Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Vegan

MOMCORN A-MAIZ-ING FOOD

review star

No reviews yet

5101 Washington St

Gurnee, IL 60031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Individual Taco
Taco Dinner Plate
Burrito

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99

Delicious guacamole mashed when you order it. A blend of avocados, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and lime. Corn tortilla chips fried fresh every order, the way it should be.

Pico de Gallo & Chips

Pico de Gallo & Chips

$6.99

A chunky salsa made with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, Serrano peppers and lime. Served with our corn tortilla chips that are fried fresh every order.

Elote (street Corn in a Cup)

Elote (street Corn in a Cup)

$3.99

Mexican street corn in a cup. Made with corn, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, and chili powder.

Queso & Chorizo

$6.99

8 oz of of melted cheese and chorizo. Garnished with cilantro and onions, served with four corn tortillas.

Fried Plantains ( Tostones)

$4.00

3 Sweet, ripe, YELLOW plantains fried and lightly salted.

Asada Fries NEW!

Asada Fries NEW!

$11.99

Loaded fries. French fries topped with melted cheese, steak, pico de gallo, cabbage, sour cream and our special (mild) salsa. YUM.

Homemade Chips

$2.99

A bag of our homemade corn tortilla chips. Always made fresh by the order.

8 oz Guacamole NO CHIPS

8 oz Guacamole NO CHIPS

$6.49

8 oz of fresh guacamole mashed when you order. Consists of avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and our green salsa. NO chips.

8 oz Pico de Gallo NO CHIPS

$3.49

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Our homemade chips and an 8 oz tub of our salsa.

8 oz of Salsa

$1.99

An 8 oz tub of our salsa. Choice of red or green.

NEW -Chicken Empanada

$4.49

Ground Beef Empanada

$4.49

Guayava Fruit Empanada N Cheese

$3.69Out of stock

Tacos

Taco Dinner Plate

Taco Dinner Plate

$11.99

Three tacos served with rice, beans and corn. Choice of protein (except fish) and choice of toppings. Gurnee Style: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. Traditional Style: Cilantro, onions, and a lime on the side. Fish Taco Plate: TWO seasoned tilapia tacos topped with cabbage, mango salsa, Creamy Chipotle sauce and a lime on the side. Served with rice, beans, & corn on the side.

Individual Taco

$2.99

One taco. Choice of protein (except fish) and choice of toppings. Gurnee Style: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and cheese. Traditional Style: Cilantro, onions, and a lime on the side. Fish Tacos: Automatically served in our traditional way: Topped with cabbage, mango salsa, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and a lime on the side.

TACO TUESDAY SPECIAL W/ Hibicus Drink

$9.99Out of stock

3 Deep fried chicken tacos stuffed with cheese and tomatoes. Topped with sour cream and cabbage. Served with side of rice & beans and a 16oz tamarind water.

Burritos

Flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream, cheese, rice, beans and choice of protein.

Burrito

$8.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with our tasty rice, pinto beans, fresh cut tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream. Choice of protein.

Entrees

Torta

$8.99

Buttered bolillo roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, avocado, beans and choice of meat.

Jibarito

Jibarito

$12.99

Our best seller. Fried plantain sandwich, served with melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and choice of steak or al pastor.

Fajitas

$10.99

Choice of steak, chicken or mushrooms with sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, rice, beans and 3 corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Handmade corn tortillas

Enchiladas Handmade corn tortillas

$11.99

Hand made corn tortillas filled with choice of green or red salsa. Choice of protein. Topped with onions and Cotija cheese. Served with side of rice and beans. Make it LOADED for +$2 and add lettuce, sour cream, and avocado.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.99

Deep fried burrito stuffed with melted cheese, beans, rice and choice of meat. Served with pico de gallo salad.

Quesadilla

$5.99
Flauta Plate

Flauta Plate

$10.99

Three rolled crispy tacos served with rice and beans. Flautas topped with lettuce, sour cream, onions, cilantro, avocado, and dusted with cotija cheese.

NEW! Loaded Nachos

NEW! Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Fresh homemade chips loaded with beans, sour cream, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Choice of protein.

Individual Flauta Veggie

$2.99

Individual Chicken Flauta

$2.99

Tamales

Choice of chicken, pork or veggie.

