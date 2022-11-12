Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs

154 Reviews

$$

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A

California, MD 20619

Popular Items

Large 1 Topping Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
French Fries

Large 1 Topping Pizza ($15)

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$15.00

2 Medium 2 Topping Pizzas ($28)

2 Medium 2 Toppings Pizzas for $20. (Must order both Pizzas for this price. Select first pizza of your choice for $9.75 plus select the second pizza of your choice for additional $9.75)

2 Medium 2 Topping Pizzas

$28.00

Medium 2 Toppings Pizza plus 12 Wings ($22.50)

Get a Medium 2 Toppings Pizza Plus 12 wings for $22.50 (Must order both the pizza and wings for the price. Select your pizza of choice for $9 plus select your wings of choice for an additional $9.)

12 Wings (Medium Pizza + 12 Wings Special)

$22.50

Family Special ($35)

Get a Large Specialty pizza plus a Large two topping Pizza for $26.. (Must order both pizzas to get this price. Select a large specialty pizza of your choice for $12.75 plus select a large pizza of your choice for an additional $12.75)

Family Special

$35.00

Large 2 Toppings plus 12 Wings ($30)

Get a Large 2 topping plus 12 wings for $28.50. (Must order both pizza and wings for this price. Select your pizza of choice for $11.75 plus select your wings of choice for an additional $11.75).

Large 2 Toppings plus 12 Wings

$30.00

Any 2 Subs $15

2 Subs

$15.00

Two 3-Topping Large Pizzas $35

3-Topping Pizzas

$35.00

Appetizers

8pcs Breadsticks

$6.75

10pcs Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Garlic Bread

$4.75

Garlic Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$6.25

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.50

French Fries

$4.75+

Onion Rings

$7.49+

Waffle Fries

$5.75+Out of stock

Burgers

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.00Out of stock

1/3 lb. ground beef and bacon with Mayo, Ketchup, Fried Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese on a potato roll

Italy Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Italian sausage patty with grilled onion, green peppers, and marinara sauce with provolone cheese, on a potato roll

Pizza Burger

$7.50Out of stock

1/3 lbs. ground Beef with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese

Poppa Burger

$9.00Out of stock

1/3 lb. ground beef with fried onions, fried mushrooms, fired green peppers, choice of cheese, melted with grilled bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, & BBQ sauce

Steak-It-Out Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Steak patty on a potato roll with grill onions cover in steak sauce

Cheeseburger

$8.25Out of stock

Hamburger

$7.25Out of stock

Calzones

Calzone Chicken Stuffer

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast, Bacon Meatballs, onions, green peppers,

Calzone MeatLovers

$19.00Out of stock

Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni

Calzone Veggie Delight

$18.00

Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

My Way Calzone

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

4pc Chicken Tenders

$9.00

6pc Chicken Tenders

$11.00

8pc Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Dessert

Brownies 5 Chunks

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$4.50Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake**

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza

Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)

Med Cheese Pizza

$12.75

Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.75

Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)

XL Cheese Pizza

$17.75

Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Chicken Breast Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Speciality Pizzas

Each item can be customized to your liking. These are optional choices. You DO NOT need to select from every category (DO NOT select 1st Half, 2nd Half, Sauce, Cut, and cook, if it does not matter to your liking.)

Bacon Chicken Ranch Med

$17.50Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Med

$17.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Med

$17.50Out of stock

Hawaiian Pizza Med

$16.50

Meat Lovers Med

$16.50Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Med

$18.50Out of stock

Supreme Med

$16.50Out of stock

Veggie Delight Med

$16.50

White Pizza Med

$12.75

Bacon Chicken Ranch Large

$26.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Large

$26.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Large

$26.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Pizza Large

$20.00Out of stock

Meat Lovers Large

$21.00

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza Large

$25.00Out of stock

Supreme Large

$23.00

Veggie Delight Large

$21.00

White Pizza Large

$18.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch XL

$29.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken XL

$29.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken XL

$29.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Pizza XL

$23.50Out of stock

Meat Lovers XL

$25.50Out of stock

Supreme XL

$28.00Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza XL

$30.00Out of stock

Veggie Delight XL

$25.00

White Pizza XL

$21.00

Subs

Bourbon Bacon Chicken Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken tender dipped in bourbon, bacon on a garlic mozzarella cheese roll

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Breast, mayo, grilled onions, green peppers, salt and pepper, with provolone cheese

Hot Tender Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken tender dipped in hot sauce, banana pepper, jalapeno pepper, crushed red relish with choice of cheese

Sweet Tender Sub

$8.99Out of stock

chicken tender dipped in bourbon sauce, grilled onion, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles with choice of cheese

Tender Baby Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken tender dipped in BBQ Sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.99

Chicken tender, marinara sauce with choice of cheese

BLT Sub

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo with choice of cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mushroom, ketchup, mayo

That Heat Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Steak, grilled onions, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, red pepper relish, Ketchup, mayo

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Breast Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Tender Sub

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Genoa Salami, Capicola Ham, Pepperoni

Meatball & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Wings

6 Wings

$8.50

12 wings

$14.50

20 Wings

$23.50

Drinks

20oz Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Brisk Lemon Tea

$2.00Out of stock

20oz AW Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Deerpark Water

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.00Out of stock

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger, Lemon, Alkaline Water Cane Sugar, and Pineapple made by Gingerhale's

20oz Country Time Blueberry Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

12oz Ginger-Leonmade Strawberry Kiwi

$4.50Out of stock

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Orange Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Brisk Lemon Tea

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Leomnade

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Grape Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter AW Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

2 L Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Barq's RootBeer

$3.00Out of stock

Crush Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Crush Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Sunkist Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi Can

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi Black Cherry Can

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade Can

$1.50Out of stock

Brisk Lemon Tea Can

$1.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving Southern Maryland quality food with quality service that you can taste! Pizza, burger, Sub, and Salad. Come try us out. **Minimum of $15 for Delivery and minimum of $25 for St. Mary City area***

22775 Three notch rd. Unit A, California, MD 20619

