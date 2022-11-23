A map showing the location of Mombo's Pizza SebastopolView gallery

Mombo's Pizza Sebastopol

560 gravenstein hwy n

sebastopol, CA 95472

12" Pizza

12in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$15.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

12in BOMBOS BBQ

$20.75

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

12in BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.50

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

12in CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$18.00

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

12in MARGUERITA

$18.00

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

12in MAUI

$18.00

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

12in MEATY

$20.75

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

12in MONDO

$19.50

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

12in MOMBO COMBO

$20.75

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

12in MUSHROOM CLOUD

$19.50

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

12in FLORENTINE

$18.00

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

12in GRECO

$20.75

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

12in VEGO

$20.75

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

12in ROASTED VEGGIE

$20.75

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

12in PESTO

$18.00

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

12in BLANCO

$19.50

GF 12" Pizza

GF PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$19.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

GF BOMBOS BBQ

$27.00

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN

$25.75

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

GF CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.50

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

GF MARGUERITA

$23.50

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

GF MAUI

$23.50

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

GF MEATY

$27.00

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

GF MONDO

$25.75

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

GF MOMBO COMBO

$27.00

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

GF MUSHROOM CLOUD

$25.75

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

GF FLORENTINE

$23.50

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

GF GRECO

$26.50

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

GF VEGO

$27.00

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

GF ROASTED VEGGIE

$27.00

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

GF PESTO

$23.50

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

GF MOMBO BLANCO

$25.75

15" Pizza

15in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$19.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

15in BOMBOS BBQ

$27.00

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

15in BUFFALO CHICKEN

$25.75

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

15in CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$23.50

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

15in MARGUERITA

$23.50

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

15in MAUI

$23.50

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

15in MEATY

$27.00

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

15in MONDO

$25.75

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

15in MOMBO COMBO

$27.00

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

15in MUSHROOM CLOUD

$25.75

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

15in FLORENTINE

$23.50

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

15in GRECO

$27.00

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

15in VEGO

$27.00

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

15in ROASTED VEGGIE

$27.00

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

15in PESTO

$23.50

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

15in BLANCO

$25.75

18" Pizza

18in PLAIN OLD MOMBO'S

$23.00

TRADITIONAL NEW YORK THIN CRUST CHEESE PIE

18in BOMBOS BBQ

$32.25

BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION, JALAPENO & MOMBO'S SIGNATURE BBQ SAUCE (NO RED SAUCE)

18in BUFFALO CHICKEN

$32.00

CHICKEN TOSSED WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRIZZLE & PARSLEY (NO RED SAUCE)

18in CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$29.00

TOPPED WITH SCALLIONS & DICED TOMATO (NO RED SAUCE)

18in MARGUERITA

$29.00

FRESH TOMATO, FRESH BASIL & PARMESAN

18in MAUI

$29.00

SMOKED HAM & PINEAPPLE

18in MEATY

$32.25

SMOKED HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE & BACON

18in MONDO

$32.00

RICOTTA CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, RED ONION, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

18in MOMBO COMBO

$32.25

PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & ITALIAN SAUSAGE

18in MUSHROOM CLOUD

$32.00

MUSHROOMS, RED ONION, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC & PARMESAN

18in FLORENTINE

$29.00

FRESH SPINACH, NY RICOTTA, FRESH GARLIC, E.V.O.O., & BLACK PEPPER (NO RED SAUCE)

18in GRECO

$32.25

FRESH TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & OREGANO

18in VEGO

$32.25

MUSHROOM, FRESH TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION & FRESH GARLIC

18in ROASTED VEGGIE

$32.25

CREAMY PESTO, ROASTED CARROTS, BROCCOLI, FENNEL, RED & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS & ZUCCHINI (NO RED SAUCE), TOPPED WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE

18in PESTO

$29.00

DOLLOPS OF OUR AWARD-WINNING PESTO SAUCE, SERVED WITH OR WITHOUT RED SAUCE

18in BLANCO

$32.00

Half/Half Specialty Pizza

12in Half/Half Specialty

GF Half/Half Specialty

15in Half/Half Specialty

18in Half & Half Specialty

18in Half & Half Specialty

BOMBO BITES

Cheezy FoSheezy

$6.99

Cheezy Garlic

$7.50

Cheezy Pesto

$9.99

Garlic Butter

$6.00

Plain

$5.50

STARTERS

8 MOMBO'S WINGS

$11.99

TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS, SERVED CRISPY TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE MOMBOS BBQ SAUCE

16 MOMBO'S WINGS

$21.99

FRIED RAVIOLIS

$8.99

"NORCAL"ZONE

$17.00

PIADINA

$14.00

PIADINA with Chicken

$16.50

MEATBALL SLIDERS

$9.99

MEATBALLS

$2.49

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$5.50+

FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & CUCUMBER

CAESAR SALAD

$5.99+

ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOSSED IN OUR SIGNATURE CAESAR DRESSING, WITH CROUTONS & ASIAGO CHEESE

SPINACH PINENUT

$6.50+

FRESH SPINACH, DRIED CRANBERRIES, FETA CRUMBLES & PINE NUTS. SERVED WITH RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

GREEK SALAD

$6.50+

FRESH SPRING MIX, TOMATO, BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, KALAMATA OLIVE, FETA CHEESE, FRESH GARLIC & OREGANO

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.99

SANDWICHES

MEATBALL SUB

$10.00

DESSERT

CHURRO DONUTS

$6.50

CHOC. PEANUT BUTTER CAKE

$6.50

KEY LIME PIE

$6.50

RACHEL'S CHEESECAKE

$6.95

CREAM PUFFS

$2.99

CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

$2.99Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$4.99

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Feed 4

Feed 4

$25.00

Feed 6

Feed 6

$33.00

TAKE & BAKE

18" Dough

$6.00

15" Dough

$5.00

12" Dough

$4.00

GF Dough

$5.00

8 OZ PIZZA SAUCE

$3.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$4.00

PIZZA TOPPING

$2.00

Sides & Add Ons (Copy)

2oz Ranch

$0.75

8oz Ranch

$4.00

Blue Chz

$0.75

2oz Pesto

$2.00

Anchovy Side

$0.75

2 Oz Marinara

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