Tamal

$2.99

Vegan Menu

Vegan Green Pozole

Vegan Green Pozole

$7.99Out of stock

A traditional favorite made vegan. A soup made with hominy and poblano peppers. Served with the traditional fixings on the side: cabbage, cilantro, onions, and a lime wedge. 12 oz serving.

Vegan Cactus & Cheese W/ Tortillas

$8.99

Melted vegan cheese and sauteed cactus with veggies. Served with three corn tortillas.

Fried Plantains

$3.79

Sweet, ripe, yellow plantains fried and lightly salted.

50/50 Of Rice And Beans

$3.50

V Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Vegan Cheese Fries Loaded

$11.99

32 OzVegan Pozole Meal(with Chips)

$19.99Out of stock

NEW! Vegan Empanada

$5.49

Vegan Tortilla Soup 12oz

$5.99Out of stock

Idividual Vegan Chorizo Taco

$3.49

Vegan Chorizo Taco plate

$15.00

Individual Vegan Taco

$2.89

Choose between our three vegan taco options. Poblano Pepper Tacos topped with beans, pico de gallo, and vegan sour cream. Eggplant Al Pastor Tacos served with fresh cilantro and onions. Cactus Tacos topped with beans, fresh cilantro, and onions. All tacos served with a lime on the side.

Vegan Taco Plate

$12.99

Three tacos served on corn tortillas. Seved with a side of rice, beans, and corn. Choice of protein. Eggplant Al pastor served with cilantro and onions. Cactus served with beans, cilantro, and onions. Poblano Pepper tacos served with beans, vegan sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Individual Vegan Flauta

$2.99

A single rolled, crunchy taco. Flauta topped with lettuce, vegan sour cream, avocado slices, cilantro, and onions.

Vegan Flauta Plate

$12.99

Three rolled crispy tacos served with rice and beans. Flautas filled with potatoes and topped with lettuce, cilantro, onions, vegan sour cream, and avocado.

Vegan Jibarito

$13.99

A sandwich made with fried plantains instead of bread! Stuffed with our special eggplant al pastor, vegan cheese, vegan mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomato. Made using sweet, ripe, yellow plantains.

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$11.99

Burrito stuffed with grilled bell peppers and melted cheese, rice, beans , tater tots, pico de gallo, and vegan sour cream.

Vegan Fajitas

$13.99

Choice of Cactus or Eggplant Fajitas. Served with rice & beans, vegan sour cream, and 3 corn tortillas.

Vegan Chimichanga (side rice and beans)

$13.99

Deep fried burrito stuffed with poblano peppers, sweet plantains, onions, rice , beans and melted vegan cheese. Served with a side of rice&beans.

Flour Veggie and V Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

NEW Vegan Loaded Cactus Nachos

$13.99

Fresh made tortilla chips loaded with grilled cactus, vegan cheese, vegan sour cream, vegan alpastor sauce pico de gallo, beans, and guacamole.

Vegan Grilled Eggplant Torta

$12.00

Chris Burrito(only For Chris)

$8.99

Only Chris can order this.

Sweet Tamales Strawberry

$2.69Out of stock

Flavors change daily. We rotate between: chocolate, pumpkin, pineapple, and strawberry. Call (224) 610 - 0407 to check what we have available! :) (also, all are made gluten free!)

Sweet Pumpkin Tamal

$2.79Out of stock

Vegan Ice Cream Taco

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Cheesecake slice

$3.99

Vegan Sweet Platain Flauta (Flour Only)

$2.99

Vegan Pineapple Tamal

$2.99

Sides & Extras

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Beans

$3.50

50/50 Of Rice And Beans

$3.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Tots

$3.50

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Guac

$2.00

Add Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Add Extra cheese

$0.75

Add Sour cream on side

$0.50

Add Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Add Vegan Sour cream on side

$1.00

Extra 2oz Green Salsa

$0.25

Extra 2oz Red Salsa

$0.25

Extra Limes

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo 2oz

$0.75

Angry Spicy Salsa

$0.75

Chiles In Vinegar

$2.00

Desserts

Homemade Vanilla Flan

$2.99Out of stock

Caramel custard. We rotate between traditional flan and chocolate flan. Ask what we have available!

Sweet Flautas

$2.99

Rolled taco made with a flour tortilla and stuffed with sweet plantains, honey, and cinnamon. Served with Lechera and whipped cream.

