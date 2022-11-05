- Home
MOMCORN A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
5101 Washington St
Gurnee, IL 60031
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole & Chips
Delicious guacamole mashed when you order it. A blend of avocados, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and lime. Corn tortilla chips fried fresh every order, the way it should be.
Pico de Gallo & Chips
A chunky salsa made with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, Serrano peppers and lime. Served with our corn tortilla chips that are fried fresh every order.
Elote (street Corn in a Cup)
Mexican street corn in a cup. Made with corn, mayo, cotija cheese, butter, and chili powder.
Queso & Chorizo
8 oz of of melted cheese and chorizo. Garnished with cilantro and onions, served with four corn tortillas.
Fried Plantains ( Tostones)
3 Sweet, ripe, YELLOW plantains fried and lightly salted.
Asada Fries NEW!
Loaded fries. French fries topped with melted cheese, steak, pico de gallo, cabbage, sour cream and our special (mild) salsa. YUM.
Homemade Chips
A bag of our homemade corn tortilla chips. Always made fresh by the order.
8 oz Guacamole NO CHIPS
8 oz of fresh guacamole mashed when you order. Consists of avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and our green salsa. NO chips.
8 oz Pico de Gallo NO CHIPS
Chips and Salsa
Our homemade chips and an 8 oz tub of our salsa.
8 oz of Salsa
An 8 oz tub of our salsa. Choice of red or green.
NEW -Chicken Empanada
Ground Beef Empanada
Guayava Fruit Empanada N Cheese
Tacos
Taco Dinner Plate
Three tacos served with rice, beans and corn. Choice of protein (except fish) and choice of toppings. Gurnee Style: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. Traditional Style: Cilantro, onions, and a lime on the side. Fish Taco Plate: TWO seasoned tilapia tacos topped with cabbage, mango salsa, Creamy Chipotle sauce and a lime on the side. Served with rice, beans, & corn on the side.
Individual Taco
One taco. Choice of protein (except fish) and choice of toppings. Gurnee Style: Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and cheese. Traditional Style: Cilantro, onions, and a lime on the side. Fish Tacos: Automatically served in our traditional way: Topped with cabbage, mango salsa, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and a lime on the side.
TACO TUESDAY SPECIAL W/ Hibicus Drink
3 Deep fried chicken tacos stuffed with cheese and tomatoes. Topped with sour cream and cabbage. Served with side of rice & beans and a 16oz tamarind water.
Burritos
Entrees
Torta
Buttered bolillo roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, avocado, beans and choice of meat.
Jibarito
Our best seller. Fried plantain sandwich, served with melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and choice of steak or al pastor.
Fajitas
Choice of steak, chicken or mushrooms with sauteed bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, rice, beans and 3 corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Handmade corn tortillas
Hand made corn tortillas filled with choice of green or red salsa. Choice of protein. Topped with onions and Cotija cheese. Served with side of rice and beans. Make it LOADED for +$2 and add lettuce, sour cream, and avocado.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito stuffed with melted cheese, beans, rice and choice of meat. Served with pico de gallo salad.
Quesadilla
Flauta Plate
Three rolled crispy tacos served with rice and beans. Flautas topped with lettuce, sour cream, onions, cilantro, avocado, and dusted with cotija cheese.
NEW! Loaded Nachos
Fresh homemade chips loaded with beans, sour cream, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Choice of protein.
Individual Flauta Veggie
Individual Chicken Flauta
Tamales
Vegan Menu
Vegan Green Pozole
A traditional favorite made vegan. A soup made with hominy and poblano peppers. Served with the traditional fixings on the side: cabbage, cilantro, onions, and a lime wedge. 12 oz serving.
Vegan Cactus & Cheese W/ Tortillas
Melted vegan cheese and sauteed cactus with veggies. Served with three corn tortillas.
Fried Plantains
Sweet, ripe, yellow plantains fried and lightly salted.
50/50 Of Rice And Beans
V Rice
Beans
Vegan Cheese Fries Loaded
32 OzVegan Pozole Meal(with Chips)
NEW! Vegan Empanada
Vegan Tortilla Soup 12oz
Idividual Vegan Chorizo Taco
Vegan Chorizo Taco plate
Individual Vegan Taco
Choose between our three vegan taco options. Poblano Pepper Tacos topped with beans, pico de gallo, and vegan sour cream. Eggplant Al Pastor Tacos served with fresh cilantro and onions. Cactus Tacos topped with beans, fresh cilantro, and onions. All tacos served with a lime on the side.
Vegan Taco Plate
Three tacos served on corn tortillas. Seved with a side of rice, beans, and corn. Choice of protein. Eggplant Al pastor served with cilantro and onions. Cactus served with beans, cilantro, and onions. Poblano Pepper tacos served with beans, vegan sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Individual Vegan Flauta
A single rolled, crunchy taco. Flauta topped with lettuce, vegan sour cream, avocado slices, cilantro, and onions.
