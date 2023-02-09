Molly's Place
120 Green Street
Grenada, MS 38901
Starters
Chicken Tenders, Appetizer Size
Hand Breaded and Fried to Order, Always a Favorite
Flight Of Fancy (Appetizer Sampler Plate)
Select 3 of your favorites! Or 2 of 1 and 1 of another.
Loaded Potato Skins
Baked Potato Skins filled with Diced Ham, Bacon Crumbles, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Minced Green Onions, and Sour Cream.
Potstickers, Pan Fried
Delicious Potstickers, Fried and Served with Sweet Soy Dipping Sauce
Queso Served Hot With Chorizo
Hot Queso Mixed with Crumbled Chorizo, Served with House Fried Tortilla Chips
Sausage & Cheese Plate - Farmers Smoked
Smoked Farmers Sausage, Grilled and Sliced. Served with Cheddar Cheese & Garnish
Shrimp Appetizer Size
Ask for Sauteed or Fried, or Bang Bang Style.
Extra Basket of Chips
Fried Green Beans
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Cowboy Corn Bites
Sides
House Made Skinny Onion Rings
Thinly Sliced Rings, Hand Breaded and Fried to Order.
Shoestring Irish Fries
Skinny Fries, Fried to Order and Lightly Dusted with Seasoning
Steamed Spinach
Chopped Spinach Steamed and Dusted with Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Sweet Potatoes Waffle Cut and Fried to Order, Served with Ketchup. Ask for Other Sauces!
Vegetable of the Day
Ask for the Special Vegetable!
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Salads
Salad, Caesar, Entree Size
Fresh Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Salad & Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with House Made Croutons.
Salad, Caesar, Small Size
Fresh Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Salad & Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with House Made Croutons.
Salad, Farmers Market, Entree Size
The Freshest Vegetables Around Served on a Bed of Crisp Lettuce
Salad, Farmers Market, Small Size
Salad, Tossed Green, Entree Size
Salad, Tossed Green, Small Size
Pub Fare
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Tenders, Hand Breaded, Entree Portion
Crawfish Cakes, House Made
Filet of Beef 8 Ounces, Cast Iron Seared Certified Angus
Hoagie, Ribeye Steak
Po'Boy, Shrimp
Pork Chop, Mouthwatering 16oz. Queen
Redfish, Blackened
Ribeye Steak Hand Cut 14 Oz
Shrimp Plate
Smash Burger
Po'boy, Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast
Sweets
Cake of the Week
Made fresh with lots of love by April Pollan
Molly's Molten Lava Cake
Lava Cake with Salted Caramel Filling, topped with Whipped Cream and Drizzle
New York Style Creamy Cheesecake
Add your choice of drizzle.
Affogato
A shot of our espresso over 2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.
Caramel Brownie
Child Menu
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Angry Balls
Astronaut
Birthday Shot
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Cosmopolitan
Creamy Brandy Alexander
Daiquiri, Classic
Daiquiri, Strawberry
Cape Cod, Deborah's Smooth Vanilla
French 75
French Gimlet
Giggletini
Gin & Tonic Tanqueray
Kentucky Cousin
Liquid Marijuana Cocktail
Liquid Marijuana Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Luck of the Irish
Ma Peche
Manhattan
Margaret's Madness
Margarita, Blackberry
Margarita, Blueberry
Margarita, Christmas
Margarita, Classic
Margarita, Georgia Blue
Margarita, Jalapeno
Martini, Apple
Martini, Chocolate
Martini, Key Lime
Martini, Molly's Own
Beefeater's Gin, Up, with Just a Hint of Vermouth
Martini, Lemon Drop
Shot, Lemon Drop
Mojito, Classic Cuban
Moscow Mule
Absolut Vodka, Gosling's Ginger Beer, Lime!