Sweet Plantains & Ice Cream

$2.99

Vanilla ice cream topped with sweet plantains and condensed milk.

Bunuelos

$2.99

Fried dough fritter. Served with lechera and powdered sugar.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.29

Ice Cream Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla deep fried and stuffed with vanilla ice cream and strawberry jam. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Ckn Tortilla Soup 12oz

$5.99

Chef's Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatos, corn, tortilla strips, avocado, and sprinkled with cotija cheese. Choice of chicken OR beans as a protein. Choice of homemade dressing: either Creamy Chipotle, or Creamy Cilantro.

Corn Chowder 12oz

$5.49Out of stock

Drinks

New Fresh Cantaloupe (Agua De Melon)16 Oz

$2.99Out of stock

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.00

Glass Manzanita

$3.00

Piña Jarrito

$3.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Can

$1.25

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Glass Coke

$3.09

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Fresh Made Watermelon 16oz

$3.49Out of stock

Mountain Dew Can

$1.25Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.25

Water Bottle

$1.25

Apple Juice Kids

$0.95

Mexican Style Coffee

$1.50

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25Out of stock

Squirt Can

$1.25Out of stock

Dad's Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock

Joe's Half And Half (Arnold Palmer)

$3.00

Joe's Kiwi And Strawberry

$3.00

Joe's Lemonade

$3.00

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Coco 5 Coconut Flavor

$3.00

Coco 5 Limon Flavor

$3.00

Glass DrPepper

$3.00Out of stock

Black Ice Tea Organic

$3.00

Joes Strawbery Lemonade

$3.00

Kiddo Menu

Kassie Special (Vegetarian kid tacos)

$4.25

Two kid sized tacos with beans and cheese. Served with a kids side.

Hanna Special (Kid Tacos)

$4.99

Two kid sized tacos with either chicken OR ground beef. Topped with cheese and served with a kid's side.

Lil Dom (Baby Burrito)

$4.25

A baby burrito with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, rice, beans, and either chicken OR ground beef. Flour tortilla only.

Damian's Chicken nuggets & Side

$4.25

6 chicken nuggets with a kids side.

Sophia's Quesadilla & Side

$4.25

A kid sized quesadilla served with a side.

Catering

CATR PLANTAINS

$20.00

CATR Taco Kit

$50.00

CATR Torta

$50.00

CATR Burrito

$50.00

CATR CHPS

$18.00

CATR Quesadilla

$30.00

CATR Ench

$35.00

CATR TAMALES

$22.00

CATR PICO/ CHIP

$20.00

CATR Flauta

$26.00

CATR TACOSLD

$40.00

CATR Mini BURR

$35.00

CATR CHPS& GUAC

$29.00

CATR Mini Taco Sld

$35.00

CATR RICE

$25.00

CATR Cactus& CHPS

$29.00

CATR R/B

$25.00

Corn Casserole

$30.00

CATR Momcorn Salad

$31.00

CATR Fajitas

$47.00

CATR Vegan Tortas

$56.00

CATR Vegan Taco Kit

$42.00

CATR Vegan Burrito

$55.00

CATR Vegan Fajitas

$42.00

CATR Vegan Jib Sliders

$55.00

CATR Vegan Quesadillas

$35.00

1 Gallon Agua Fresca

$19.00

Place Settings

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Fresh Mexican food & proudly serving an entire Vegan menu! Finally a place where meat eater, vegans and vegetarians can sit together and enjoy tasty Homemade Mexican food .

Website

Location

5101 Washington St, Gurnee, IL 60031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Momcorn image
Momcorn image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,644
633 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Bright Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
777 CENTRAL AVE 1A Highland park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Ravinia Brewing Company - Highland Park Taproom
orange star4.6 • 297
582 Roger Williams Ave Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
Down Town'R Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
707 56th St Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
EATACO - 1350 Shermer Rd
orange star4.5 • 100
1350 Shermer Rd Northbrook, IL 60062
View restaurantnext
Culinary Gangster - 1216 Waukegan Road
orange star4.6 • 114
1216 Waukegan Road Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gurnee

Royal Thai - 5324 Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,585
5324 Grand Ave Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext
The Point Pancake House
orange star4.4 • 2,402
1952 US-41 Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext
Mama K's Pizza and Grille
orange star4.6 • 708
5250 Grand Ave Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gurnee
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston