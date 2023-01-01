Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moment Diner

1201 Emancipation Highway

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Order Again

Burgers

Little Cheeseburger

$8.49

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

Patty Melt

$10.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Club Sub

$9.99

Tuna Sub

$8.99

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Reuben

$9.99

BLT

$7.99

Turkey BLT

$8.99

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Tossed Salad

$7.49

Soups & Chili

Soup of the Day & Side Caesar

$8.49

Soup of the Day & Side Tossed

$8.49

Boston Clam Chowder

$6.49

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Fries

$2.69

Kids Seasonal Veggies

$2.69

Sides & Extras

Fries

$2.99

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Tossed Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Steak N' Cheese

$1.99

Chicken Steak N' Cheese

$1.99

Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Salmon

$8.99

Burger Patty

$2.99

Soft Fried Egg

$1.29

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries Half Order

$6.99

Cheese Fries Full Order

$9.99

Undeniable Classics

Classic 2 Eggs w/Meat

$9.99

2 Eggs & Scrapple

$9.99

2 Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

2 Eggs & Country Fried Steak

$10.99

2 Eggs & Sirloin Tips

$10.99

2 eggs, 2 choices of meat, 2 pancakes

$9.99

2 Eggs & Avocado Toast

$9.99

2 Eggs & Hamburger

$9.99

2 Eggs & Bacon

$9.99

2 Eggs & Country Ham

$10.99

2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast

$6.99

2 Eggs & Chicken Tenders

$10.59

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg N' Cheese Sandwich

$5.29

Plain Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Benedicts

Basic Benedict

$11.49

Canyon Benedict

$13.99

Veggie Benedict

$12.49

Omelets

Plain Omelet

$7.69

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Tomato Omelet

$8.29

Tomatoes & Cheese Omelet

$8.69

Mushroom N' Cheese Omelet

$8.69

Mushroom N' Tomatoes Omelet

$8.69

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.49

Western Omelet

$10.99

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Veggie Omelet

$9.49

BYO Omelet

$12.99

Greatness from the Griddle

3 Golden Brown Pancakes

$6.99

3 Multi-Grain Pancakes

$6.99

One Waffle

$6.99

3 Slice French Toast

$6.99

Specialty Griddle

$8.29

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

3 Red White and Blue Pancakes

$9.99

Red White and Blue Waffle

$9.99

3 Slice Red White and Blue French Toast

$9.99

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$3.29

Side Blueberry Pancakes

$3.29

Side Egg

$1.29

Side English Muffin

$1.99

Side French Toast

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Side Golden Brown Pancakes

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Plain Bagel

$1.79

Side Pork Sausage

$3.79

Side Scrapple

$3.79

Toast & Jelly

$1.79

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.79

Side RWB French Toast

Side RWB Pancakes

Kids Breakfast Menu

Kids Pick 3

$5.99

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Grape Juice

$2.99

Teas, Milk & Coffee

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.69

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.79

Lemonade Ice Tea

$2.69

2% Milk

$2.39

Chocolate Milk

$2.39

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$2.69

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Powerade

$2.49

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.39

Kids Orange Juice

$1.39

Kids Milk

$1.39

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.39

The Pick 3

Bacon (one strip)

$2.00

Sausage (one patty)

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Pancake

$2.00

1 French Toast

$2.00

Half waffle

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Home Fries

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1201 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

