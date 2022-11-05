MOLTN Cookies

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

6 Pack - Mix & Match
6 Pack - Classic
Red Velvet

Individual Classic Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Double Chocolate Chunk

Double Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

M&M

M&M

$2.50

M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Sugar

Sugar

$2.50

no description needed // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

White Chocolate Macadamia

White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.50

Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Individual Premium Cookies

Triple Chocolate

Triple Chocolate

$4.50

4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$4.50

4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Reese's Peanut Butter

Reese's Peanut Butter

$4.50

4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

S'mores

S'mores

$4.50

4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Crystal Sugar

Crystal Sugar

$4.50

4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Pumpkin White Chocolate Pecan *LIMITED TIME ONLY*

Pumpkin White Chocolate Pecan *LIMITED TIME ONLY*

$4.50

Our new fall flavor is finally here. Pumpkin dough with white chocolate chips and pecans. Does it get any better than this? // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Individual Vegan Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Dairy-free, egg-free, and perfect for anyone who wants to eat a bit healthier - without sacrificing great flavor. (1.5oz). // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Vegan Coconut Oatmeal

Vegan Coconut Oatmeal

$2.50

Cookie dough made with oats, coconut, rice cereal and so delicious, you won’t miss the egg or dairy. (1.5oz) // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Vegan Peanut Butter

Vegan Peanut Butter

$2.50

Cookie dough loaded with creamy peanut butter, and peanut inclusion. (1.5oz) // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.

Classic Boxes

baked to order, delivered warm.
6 Pack - Classic

6 Pack - Classic

$13.99

Choose 6: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia, M&M, & Sugar // baked to order, delivered warm.

12 Pack - Classic

12 Pack - Classic

$25.99

Choose 12: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia, M&M, & Sugar // baked to order, delivered warm.

24 Pack - Classic

24 Pack - Classic

$43.99

Choose 24: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia, M&M, & Sugar // baked to order, delivered warm.

Mix & Match Boxes

6 Pack - Mix & Match

6 Pack - Mix & Match

$17.99

3 classics & 3 premium // baked to order, delivered warm.

12 Pack - Mix & Match

12 Pack - Mix & Match

$29.99

6 classics & 6 premium // baked to order, delivered warm.

24 Pack - Mix & Match

24 Pack - Mix & Match

$50.99

12 classics & 12 premium // baked to order, delivered warm.

Premium Boxes

baked to order, delivered warm.
6 Pack - Premium

6 Pack - Premium

$23.50

Choose 6: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, & Red Velvet // baked to order, delivered warm.

12 Pack - Premium

12 Pack - Premium

$40.99

Choose 12: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, & Red Velvet // baked to order, delivered warm.

24 Pack - Premium

24 Pack - Premium

$72.99

Choose 24: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, & Red Velvet // baked to order, delivered warm.

Beverages

Fiji Water 500ml

$3.99

Whole Milk

$3.49Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$2.99Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

Mexican Fanta

$2.99
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
baked on demand, delivered warm.

6017 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22205

