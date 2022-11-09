  • Home
  • /
  • Starkville
  • /
  • Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck - Truck location
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck Truck location

review star

No reviews yet

104 S Washington Street Ste 3

Starkville, MS 39759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Food

Burger

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

Cheese fries

$4.00

Chicken tenders

$7.00

Burger and fries w/ drink

$10.00

Tenders and fries

$10.00

Upcharge

$1.00

Monte cristo and fries

$12.00

Chips and dip

$5.00

Mac and cheese

$4.00

Ice cream

$3.00

2 Taco bites

$6.00

Wraps and side

$10.00

Drink

$1.50

Wraps

Mom Wrap

$8.00

Egg, sausage, spinach, tomato, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, chipotle mayo

Pop Wrap

$8.00

Egg, sausage, bacon jelly, cheese, jalapeño

Build Your Own

$8.00

Sandwiches

French Toast

$4.00

Sour dough, dipped in custard, fried, then topped with powdered sugar and syrup

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Avocado, olive oil, egg, and salsa

Western Sandwich

$8.00

Onion, bell pepper, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo

Jerk Chicken

$9.00

Chicken, pineapple, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo

Turkey

$8.00

Turkey, cheese, cucumber, romaine, tomato, avocado, and mayo

Ham

$8.00

Ham, cheese, mustard, romaine, and tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Chicken, bacon, ranch, and cheese

Monte Cristo

$11.00

Ham, AmericanC cheese, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, powdered sugar, and seasonal jelly

Veggie

$6.00

Bell pepper, spinach, mushroom, tomato, mustard, and mayo

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Home made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato

New menu

Cajun pork wrap

$11.50

Pimiento and cheese Sammy

$12.50

Dog bowl

$12.50

Monte cristo

$12.50

Jerk chicken wrap

$11.50

Cbr wrap

$11.50

Chili Mac

$5.00

Cheese fries

$5.00

Chips

$1.50

Drink

$1.00

Up charge for meal

$2.00

Fries

$2.50

Chicken strips

$10.00

Corn dog

$7.50

The Big cheesy

$14.00

Crawfish

$9.00

Corn and potatoes

$1.00

Drinks

Coffee

$1.25

Cold Brew

$3.75

Cold brew with milk and sweetener

Milk

$1.00

OJ

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$1.00

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Poweraid

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.00

Chips

Nacho Doritos

$1.00

Cool Ranch Doritos

$1.00

Original Baked Lays

$1.00

Fruit

Fruit

$1.00

Entrees

chicken tenders

$8.00

corn Dawg

$4.00

chicken Bacon ranch

$8.00

Monte Cristo

$10.00

cheese fries

$6.00

Alfredo

$11.00

Risotto

$13.50

Burger

$8.00

Mac dog

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Add Chili mac

$4.00

Add bacon

$2.00

Add japs

$2.00

Cheesy onion rings

$4.00

Funnel fries

$5.00

The dog bowl

$11.00

Parm crusted chicken

$14.00

2 tacos or burrito

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00

Chips and dip

$4.00

BBQ nachos

$10.50

Sides

Corn on Cobb

$1.50

Nacho Doritos

$1.00

Cool ranch

$1.00

Baked lays

$1.00

Garlic bread

$2.00

Dessert

Crapes

$6.50

Food

Seasonal salad

$11.00

Chicken salad salad

$10.00

Cajun salad

$10.00

Soup

$4.00

Quiche

$4.00

Chicken salad wrap

$8.00

Half salad/ half casserole / drink

$10.00

Casserole slice

$6.00

Half salad

$6.00

King cake traditional

$45.00

King cake cream cheese

$55.00

Package deals

6 + card

$20.00

Mix 6 + card

$25.00

12+ card

$28.00

Mix 12 +card

$32.00

Easter basket

$60.00

Basket

$35.00

Stationary

Cards

$4.00

Treats

Cookies 2x

$3.00

Brownies

$3.00

Half dozen strawberries

$18.00

Dozen strawberries

$30.00

Cake pops

$4.00

Half dozen cake pops

$12.00

Dozen cake pops

$20.00

Variety cookies half dozen

$12.00

Variety cookies dozen

$20.00

Fudge

$6.00

Breakfast

Biscuits and gravy

$6.00

SEC

$3.50

BEC

$3.50

French toast

$4.00

Bacon

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Fruit

$1.00

Sausage

$2.00

Grab&Go

Açaí

$8.00

Black bowl

$6.00

Brownie

$3.00

Cold brew

$3.75

Drinks

$1.00

Half casserole

$25.00

Meal prep x1

$14.00

Mini muffins

$3.50

Pan of cinnamon rolls

$16.00

Pie

$25.00

Pin wheels

$6.00

Quiche

$20.00

Salad

$10.00

Meal prep x3

$35.00

Christmas

Santa milk

$5.00

Santa milk& 5 cookies

$12.00

Pasta

Alfredo

$16.00

Spaghetti

$17.00

Jerk chicken pasta

$17.00

Garlic bread

$1.00

Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food Truck + Catering

Location

104 S Washington Street Ste 3, Starkville, MS 39759

Directions

Gallery
Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck image
Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck image

Similar restaurants in your area

Restaurant Tyler
orange star4.5 • 481
100 East Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Humble Taco
orange star3.0 • 1
511 University Dr. Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Starkville Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
211 E Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Camphouse - The Camphouse - Starkville
orange star4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Arepas Coffee & Bar
orange star4.6 • 300
213 E Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Starkville

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
orange star4.7 • 1,159
904 Hwy 12 West Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Tyler
orange star4.5 • 481
100 East Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Arepas Coffee & Bar
orange star4.6 • 300
213 E Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Camphouse - The Camphouse - Starkville
orange star4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Starkville
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston