Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce

Queso Served Hot With Chorizo

$9.00

Hot Queso Mixed with Crumbled Chorizo, Served with House Fried Tortilla Chips

Sausage & Cheese Plate - Farmers Smoked

$10.00

Smoked Farmers Sausage, Grilled and Sliced. Served with Cheddar Cheese & Garnish

Shrimp Appetizer Size

$15.00

Ask for Sauteed or Fried, or Bang Bang Style.

Extra Basket of Chips

$2.00

Fried Green Beans

$5.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$5.00

Cowboy Corn Bites

$5.00

Sides

House Made Skinny Onion Rings

$5.00

Thinly Sliced Rings, Hand Breaded and Fried to Order.

Shoestring Irish Fries

$5.00

Skinny Fries, Fried to Order and Lightly Dusted with Seasoning

Steamed Spinach

$5.00

Chopped Spinach Steamed and Dusted with Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes Waffle Cut and Fried to Order, Served with Ketchup. Ask for Other Sauces!

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Ask for the Special Vegetable!

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Salads

Salad, Caesar, Entree Size

$11.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Salad & Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with House Made Croutons.

Salad, Caesar, Small Size

$7.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Salad & Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with House Made Croutons.

Salad, Farmers Market, Entree Size

$12.00

The Freshest Vegetables Around Served on a Bed of Crisp Lettuce

Salad, Farmers Market, Small Size

$7.00

Salad, Tossed Green, Entree Size

$9.00

Salad, Tossed Green, Small Size

$6.00

Pub Fare

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Chicken Tenders, Hand Breaded, Entree Portion

$13.00

Crawfish Cakes, House Made

$14.50

Filet of Beef 8 Ounces, Cast Iron Seared Certified Angus

$40.00

Hoagie, Ribeye Steak

$19.50

Po'Boy, Shrimp

$14.00

Pork Chop, Mouthwatering 16oz. Queen

$24.00

Redfish, Blackened

$28.00

Ribeye Steak Hand Cut 14 Oz

$35.00

Shrimp Plate

$18.00

Smash Burger

$9.50

Po'boy, Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Sweets

Cake of the Week

$4.00

Made fresh with lots of love by April Pollan

Molly's Molten Lava Cake

$6.00

Lava Cake with Salted Caramel Filling, topped with Whipped Cream and Drizzle

New York Style Creamy Cheesecake

$6.00

Add your choice of drizzle.

Affogato

$7.00

A shot of our espresso over 2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.

Caramel Brownie

$6.00

Child Menu

Chicken Tenders, Hand Breaded, Half Portion

$7.00

Shrimp Plate Small Size

$11.00

Smash Burger Small Size

$6.50

Shoestring Irish Fries Small Size

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Angry Balls

$12.00

Astronaut

$10.00

Birthday Shot

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Creamy Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Daiquiri, Classic

$9.00

Daiquiri, Strawberry

$10.00

Cape Cod, Deborah's Smooth Vanilla

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

French Gimlet

$17.00

Giggletini

$9.00

Gin & Tonic Tanqueray

$9.00

Kentucky Cousin

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana Cocktail

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Luck of the Irish

$12.00

Ma Peche

$13.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margaret's Madness

$9.00

Margarita, Blackberry

$10.00

Margarita, Blueberry

$10.00

Margarita, Christmas

$10.00

Margarita, Classic

$10.00

Margarita, Georgia Blue

$10.00

Margarita, Jalapeno

$10.00

Martini, Apple

$12.00

Martini, Chocolate

$12.00

Martini, Key Lime

$12.00

Martini, Molly's Own

$12.00

Beefeater's Gin, Up, with Just a Hint of Vermouth

Martini, Lemon Drop

$12.00

Shot, Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mojito, Classic Cuban

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Absolut Vodka, Gosling's Ginger Beer, Lime!

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Sangria, Red

$9.00

Sangria, White

$9.00

Martini, Strawberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

The Airmail

$12.00

The Grog

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Tupelo Honey

$9.00

Walk Me Down

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Our Own Mocktails

Strawberry Daiquiri, Virgin

Pina Colada, Virgin

Virgin Mary

Shirley Temple

Pink Sprite

Milk on the Rocks

Mojito, Virgin

Moscow Mule, Virgin

Roy Rogers

Gin & Tonic

Non Alcoholic Gin

No Tequila Sunrise

Abstinence on the Beach

Peach purée, cranberry juice, orange juice

Shampagne Cocktail

Apple juice, ginger beer

Arnold Palmer

Blue Raspberry Fizz

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweetened Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer Gosling's Diet

