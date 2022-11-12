Restaurant header imageView gallery
Molly's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

223 W. Cedar Ct

Chillicothe, IL 61523

Wings
14" Cheese
8" Cheese

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries
$8.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50
Fried Pickles
$7.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50
Garlic Pretzel Bites
$7.50

Garlic Pretzel Bites

$7.50
Gouda Cheese Bites
$7.50

Gouda Cheese Bites

$7.50
Pepper Jack Cheese Bites
$7.50

Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

$7.50
Wings

Wings

Sauces - Bacon Burbon BBQ, Spicy Hot Honey, Buffalo Sauce, Sweet Chili

5 Bread Sticks
$5.00

5 Bread Sticks

$5.00
10 Bread Sticks
$10.00

10 Bread Sticks

$10.00
Pulled Pork Nachos
$9.50

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Artisan Romain Halved & Topped with creamy Caesar Dressing, Olives, Shredded Cheese, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Spring Mix, Roasted Tomatoes, Picked Onions, Olives, Feta Cheese, Grilled Chicken

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Spring Mix, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.25

Fire Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Spring Mix, Cheese Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Grilled Steak or Chicken

Family Salad

Family Salad

$16.99

Spring Mix, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Served with 5 Breadsticks Pick 4 Dressings

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Spring Mix, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, With Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and cheddar and drizzled with creamy ranch. Served on a ciabatta roll.

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Ham, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese on a pretzel bun.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$10.50

Traditional Chicago style Italian beef on a hoagie and kicked up a notch with spicy giardiniera, roasted red peppers under a blanket of melted mozzerella.

Pulled BBQ Pork

Pulled BBQ Pork

$10.50

Slow roasted in-house, paired with a side of cole slaw. (Go ahead and dump it right on the sandwich!) Serverd on a tender brioche bun.

Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$9.25

This tenderloin is the pride of Ottawa, Illinois. Made by the Polancic Brothers in the family-owned market they’ve been running for over 70 years! Golden and crispy and served on a kaiser bun. Topped with pickle and red onion.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.25

Seasoned meatballs on a hoagie roll, buried under our rich homemade marinara and topped with bubbly melted mozzarella and provolone. You’ll be telling your friends about this one.

Calzones

Small Calzone
$9.99

Small Calzone

$9.99
Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$12.99

Kids menu

Kids Chicken strips
$5.25

Kids Chicken strips

$5.25
Corn Dog Nuggets
$5.25

Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.25
Mac & Cheese
$5.25

Mac & Cheese

$5.25
Grilled Cheese
$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Pizzas

8" Cheese

8" Cheese

$6.25
8" Meat Galore

8" Meat Galore

$10.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Bacon

8" Bacon Cheeseburger

8" Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Pickles on the side

8" Cedar Street

8" Cedar Street

$10.50

Sweet & Bold BBQ, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Fresh Garlic, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

8" Classic

8" Classic

$10.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

8" Garbage Can

8" Garbage Can

$10.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Beef, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives, Green Olives, Cheddar Cheese

8" Greek Delight

8" Greek Delight

$10.50

Avocado Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Olives, Black Olives, Roasted Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

8" Hot Luau

8" Hot Luau

$10.50

Sweet & Bold BBQ, Ham, Pineapple, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños

8" Pineapple Paradise

8" Pineapple Paradise

$10.50

Ham, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Pineapple

8" Veggie

8" Veggie

$10.50

Red Onion, Green Pepper, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mushroom

8" Taco

$10.50

Refried Beans, Taco Sauce, Taco Meat, Red Onion, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Crushed Doritos

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$10.99
12” Bacon Cheeseburger

12” Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.25

Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Pickles on Side

12” Cedar Street

12” Cedar Street

$18.75

Sweet & Bold BBQ, Pulled Pork, Pickled Onions, Bacon

12” Hot Luau

12” Hot Luau

$20.25

Sweet & Bold BBQ, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeños

12” Chicken Bacon Ranch

12” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.25

Garlic, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

12” Classic

12” Classic

$17.25

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

12” Garbage Can

12” Garbage Can

$20.25

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Green Olives, Cheddar Cheese

12” Greek Delight

12” Greek Delight

$20.25

Olive Oil, Garlic, Chicken, Onion, Green Olives, Black Olives, Roasted Tomatoes, Feta

12” Meat Galore

12” Meat Galore

$18.75

Ham, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Bacon

12” Pineapple Paradise

12” Pineapple Paradise

$20.25

Ham, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Pineapple

12” Veggie

12” Veggie

$18.75

Onion, Green Pepper, Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushroom

12" Reuben

12" Reuben

$20.25

Thousand Island Dressing, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Topped with Swiss cheese

12" Taco

$18.75

Refried Beans, Taco Sauce, Taco Meat, Red Onion, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Crushed Doritos

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$13.50
14” Bacon Cheeseburger

14” Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.50

Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Pickles on Side

14” Garbage Can

14” Garbage Can

$24.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olives, Green Olives, Cheddar Cheese

14” Cedar Street

14” Cedar Street

$22.50

Pulled Pork, Pickled Onions, Bacon

14” Chicken Bacon Ranch

14” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.50

Garlic, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

14” Classic

14” Classic

$20.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

14” Greek Delight

14” Greek Delight

$24.50

Olive Oil, Garlic, Chicken, Onion, Green Olives, Black Olives, Roasted Tomatoes, Feta

14” Hot Luau

14” Hot Luau

$24.50

BBQ Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeños

14” Meat Galore

14” Meat Galore

$22.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Bacon

14” Pineapple Paradise

14” Pineapple Paradise

$24.50

Ham, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Pineapple

14” Veggie

14” Veggie

$22.50

Onion, Green Pepper, Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushroom

14" Taco

$22.50

Side Orders

Applesauce

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

French Fries
$1.50

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries
$2.00

$2.00

Dressing and Dips

1000 Island

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Bourban BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

Cheese Sauce
$0.75

$0.75

French

$0.75

Gardinieria

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Ketchup

Marniara

Mustard

$0.75

Poppy Seed

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Extra Dippers
$2.00

$2.00

Jalapeno

$1.00
Sunday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

223 W. Cedar Ct, Chillicothe, IL 61523

Directions