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Sangria, Red
Sangria, White
Martini, Strawberry Lemon Drop
The Airmail
The Grog
Tom Collins
Tupelo Honey
Walk Me Down
White Russian
Sex on the Beach
Our Own Mocktails
Strawberry Daiquiri, Virgin
Pina Colada, Virgin
Virgin Mary
Shirley Temple
Pink Sprite
Milk on the Rocks
Mojito, Virgin
Moscow Mule, Virgin
Roy Rogers
Gin & Tonic
Non Alcoholic Gin
No Tequila Sunrise
Abstinence on the Beach
Peach purée, cranberry juice, orange juice
Shampagne Cocktail
Apple juice, ginger beer
Arnold Palmer
Blue Raspberry Fizz
Soft Drinks
Spirits
E&J Brandy VS 1 oz
E&J Brandy VS 2 oz
Hennessy VSOP Cognac 1 0z
Hennessy VSOP Cognac 2 oz
Paul Masson Brandy 1 oz
Paul Masson Brandy 2 oz
Remy Martin VSOP 1 oz
Remy Martin VSOP 2 oz
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Gilbey's
Hendricks
Plymouth
Taaka
Tanqueray
Apple Pucker 1 oz
Apple Pucker 2 0z
Bailey's Salted Caramel 1 oz
Bailey's Salted Caramel 2 oz
Bailey's Irish Cream 1 oz
Bailey's Irish Cream 2 oz
Amaretto Amarito 1 oz
Amaretto Amarito 2 oz
Blue Curacao 1 oz
Blue Curacao 2 oz
Buttershots 1 oz
Buttershots 2 oz
Chambord 1 oz
Chambord 2 oz
Creme de Banane 1 oz
Creme de Banane 2 oz
Creme de Cacao 1 oz
Creme de Cacao 2 oz
Creme de Menthe 1 oz
Creme de Menthe 2 oz
Amaretto Disarrono 1 oz
Amaretto Disarrono 2 oz
Frangelico 1 oz
Frangelico 2 oz
Goldschlager 1 oz
Goldschlager 2 oz
Grand Marnier 1 oz
Grand Marnier 2 oz
Jaegermeister 1 oz
Jaegermeister 2 oz
Kahlua 1 oz
Kahlua 2 oz
Limoncello 1 oz
Limoncello 2 oz
Midori 1 oz
Midori 2 oz
Peach Schnapps 1 oz
Peach Schnapps 2 oz
Rumchata 1 oz
Rumchata 2 oz
Rumplemintz 1 oz
Rumplemintz 2 oz
Vermouth Sweet 1 oz
Vermouth Sweet 2 oz
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Dry 2 oz
Triple Sec 1 oz
Triple Sec 2 oz
Watermelon Pucker 1 oz
Watermelon Pucker 2 oz
Rum Captain Morgan Private Reserve
Rum Castillo
Rum Malibu Coconut
Rum Mount Gay
Rum Sailor Jerry
Rum, Bacardi Light
Tequila Patron Silver
Tequila Jose Cuervo Gold
Tequila Avion
Tequila Torada
Vodka Absolut Citron
Vodka Cathead Honeysuckle
Vodka Ciroc Premium
Vodka Grey Goose
Vodka Ketel One
Vodka Pinnacle
Vodka Stolichnaya
Vodka Taaka
Vodka Tito's
Vodka 360* Vanilla
Vodka - Absolut
Vodka - Absolut Vanilla
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden's
1792 Small Batch
Belle Meade
Bulleit
Coppercraft Small Batch
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Evan Williams
Evan Williams Fire
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker’s Mark
Seagrams 7
Uncle Nearest Aged
Woodford Reserve
Southern Comfort
Dewar’s White Label 2 oz
Glenfiddich Single Malt 2 oz
MacCallan 10 Year Single Malt 2 oz
MaCallan 18 Year Single Malt 2 oz
MacCallan 12 Year Single Malt 2 oz
Monkey Shoulder 2 oz
Oban 14 Year Single Malt 2 oz
Spirits Pre Mixed
Beer Craft
Abita Amber
Abita AndyGator
Abita Lager
Abita Purple Haze Raspberry Lager
Blue Moon
Dogfishhead IPA 90 Minute
Freemason Golden Ale (Chandeleur Brewing Company)
Ghost in the Machine
Indian Summer (Lazy Magnolia)
Killians Irish Red
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Southern Pecan (Lazy Magnolia)
Southern Prohibition Devil’s Harvest Breakfast IPA
Beer Domestic Non Craft
Beer No Alcohol