$3.00

Child Menue

Milk on the Rocks

$3.50

Pink Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Spirits

E&J Brandy VS 1 oz

$3.00

E&J Brandy VS 2 oz

$5.00

Hennessy VSOP Cognac 1 0z

$6.00

Hennessy VSOP Cognac 2 oz

$12.00

Paul Masson Brandy 1 oz

$2.50

Paul Masson Brandy 2 oz

$5.00

Remy Martin VSOP 1 oz

$6.00

Remy Martin VSOP 2 oz

$12.00

Aviation

$6.00+

Beefeater

$6.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00+

Gilbey's

$4.00+

Hendricks

$9.50+

Plymouth

$5.00+

Taaka

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Apple Pucker 1 oz

$2.00

Apple Pucker 2 0z

$4.00

Bailey's Salted Caramel 1 oz

$4.00

Bailey's Salted Caramel 2 oz

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream 1 oz

$4.00

Bailey's Irish Cream 2 oz

$8.00

Amaretto Amarito 1 oz

$2.00

Amaretto Amarito 2 oz

$4.00

Blue Curacao 1 oz

$3.00

Blue Curacao 2 oz

$4.00

Buttershots 1 oz

$3.00

Buttershots 2 oz

$4.00

Chambord 1 oz

$4.00

Chambord 2 oz

$6.00

Creme de Banane 1 oz

$3.00

Creme de Banane 2 oz

$4.00

Creme de Cacao 1 oz

$3.00

Creme de Cacao 2 oz

$4.00

Creme de Menthe 1 oz

$3.00

Creme de Menthe 2 oz

$4.00

Amaretto Disarrono 1 oz

$7.00

Amaretto Disarrono 2 oz

$10.00

Frangelico 1 oz

$4.00

Frangelico 2 oz

$6.00

Goldschlager 1 oz

$3.00

Goldschlager 2 oz

$5.00

Grand Marnier 1 oz

$4.00

Grand Marnier 2 oz

$7.00

Jaegermeister 1 oz

$4.00

Jaegermeister 2 oz

$6.00

Kahlua 1 oz

$4.00

Kahlua 2 oz

$6.00

Limoncello 1 oz

$3.00

Limoncello 2 oz

$5.00

Midori 1 oz

$4.00

Midori 2 oz

$7.00

Peach Schnapps 1 oz

$3.00

Peach Schnapps 2 oz

$4.00

Rumchata 1 oz

$5.00

Rumchata 2 oz

$8.00

Rumplemintz 1 oz

$3.00

Rumplemintz 2 oz

$5.00

Vermouth Sweet 1 oz

$2.00

Vermouth Sweet 2 oz

$3.00

Vermouth Dry

$1.00

Vermouth Dry 2 oz

$3.00

Triple Sec 1 oz

$1.00

Triple Sec 2 oz

$3.00

Watermelon Pucker 1 oz

$1.00

Watermelon Pucker 2 oz

$3.00

Rum Captain Morgan Private Reserve

$9.00+

Rum Castillo

$6.00+

Rum Malibu Coconut

$5.00+

Rum Mount Gay

$7.00+

Rum Sailor Jerry

$9.00+

Rum, Bacardi Light

$4.00+

Tequila Patron Silver

$11.00+

Tequila Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Tequila Avion

$10.00+

Tequila Torada

$4.00+

Vodka Absolut Citron

$7.00+

Vodka Cathead Honeysuckle

$7.50+

Vodka Ciroc Premium

$12.00+

Vodka Grey Goose

$9.00+

Vodka Ketel One

$7.00+

Vodka Pinnacle

$8.00+

Vodka Stolichnaya

$10.00+

Vodka Taaka

$7.00+

Vodka Tito's

$7.00+

Vodka 360* Vanilla

$7.00+

Vodka - Absolut

$9.00+

Vodka - Absolut Vanilla

$9.00+

Angel's Envy

$12.00+

Basil Hayden's

$11.00+

1792 Small Batch

$9.00+

Belle Meade

$14.00+

Bulleit

$9.00+

Coppercraft Small Batch

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00+

Evan Williams

$5.00+

Evan Williams Fire

$7.50+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00+

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Maker’s Mark

$9.00+

Seagrams 7

$8.00+

Uncle Nearest Aged

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Dewar’s White Label 2 oz

$8.00

Glenfiddich Single Malt 2 oz

$14.00

MacCallan 10 Year Single Malt 2 oz

$13.00

MaCallan 18 Year Single Malt 2 oz

$18.00

MacCallan 12 Year Single Malt 2 oz

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder 2 oz

$10.00

Oban 14 Year Single Malt 2 oz

$13.00

Spirits Pre Mixed

Margarita Mix, Jose Cuervo Berry Punch

$8.00+

Margarita Mix, Jose Cuervo Orange Pineapple

$8.00+

Long Island Iced Tea Pre Mixed

$5.00+

Spirits Blended

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Starlight Port Barrel 2 oz

$16.00

Weller 2 oz

$16.00+

Beer Craft

Abita Amber

$4.50

Abita AndyGator

$4.50

Abita Lager

$4.50

Abita Purple Haze Raspberry Lager

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Dogfishhead IPA 90 Minute

$4.50

Freemason Golden Ale (Chandeleur Brewing Company)

$4.50

Ghost in the Machine

$4.50

Indian Summer (Lazy Magnolia)

$4.50

Killians Irish Red

$4.50

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.50

Southern Pecan (Lazy Magnolia)

