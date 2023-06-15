Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mom Don't Go

625 OVERSEAS HWY

KEY WEST, FL 33040

Sandwich & Wraps

Steak and Egg

$9.75

Chorizo and Egg

$8.00

Egg

$6.50

Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Ham and Egg

$8.00

Sausage and Egg

$8.00

Bacon and Egg

$8.00

with Cheese

$0.50

Extra Meat

$4.00

Extra Chorizo

$2.50

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$8.50

Chorizo Egg snnd Cheese

$8.50

Ham Egg and cheese

$8.50

Steake Egg ad cheese

$10.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$8.50

Omelets (Half Bread)

Veggie Omelet

$8.50

Omelet with Meat

$10.00

extra Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Extra Ham

$2.00

Extra Chorizo

$2.00

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$8.75

With egg, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro

Breakfast Tacos w chorizo

$10.75

Breakfast Tacos w ham

$10.75

Breakfast Tacos w Sausage

$10.75

Breakfast Tacos w Bacon

$10.75

Breakfast Tacos w/ Seatk

$12.75

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$8.25

2 Eggs with Chorizo, Sausage, Bacon and Ham

Mexican Style Breakfast Platter

$8.25

2 Eggs with Chorizo, Sausage, Bacon and Ham. Onion, tomatoes, and choice of jalapeños or green peppers

Ham

$2.00

Chorizo

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Special Platters

Pork Chops Platter

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled or breaded

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Grilled or breaded

Fish Filet Platter

$15.00

Grilled or breaded

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Grilled

Skirt Steak Platter

$16.00

Grilled

Palomilla Steak Platter

$16.00

Grilled

Mojarra

$18.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Cuban Mix Sandwich

$10.50

Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Roast Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Palomilla Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Churrasco Sandwich

$14.00

Cochinita Pibil Sandwich

$10.50

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

BLT Sandwich

$9.25

Ham Croquette Sandwich

$9.25

Carntas Sanwiches

$10.50

fish Sandwiche

$14.50

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$13.00

Pork Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Fish Burrito

$14.50

Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Skirt Steak Burrito

$39.00

Carnitas Burrito

$13.50

Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Cochinita Pibil Burrito

$13.50

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.50

Cochinita Pibil Quesadilla

$13.00

Camaron (Shrimp) Quesadilla

$14.50

Grilled Fish Quesadilla

$14.50

Breaded Fish Quesadilla

$14.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

skirt steak quesadillla

$14.50

Mexican Food Tacos

Skirt Steak Tacos

$14.50

Steak Tacos

$13.50

Chicken Tacos

$13.50

Pork Tacos

$13.50

Chorizo Tacos

$13.50

Camaron (Shrimp) Tacos

$14.50

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.50

Breaded Fish Tacos

$14.50

Cochinita Pibil (Pork) Tacos

$13.50

Carnitas (Pork with Pico Gallo) Tacos

$13.50

Chicharron w/Pico de Gallo Tacos

$13.50

Tostadas ( 3 pza=

$13.50

Chips and Red Sauce

$10.00

Others

Nachos With Chicken

$12.00

Nachos With Pork

$12.00

Nachos With Steak

$12.00

Nachos With Chorizo

$12.00

Tostones

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Coconut Shrimp With French Fries

$12.00

6 pieces

Red Chilaquiles whith chicken whit chesse a sour cream

$14.50

Red Chilaquiles with Beef

$14.50

Red Chilaquiles with Pork

$14.50

Red Chilaquiles with Steak

$14.50

Red Chilahiles no Meat

$8.50

Nacho w skirt seatk

$14.50

Red Chilaquiles w skirt steak

$14.50

Sides

Cuban Toast

$1.75

Cuban Toast with Cheese

$2.75

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Ring

$4.50

Hashbrown

$1.50

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Sweet Plantains With Cream and Cheese

$8.00

Beef Empanadas

$6.50

6 pieces

Chicken Empanadas

$6.50

6 pieces

Conch Fritters (6)

$8.00

6 pieces

Conch Fritters (12)

$13.00

12 pieces

Rice

$5.00

Ham Croquettes

$1.50

Hash Brown

$1.50

Chips

$2.50

Bacon

$4.50

Ham

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Black Beans

$4.00

8 oz

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Rice and Beans w half bread

$7.50

Extra Beff

$4.00

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Extra Pork

$4.00

Extra Chorizo

$2.00

Snacks (Gansito or Polvorones, Canelitas, Galletas Principe. barritas)

$2.00

Habanero

$1.00

Tortillas (5 Tortillas)

$2.00

Carnitas

$4.50

Home Made Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Gansitos

$2.00

Polvorones

$2.00

Barritas

$2.00

Galletas Principe

$2.00

Canelitas

$2.00

Hot Beverage

Café Con Leche - Small

$2.25

Café Con Leche - Medium

$2.50

Café Con Leche - Large

$3.00

Hot Chocolate - Small

$2.25

Hot Chocolate - Medium

$2.50

Hot Chocolate - Large

$3.00

Cortadito

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Double Espresso

$2.25

Colada

$2.75

Cold Beverage

Water - Medium

$2.00

Water - Large

$3.00

Cans Sodas

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Energy Drink

$4.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Papaya Smoothie

$5.50

Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.00

Watermelon Juice

$3.00

Tamarind Juice

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Jamaica Juice

$3.00

Smoothie Mix

$5.50

Juice Mix

$5.50

Todo de Steak

Tacos

$13.50

Sandwich

$10.50

Quesadilla

$13.00

Nachos

$12.00

Stk and Egg

$9.75

Stk Egg and cheese

$10.00

Stk Burrito

$13.00

no tomate

All hours
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are a Food Truck of Mexican food , preferaby where we Also hace coffee and Cuban and American food that we distinguish ourselves by the homeade Flavor that we give to the food that we produce

625 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY WEST, FL 33040

