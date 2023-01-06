Molto Trattoria 368 5th Avenue South

  • Home
Antipasti

Bruschetta

$12.00

four slices of homemade bread with tomato, garlic and fresh basil

Bufala Mozzarella

$21.00

with Prosciutto di Parma

Burrata

$17.00

fresh burrata, arugula and tomatoes

Caprese

$16.00

homemade Fiordilatte mozzarella with local tomatoes & fresh basil

Cozze

$19.00

mussels sautéed in a garlic, white wine, parsley, crushed red pepper

Focaccia Stella

$26.00Out of stock

tomatoes, arugula, Parmigiano, Kalamata olives & fresh mozzarella (serves 2)

Frittura Mista

$20.00

fried shrimp, calamari and jumbo shrimp served with homemade marinara sauce

Homemade Meatballs

$15.00

served with marinara sauce

Imported Cured Meats & Cheese

$24.00+Out of stock

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$17.00

lightly breaded eggplants layered with mozzarella, tomato sauce & Parmigiano

Soup

$13.00

homemade soup of the day

Vongole

$19.00

clams sauteed in garlic, white wine, parsley, crushed red pepper served with toasted bread

Primi Piatti

Gnnochi alla Sorrentina

$26.00

tossed with marinara sauce & mozzarella

Lasagna

$27.00

fresh homemade lasagna layered with bechamel & homemade Bolognese sauce

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$24.00

with guanciale, tomato sauce and pecorino romano

Spaghetti aglio olio

$15.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

imported Italian spaghetti with pancetta, eggs, black pepper & Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti Marinara

$23.00

Spaghetti Vongole

$30.00

with clams in white wine sauce

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

homemade pasta with Bolognese sauce

Tagliatelle Porcini

$29.00

homemade pasta with porcini mushrooms in white wine sauce

Tagliolini con Polpette e Ricotta

$27.00

tagliolini pasta with 2 meatballs, marinara sauce & ricotta

Tagliolini Pescatora

$33.00

tagliolini pasta sauteed with shrimp, mussels, clams & calamari served in a light marinara sauce

Tagliolini with Truffle and Mushrooms

$32.00

homemade pasta with mushrooms and truffles

Second Piatti

Baccala alla Livornese

$33.00

Corvina Fillet

$36.00

Cotolette di Pollo alla Francese

$29.00

Mediterranean Branzino

$46.00

Pollo Parmigiana

$29.00

Salmon & Spinach

$34.00

Scaloppina di Vitella

$34.00

top round hip veal piccata tossed in lemon-capers sauce served with side of sautéed spinach

Veal Marsala

$35.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano & croutons

Garden Salad

$14.00

mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and ricotta salata

Gustosa Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, caramelized pecans, strawberries & crumbled Gorgonzola cheese.

Rucola Salad

$14.00

arugula salad, shaved Parmigiano cheese & chopped tomatoes.

Seafood Salad

$23.00

octopus, shrimp, calamari, arugula salad served with lemon dressing sauce

Pizza

Queen Margherita

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil & EVOO

Parma

$21.00

mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano & fresh basil

Cotto e Funghi

$20.00

mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, tomato sauce and fresh basil

Primavera

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted green peppers, eggplant, fresh basil & EVOO

Porcini Pizza

$23.00

mozzarella, porcini mushrooms

Diavola

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy Neapolitan salami & fresh basil

Bufala

$21.00

tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil & EVOO

Pizza Modena

$23.00

mozzarella, ricotta flakes, mortadella, IGP, pistachios and lemon zest

Molto

$21.00

1/3 Queen Margherita, 1/3 ricotta & mozzarella, 1/3 Parma

Calzone al Forna

$20.00

mozzarella, ham, tomato sauce, ricotta & fresh basil

Carbonara pizza

$20.00

pancetta, eggs, black pepper & Pecorino Romano

Sides

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

French Fries

$8.00

Gluten free focaccia

$13.00

Side Penne with Marinara

$12.00

Side Penne with Garlic Oil

$12.00

Side Spagehtti Garlic Oil

$12.00

Side Spaghetti with Marinara

$12.00

plain focaccia

$10.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$4.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$13.00