Vegan Flauta Plate
Three rolled crispy tacos served with rice and beans. Flautas filled with potatoes and topped with lettuce, cilantro, onions, vegan sour cream, and avocado.
Vegan Jibarito
A sandwich made with fried plantains instead of bread! Stuffed with our special eggplant al pastor, vegan cheese, vegan mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomato. Made using sweet, ripe, yellow plantains.
Vegan Burrito
Burrito stuffed with grilled bell peppers and melted cheese, rice, beans , tater tots, pico de gallo, and vegan sour cream.
Vegan Fajitas
Choice of Cactus or Eggplant Fajitas. Served with rice & beans, vegan sour cream, and 3 corn tortillas.
Vegan Chimichanga (side rice and beans)
Deep fried burrito stuffed with poblano peppers, sweet plantains, onions, rice , beans and melted vegan cheese. Served with a side of rice&beans.
Flour Veggie and V Cheese Quesadilla
NEW Vegan Loaded Cactus Nachos
Fresh made tortilla chips loaded with grilled cactus, vegan cheese, vegan sour cream, vegan alpastor sauce pico de gallo, beans, and guacamole.
Vegan Grilled Eggplant Torta
Chris Burrito(only For Chris)
Only Chris can order this.
Sweet Tamales Strawberry
Flavors change daily. We rotate between: chocolate, pumpkin, pineapple, and strawberry. Call (224) 610 - 0407 to check what we have available! :) (also, all are made gluten free!)
Sweet Pumpkin Tamal
Vegan Ice Cream Taco
Vegan Cheesecake slice
Vegan Sweet Platain Flauta (Flour Only)
Vegan Pineapple Tamal
Sides & Extras
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
50/50 Of Rice And Beans
Side of Fries
Side of Tots
Add Avocado
Add Guac
Add Pico De Gallo
Add Extra cheese
Add Sour cream on side
Add Vegan Cheese
Add Vegan Sour cream on side
Extra 2oz Green Salsa
Extra 2oz Red Salsa
Extra Limes
Chipotle Mayo 2oz
Angry Spicy Salsa
Chiles In Vinegar
Desserts
Homemade Vanilla Flan
Caramel custard. We rotate between traditional flan and chocolate flan. Ask what we have available!
Sweet Flautas
Rolled taco made with a flour tortilla and stuffed with sweet plantains, honey, and cinnamon. Served with Lechera and whipped cream.
Sweet Plantains & Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream topped with sweet plantains and condensed milk.
Bunuelos
Fried dough fritter. Served with lechera and powdered sugar.
Scoop of Ice Cream
Ice Cream Taco
Corn tortilla deep fried and stuffed with vanilla ice cream and strawberry jam. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake
Soups & Salads
Drinks
New Fresh Cantaloupe (Agua De Melon)16 Oz
Grapefruit Jarrito
Fruit Punch Jarrito
Mandarin Jarrito
Glass Manzanita
Piña Jarrito
Tamarind Jarrito
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Glass Coke
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Fresh Made Watermelon 16oz
Mountain Dew Can
Sprite Can
Water Bottle
Apple Juice Kids
Mexican Style Coffee
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Diet Coke Bottle
Squirt Can
Dad's Rootbeer
Joe's Half And Half (Arnold Palmer)
Joe's Kiwi And Strawberry
Joe's Lemonade
Joe's Mango Lemonade
Coco 5 Coconut Flavor
Coco 5 Limon Flavor
Glass DrPepper
Black Ice Tea Organic
Joes Strawbery Lemonade
Kiddo Menu
Kassie Special (Vegetarian kid tacos)
Two kid sized tacos with beans and cheese. Served with a kids side.
Hanna Special (Kid Tacos)
Two kid sized tacos with either chicken OR ground beef. Topped with cheese and served with a kid's side.
Lil Dom (Baby Burrito)
A baby burrito with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, rice, beans, and either chicken OR ground beef. Flour tortilla only.
Damian's Chicken nuggets & Side
6 chicken nuggets with a kids side.
Sophia's Quesadilla & Side
A kid sized quesadilla served with a side.
Catering
CATR PLANTAINS
CATR Taco Kit
CATR Torta
CATR Burrito
CATR CHPS
CATR Quesadilla
CATR Ench
CATR TAMALES
CATR PICO/ CHIP
CATR Flauta
CATR TACOSLD
CATR Mini BURR
CATR CHPS& GUAC
CATR Mini Taco Sld
CATR RICE
CATR Cactus& CHPS
CATR R/B
Corn Casserole
CATR Momcorn Salad
CATR Fajitas
CATR Vegan Tortas
CATR Vegan Taco Kit
CATR Vegan Burrito
CATR Vegan Fajitas
CATR Vegan Jib Sliders
CATR Vegan Quesadillas
1 Gallon Agua Fresca
Place Settings
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Delicious Fresh Mexican food & proudly serving an entire Vegan menu! Finally a place where meat eater, vegans and vegetarians can sit together and enjoy tasty Homemade Mexican food .
5101 Washington St, Gurnee, IL 60031