Other Alcohol
Wine by Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon - Biltmore Estate 5 oz
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza 5 oz
Cabernet Sauvignon - Educated Guess 5 oz
Cabernet Sauvignon - Man 5 oz
Cabernet Sauvignon - Rodney Strong 5 oz
Champagne - Andre 3 oz Flute
Chardonnay - Biltmore Estate 5 oz
Chardonnay - Josh Cellars
Chardonnay - Rodney Strong
Merlot - Three Wishes- 5 oz
Merlot - Josh Cellars 5 oz
Merlot - BIltmore Estate
Moscato - Castello Del Poggio
Moscato - Jacob’s Creek 5 oz
Moscato - Mirassou
Moscato Sparkling - Biltmore Estate Pas De Deux
Pinot Grigio - Barone 5 oz
Pinot Grigio - BIltmore Estate 5 oz
Pinot Grigio - Jacob’s Creek
Pinot Noir - Biltmore Estate
Pinot Noir - Cloudline 5 oz
Pinot Noir - Kate Arnold 5 oz
Pinot Noir - Meiomi 5 oz
Prosecco - Cavaliere d’Oro 5 oz
Prosecco - Stellina di Notte 5 oz
Prosecco- Castillo del Poggio 5 oz
Red Blend - BIltmore Estate
Red Blend - Cardinals Crest BIltmore Estate
Red Blend - Castello del Poggio
Red Blend - Lawton Ridge Sweetheart
Red Blend - The Hunt 5 oz
Riesling - Biltmore Estate 5 oz
Riesling - Schlink Haus Spatlese 5 oz
Riesling- Chateau St Michelle
Rose Dry - Biltmore Estate
Sangiovese - Biltmore Estate 5 oz
Sauvignon Blanc - BIltmore Estate 5 oz
Sauvignon Blanc - Kate Arnold 5 oz
White Blend Revant - Biltmore Estate 5 oz
White Zinfandel Blanc De Noir - Biltmore Estate 5 oz
Merlot - Sweet Bitch 5 oz
Spritzer, White
Wine by Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Biltmore Estate- Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza - Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Educated Guess - Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Man - Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon-Rodney Strong - Bottle
Champagne - Andre - Bottle
Chardonnay - Biltmore Estate- Bottle
Chardonnay - Josh Cellars - Bottle
Chardonnay - Rodney Strong - Bottle
Merlot - Three Wishes- Bottle
Merlot - Josh Cellars - Bottle
Merlot - BIltmore Estate - Bottle
Moscato - Castello Del Poggio- Bottle
Moscato - Jacob’s Creek- Bottle
Moscato - Mirassou- Bottle
Moscato Sparkling - Biltmore Estate Pas De Deux- Bottle
Pinot Grigio - Barone- Bottle
Pinot Grigio - BIltmore Estate- Bottle
Pinot Grigio - Jacob’s Creek- Bottle
Pinot Noir - Biltmore Estate - Bottle
Pinot Noir - Cloudline- Bottle
Pinot Noir - Kate Arnold- Bottle
Pinot Noir - Meiomi- Bottle
Prosecco - Cavaliere d’Oro- Bottle
Prosecco - Stellina di Notte- Bottle
Prosecco- Castillo del Poggio- Bottle
Red Blend - BIltmore Estate
Red Blend - Cardinals Crest BIltmore Estate
Red Blend - Castello del Poggio- Bottle
Red Blend - Lawton Ridge Sweetheart- Bottle
Red Blend - The Hunt- Bottle
Riesling - Biltmore Estate- Bottle
Riesling - Schlink Haus Spatlese- Bottle
Riesling- Chateau St Michelle- Bottle
Rose Dry - Biltmore Estate- Bottle
Sangiovese - Biltmore Estate- Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc - BIltmore Estate- Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc - Kate Arnold- Bottle
White Blend Revant - Biltmore Estate- Bottle
White Zinfandel Blanc De Noir - Biltmore Estate - Bottle
Merlot - Sweet Bitch - Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
120 Green Street, Grenada, MS 38901