Torta Della Nonna

$12.00

Cannolo

$12.00

Chocolate Souffle

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Gelato

$9.00

Affogato Al Caffe

$10.00

Pizza W/ Nutella

$24.00

Lemon Sorbet

$12.00

Italian Cheesecake

$13.00

Kids Menu

penne plain KIDS

$10.00

Penne Butter KIDS

$10.00

penne olive oil KIDS

$10.00

penne marinara KIDS

$10.00

penne bolognese KIDS

$13.00

penne Alfredo KIDS

$13.00

chicken fingers

$10.00

pizza margherita kids

$13.00

spaghetti olive oil KIDS

$10.00

spaghetti alfredo KIDS

$13.00

spaghetti bolognese KIDS

$13.00

spaghetti plain KIDS

$10.00

spaghetti Vodka KIDS

$10.00

spaghetti marinara KIDS

$10.00

spaghetti Butter KIDS

$10.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano and croutons

Gustosa Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, caramelized pecans, strawberries & crumbled Gorgonzola cheese.

Shrimp & Arugula Salad

$18.00

arugula, shrimp and tomatoes in EVOO

Acovado Salad

$18.00

avacados, tomatoes, olives, and capers

Seafood Salad

$23.00

octopus, shrimp, calamari, arugula salad served with lemon dressing sauce

Entree

Gnnochi alla Sorrentina

$21.00

tossed with marinara sauce & mozzarella

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$18.00

lightly breaded eggplants layered with mozzarella, tomato sauce & Parmigiano

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$22.00

with guanciale, tomato sauce and pecorino romano

Lasagna

$24.00

fresh homemade lasagna layered with bechamel & homemade Bolognese sauce

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$23.00

homemade pasta with Bolognese sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00

imported Italian spaghetti with pancetta, eggs, black pepper & Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca

$18.00

tomato sauce, olive oli, olives and capers

Pollo Parmigiana

$29.00

Salmon

$28.00

pan seared salmon fillet served with spinach

Scaloppina di Vitella

$30.00

top round hip veal piccata tossed in lemon-capers sauce served with side of sautéed spinach

Pizza

Carbonara pizza

$20.00

pancetta, eggs, black pepper & Pecorino Romano

Queen Margherita

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil & EVOO

Parma

$21.00

mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano & fresh basil

Diavola

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy Neapolitan salami & fresh basil

Primavera

$20.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted green peppers, eggplant, fresh basil & EVOO

Cotto e Funghi

$20.00

mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, tomato sauce and fresh basil

Molto

$21.00

1/3 Queen Margherita, 1/3 ricotta & mozzarella, 1/3 Parma

Calzone al Forna

$20.00

mozzarella, ham, tomato sauce, ricotta & fresh basil

Antipasti

Frittura Mista

$17.00

fried shrimp, calamari and jumbo shrimp served with homemade marinara sauce

Burrata

$16.00

fresh burrata, arugula and tomatoes

Caprese

$16.00

homemade Fiordilatte mozzarella with local tomatoes & fresh basil

Soup

$12.00

homemade soup of the day

Antipasto

$18.00+

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

meatballs, marinara sauce and parmesan

Prosciutto di Parma

$19.00

baguette with Prosciutto di Parma & mozzarella flordilatte

Bresaola Sandwich

$19.00

cured meat, arugula, and Parmigiano Reggiano flakes

Wraps

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, avocado, romaine hearts and tomatoes

Greek Wrap

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine hearts, tomato, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives and peppers

