Momed imageView gallery

Momed 3245 Casitas Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3245 Casitas Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Brussels sprouts

$18.00

Labneh, Pomegranate Molasses, Lemon Zest, Crushed Hazelenuts

Charred Cabbage

$19.00

toasted cumin & honey tahini, crushed hazelnut, fresh herbs

Greek Meatballs

$19.00

Lamb & beef, tomato rags, spicy chermoula, pine nuts, feta, toasted sourdough

Grilled Calamari Skewers

$19.00

white beans, kalamata olives, celery, arugula, lemon oil

Kashke Bademjan

$19.00

Roasted eggplant, dried yogurt sauce, fried mint infused olive oil, crispy garlic

Manti

$20.00

Beef & lamb dumpling, garlic yogurt, fresh tomato sauce, Aleppo butter

Mezze Trio

$20.00

Avocado Hummus, Tzatziki, Roasted Garlic Hummus

Momo Chips

$10.00

Herbs, sea salt, garlic aioli

Moorish Prawns

$20.00

Garlic butter, ras el hanout, saffron, tasted sourdough

Olives & Almonds

$12.00

SD Pita

$2.00

SD Sourdough

$1.00

Single Mezze

$12.00

Our signature dips, with pita bread

Salads

Cleopatra Salad

$17.00

Organic butter leaf lettuce, feta, sumac, tarragon, red onion, dates, sukkah, sherry vinaigrette

Figs & Arugula

$19.00

frisée, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola dolce, red wine vinaigrette

New Caesar

$17.00

white radicchio, arugula, basil, fried capers, preserved lemon & sumac vinaigrette, challah garlic crumb, parmigiano reggiano

Beet

$18.00

labneh, blackberries, pickled onion, saffron, rose water, pistachio, herbs

Dinner

Atlantic Salmon

$36.00

quinoa tabouli, salsa verde

Mujaddara

$32.00

basmati rice & lentils, spiced cauliflower, sultanas, capers, tzatziki, fried onions

Oven Roasted Cornish Hen

$32.00

stuffed with almond, currents & saffron rice, jimmy nardello pepper

Risotto

$28.00

sweet corn, heirloom tomato, beech mushroom, tarragon, truffle mascarpone

Shish Kebab

$39.00

Moroccan spice Angus tenderloin, blistered cherry tomatoes, jeweled rice, almonds, pistachios, barberries

Short Rib Tajine

$38.00

pears, onions, dried plums, couscous

Veggie Tajine

$29.00

chickpea & kale, harissa, piquillo peppers, lemon, herb yogurt, couscous

Whole Roasted Orata

$42.00

lemon, herbs, fingerling potatoes, olives, kale, cherry tomato

Burgers & Wraps

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$19.00

Yogurt marinade, tomatoes, chickpea aioli, soft herbs, sumac vinaigrette, onions, lavash, choice of salad or chips

Duck Shawarma Wrap

$20.00

Cherry tomatoes, figs, pickled onion, garlic aioli, arugula, lavash, choice of salad or chips

Momed Burger

$23.00

Grass fed chuck & brisket, grilled, halloumi cheese, harissa aioli, arugula, pickled red onions, brioche bun, choice of salad or chips. (Impossible patty available to substitute)

Spicy Salmon Wrap

$22.00

Soft herbs, blistered cherry tomatoes, harissa, yogurt, onions, lavash, choice of salad or chips

Dessert

Basbousa

$15.00

Egyptians semolina cake, tahini, coconut, yogurt, rose syrup & mixed nuts

Basque Cheesecake

$15.00

ginger cardamom crème anglaise, graham cracker crumb, apples

Starters

Brussels sprouts

$18.00

Labneh, Pomegranate Molasses, Lemon Zest, Crushed Hazelenuts

Greek Meatballs

$19.00

Lamb & beef, tomato rags, spicy chermoula, pine nuts, feta, toasted sourdough

Mezze Trio

$20.00

Avocado Hummus, Tzatziki, Roasted Garlic Hummus

Momo Chips

$10.00

Herbs, sea salt, garlic aioli

Single Mezze

$12.00

Our signature dips, with pita bread

SD Pita

$2.00

SD Sourdough

$1.00

Salads

Cleopatra Salad

$17.00

Organic butter leaf lettuce, feta, sumac, tarragon, red onion, dates, sukkah, sherry vinaigrette

New Caesar

$17.00

white radicchio, arugula, basil, fried capers, preserved lemon & sumac vinaigrette, challah garlic crumb, parmigiano reggiano

Beet

$18.00

labneh, blackberries, pickled onion, saffron, rose water, pistachio, herbs

Entree

Momed Plate

$18.00

Risotto

$28.00

sweet corn, heirloom tomato, beech mushroom, tarragon, truffle mascarpone

Salmon Toast

$19.00

Burgers & Wraps

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$17.00

Yogurt marinade, tomatoes, chickpea aioli, soft herbs, sumac vinaigrette, onions, lavash

Duck Shawarma Wrap

$20.00

Cherry tomatoes, figs, pickled onion, garlic aioli, arugula, lavash, choice of salad or chips

Hummus Wrap

$16.00

Momed Burger

$23.00

Grass fed chuck & brisket, grilled, halloumi cheese, harissa aioli, arugula, pickled red onions, brioche bun, choice of salad or chips. (Impossible patty available to substitute)

Moroccan Chicken

$17.00

Spicy Salmon Wrap

$22.00

Soft herbs, blistered cherry tomatoes, harissa, yogurt, onions, lavash, choice of salad or chips

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Momed, short for the modern Mediterranean, is a homage to the kitchens of the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa. Since 2010, Momed has introduced Los Angeles a fresh and sophisticated interpretation of a cuisine based on the centuries-old tradition of seasonal and farm to table dining.

Website

Location

3245 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

Gallery
Momed image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bub and Grandma’s - 3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
3507 Eagle Rock Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90065
View restaurantnext
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village - Atwater
orange starNo Reviews
3300 Glendale Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
Hail Mary Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3219 Glendale Blvd. LA, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
MORIHIRO - Atwater
orange star4.5 • 41
3133 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
Elena's Greek Armenian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1000 S. Glendale Ave. Glendale, CA 91205
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 823
4000 San Fernando Rd Glendale, CA 91204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston