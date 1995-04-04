A map showing the location of Mombo's Pizza HealdsburgView gallery

Mombo's Pizza Healdsburg

No reviews yet

1051 vine st

healdsburg, CA 95448

Popular Items

18in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S
Feed 4
15in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

12" Pizza

12in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$17.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

12in BOMBOS BBQ

$22.75

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

12in BUFFALO CHICKEN

$21.50

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

12in CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.00

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

12in MARGUERITA

$20.00

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

12in MAUI

$20.00

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

12in MEATY

$22.75

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

12in MONDO

$21.50

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

12in MOMBO COMBO

$22.75

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

12in MUSHROOM CLOUD

$21.50

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

12in FLORENTINE

$20.00

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

12in GRECO

$22.75

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

12in VEGO

$22.75

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

12in ROASTED VEGGIE

$22.75

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

12in PESTO

$20.00

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

12in PULLED PORK

$22.75

12in HOT LINK

$22.75

GF 12" Pizza

GF PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$17.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

GF BOMBOS BBQ

$22.75

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN

$21.50

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

GF CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.00

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

GF MARGUERITA

$20.00

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

GF MAUI

$20.00

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

GF MEATY

$22.75

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

GF MONDO

$21.50

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

GF MOMBO COMBO

$22.75

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

GF MUSHROOM CLOUD

$21.50

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

GF FLORENTINE

$20.00

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

GF GRECO

$22.75

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

GF VEGO

$22.75

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

GF ROASTED VEGGIE

$22.75

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

GF PESTO

$20.00

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

GF PULLED PORK

$22.75

GF HOT LINK

$22.75

15" Pizza

15in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$21.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

15in BOMBOS BBQ

$29.00

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

15in BUFFALO CHICKEN

$27.75

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

15in CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$25.50

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

15in MARGUERITA

$25.50

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

15in MAUI

$25.50

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

15in MEATY

$29.00

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

15in MONDO

$27.75

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

15in MOMBO COMBO

$29.00

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

15in MUSHROOM CLOUD

$27.75

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

15in FLORENTINE

$25.50

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

15in GRECO

$29.00

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

15in VEGO

$29.00

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

15in ROASTED VEGGIE

$29.00

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

15in PESTO

$25.50

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

15in PULLED PORK

$29.00

15in HOT LINK

$29.00

18" Pizza

18in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$25.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

18in BOMBOS BBQ

$34.25

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

18in BUFFALO CHICKEN

$34.00

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

18in CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$31.00

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

18in MARGUERITA

$31.00

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

18in MAUI

$31.00

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

18in MEATY

$34.25

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

18in MONDO

$34.00

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

18in MOMBO COMBO

$34.25

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

18in MUSHROOM CLOUD

$34.00

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

18in FLORENTINE

$31.00

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

18in GRECO

$34.25

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

18in VEGO

$34.25

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

18in ROASTED VEGGIE

$34.25

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

18in PESTO

$31.00

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

18" PULLED PORK

$34.25

18" HOT LINK

$34.25

Half/Half Specialty Pizza

12in Half/Half Specialty

15in Half/Half Specialty

GF Half/Half Specialty

18in Half/Half Specialty

Sides & Add Ons

Ranch

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Raspberry Vinagrette

$0.75

Oil n Vinegar

$0.75

Side Pesto

$2.00

16 oz Pizza Sauce

$6.00

8 oz Mozzarella

$4.00

18" Dough

$6.50

15" Dough

$5.50

12" Dough

$4.50

Meatballs x3

$4.50

Anchovies

$1.50

Side Texas Toast

$2.00

BOMBO BITES

Bacon Bites

$9.99

Cheezy FoSheezy

$8.00

Cheezy Garlic

$8.50

Cheezy Pesto

$9.99

Garlic Butter & Parmesan

$7.00

STARTERS

8 MOMBO'S WINGS

$12.99

TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS, SERVED CRISPY AND TOSSED IN SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE

16 MOMBO'S WINGS

$22.99

BUFFALO FRIES

$9.00

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$11.00

FRIED RAVIOLIS

$10.00

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

"NORCAL"ZONE

$17.00

PIADINA

$16.00

PIADINA with Chicken

$19.00

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

REGULAR FRIES

$8.00

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.00+

FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CARROT & CUCUMBER

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00+

ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE CAESAR DRESSING, WITH CROUTONS & ASIAGO CHEESE

SPINACH PINENUT

$8.00+

FRESH SPINACH, DRIED CRANBERRIES, FETA CRUMBLES & PINE NUTS. SERVED WITH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

GREEK SALAD

$8.00+

FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVE, FETA CHEESE, FRESH GARLIC & OREGANO

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, HEIRLOOM TOMATO & FRESH BASIL

SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SUB

$11.00

PARMESAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

PULLED PORK SANDO

$12.00

HOT LINK SANDO

$10.00

PASTAS & ENTREES

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$18.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$18.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00

PENNE A LA VODKA

$16.00

ROASTED VEGGIES WITH CREAMY PESTO

$18.00

PASTA AND MEATBALLS

$17.00

CAJUN HOT LINKS WITH PENNE

$19.00

DESSERT

CINNA BITES

$6.50

CHOC. PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$7.50

KEY LIME PIE

$7.50

RACHEL'S CHEESECAKE

$7.50

S'MORES CAKE

$7.50

Cookie

$2.50

Feed 4

Feed 4

$25.00

Feed 6

Feed 6

$33.00

LASAGNA

Lasagna

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1051 vine st, healdsburg, CA 95448

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