Veggie Wrap

$19.00

avocado, romaine, tomato, spinach, carrots and olives

Desserts

Tiramisu

$13.00

Torta Della Nonna

$12.00

Cannolo

$12.00

Chocolate Souffle

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Gelato

$9.00

Affogato Al Caffe

$10.00

Pizza W/ Nutella

$24.00

Lemon Sorbet

$12.00

Pasta Special

Ravioli Spinach

$30.00

Ravioli Crab

$40.00Out of stock

Tagliatelle Lobster

$40.00

Black Squid Ink Tagliolini

$36.00

Gnocchi Ripieni Veal

$38.00

Gnocchi Ripieni Crab

$40.00Out of stock

Tagliatelle black truffle

$50.00

Tagliatelle White Truffle

$75.00

Risotto Scampi

$35.00Out of stock

Secondi Special

Grouper & Risotto

$48.00

Dover Sole

$60.00

Veal Parmigiana

$43.00

Veal Milanese

$43.00

Ossobuco & Risotto

$55.00Out of stock

Veal with Black Truffle

$70.00

Veal with White Truffle

$95.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$35.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

CLASSIC COSMOPOLITAN

$9.00

Pearl Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime, Cranberry

NEGRONI

$9.00

Seagrams Gin, Campari, Vya Sweet Vermouth

THE WHISKEY COCKTAIL

$9.00

Four Roses Yellow, Angostura Bitters, Demerara Syrup, Cherry

RUM RUNNER

$9.00

Matusalem Clasico, Matusalem Platino, Banana Liq, Orange, Pineapple, Cherry, Blackberry

SPRITZ ROMANO

$9.00

Nardini Bitters, St. Germain, Prosecco, Seltzer, Mint

BEVERAGES

PEARL VODKA

$7.00+

SEAGRAM'S GIN

$7.00+

CORAZON TEQUILA

$7.00+

MATUSALEM CLASICO RUM

$7.00+

MATUSALEM PLATINO RUM

$7.00+

FOUR ROSES YELLOW BOURBON

$7.00+

DEWAR'S SCOTCH

$7.00+

WINE BY THE GLASS

ITALIAN WHITE

$8.00

ITALIAN RED

$8.00

ITALIAN ROSE

$8.00

DRAFT BEER

PERONI, ITALIAN LAGER

$6.00

JAY ALAI, AMERICAN IPA

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH Meatballs

$7.00

HH Antipasto

$11.00

HH Scamorza

$11.00

HH Stellina

$11.00

HH Calzone

$11.00

HH Burrata

$13.00

HH Pizzetta

$9.00

Holidays Appetizers

Gustosa Salad

$17.00

Arugula Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Antipasto Large

$35.00

Frittura Mista

$23.00

Burrata

$23.00Out of stock

Seafood Salad

$25.00

Vongole Sautee

$19.00

Bufala Mozzarella

$25.00

Focaccia Stella

$28.00

Holidays Pasta

Tagliolini with Truffle Sauce

$34.00

Tagiolini Pescatora

$35.00

Lasagna

$29.00

Tagliatelle Lobster

$42.00

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$28.00

Ravioli Crab

$40.00

Gnocco Ripieno Veal

$40.00

Ravioli Ricotta & Spinach

$34.00

Holidays Secondi

Pollo Parmigiana

$32.00

Veal Parmigiana

$45.00

Veal Milanese

$45.00

Ossobuco con Risotto

$55.00

Grouper & Risotto (Copy)

$50.00

Corvina Fillet (Copy)

$38.00

Salmon & Spinach (Copy)

$36.00

Veal Saltimbocca (Copy)

$40.00

Scaloppina di Vitella

$34.00

top round hip veal piccata tossed in lemon-capers sauce served with side of sautéed spinach

Mediterranean Branzino

$46.00

Dover Sole

$60.00

Holidays Pizza

Queen Margherita (Copy)

$21.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil & EVOO

Parma (Copy)

$23.00

mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano & fresh basil

Porcini (Copy)

$25.00

mozzarella, porcini mushrooms

Diavola

$23.00

Bufala (Copy)

$24.00

tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil & EVOO

Molto (Copy)

$24.00

1/3 Queen Margherita, 1/3 ricotta & mozzarella, 1/3 Parma

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

368 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