$4.50

Southern Prohibition Devil’s Harvest Breakfast IPA

$4.50

Beer Domestic Non Craft

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Gold

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Beer Imported

Stella Artois

$4.50

Corona

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Beer No Alcohol

O’Douls

$3.00

Heineken- NonAlcoholic

$4.00

Other Alcohol

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Seltzers

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$4.00

White Claws

$4.00

Spritzer, Red

$5.00

Wine by Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon - Biltmore Estate 5 oz

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza 5 oz

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Educated Guess 5 oz

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Man 5 oz

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Rodney Strong 5 oz

$10.00

Champagne - Andre 3 oz Flute

$5.00

Chardonnay - Biltmore Estate 5 oz

$10.00

Chardonnay - Josh Cellars

$10.00

Chardonnay - Rodney Strong

$10.00

Merlot - Three Wishes- 5 oz

$7.00

Merlot - Josh Cellars 5 oz

$8.00

Merlot - BIltmore Estate

$9.00

Moscato - Castello Del Poggio

$9.50

Moscato - Jacob’s Creek 5 oz

$7.00

Moscato - Mirassou

$9.00

Moscato Sparkling - Biltmore Estate Pas De Deux

$12.00

Pinot Grigio - Barone 5 oz

$8.00

Pinot Grigio - BIltmore Estate 5 oz

$8.00

Pinot Grigio - Jacob’s Creek

$7.00

Pinot Noir - Biltmore Estate

$9.00

Pinot Noir - Cloudline 5 oz

$9.00

Pinot Noir - Kate Arnold 5 oz

$9.00

Pinot Noir - Meiomi 5 oz

$9.00

Prosecco - Cavaliere d’Oro 5 oz

$7.00

Prosecco - Stellina di Notte 5 oz

$8.00

Prosecco- Castillo del Poggio 5 oz

$8.00

Red Blend - BIltmore Estate

$10.00

Red Blend - Cardinals Crest BIltmore Estate

$9.00

Red Blend - Castello del Poggio

$8.00

Red Blend - Lawton Ridge Sweetheart

$7.00

Red Blend - The Hunt 5 oz

$13.00

Riesling - Biltmore Estate 5 oz

$8.00

Riesling - Schlink Haus Spatlese 5 oz

$7.00

Riesling- Chateau St Michelle

$9.00

Rose Dry - Biltmore Estate

$9.00

Sangiovese - Biltmore Estate 5 oz

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc - BIltmore Estate 5 oz

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Kate Arnold 5 oz

$7.00

White Blend Revant - Biltmore Estate 5 oz

$8.00

White Zinfandel Blanc De Noir - Biltmore Estate 5 oz

$8.00

Merlot - Sweet Bitch 5 oz

$6.00

Spritzer, White

$5.00

Wine by Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon - Biltmore Estate- Bottle

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza - Bottle

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Educated Guess - Bottle

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Man - Bottle

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Rodney Strong - Bottle

$10.00

Champagne - Andre - Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay - Biltmore Estate- Bottle

$36.00

Chardonnay - Josh Cellars - Bottle

$38.00

Chardonnay - Rodney Strong - Bottle

$42.00

Merlot - Three Wishes- Bottle

$28.00

Merlot - Josh Cellars - Bottle

$30.00

Merlot - BIltmore Estate - Bottle

$36.00

Moscato - Castello Del Poggio- Bottle

$38.00

Moscato - Jacob’s Creek- Bottle

$28.00

Moscato - Mirassou- Bottle

$8.00

Moscato Sparkling - Biltmore Estate Pas De Deux- Bottle

$44.00

Pinot Grigio - Barone- Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Grigio - BIltmore Estate- Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio - Jacob’s Creek- Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Noir - Biltmore Estate - Bottle

$34.00

Pinot Noir - Cloudline- Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir - Kate Arnold- Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir - Meiomi- Bottle

$36.00

Prosecco - Cavaliere d’Oro- Bottle

$29.00

Prosecco - Stellina di Notte- Bottle

$32.00

Prosecco- Castillo del Poggio- Bottle

$32.00

Red Blend - BIltmore Estate

$38.00

Red Blend - Cardinals Crest BIltmore Estate

$36.00

Red Blend - Castello del Poggio- Bottle

$32.00

Red Blend - Lawton Ridge Sweetheart- Bottle

$28.00

Red Blend - The Hunt- Bottle

$52.00

Riesling - Biltmore Estate- Bottle

$32.00

Riesling - Schlink Haus Spatlese- Bottle

$28.00

Riesling- Chateau St Michelle- Bottle

$36.00

Rose Dry - Biltmore Estate- Bottle

$36.00

Sangiovese - Biltmore Estate- Bottle

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc - BIltmore Estate- Bottle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Kate Arnold- Bottle

$30.00

White Blend Revant - Biltmore Estate- Bottle

$32.00

White Zinfandel Blanc De Noir - Biltmore Estate - Bottle

$32.00

Merlot - Sweet Bitch - Bottle

$24.00

Wine

Corking Fee

$10.00

Weekly Specials

House Made Pork Spring Roll

$9.00

Filet of Salmon

$30.00

Bowl- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$9.00

Cup- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.00

Filet of Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Parmesan Crusted Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Cover Charge

$10.00
