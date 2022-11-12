Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Momiji SLU

29 Reviews

731 Bell Street

Seattle, WA 98121

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake Sushi
Seattle Roll
Hamachi Sushi

Soup/Salad/Noodles

Asparagus Su Miso

$8.00

blanched asparagus w/ miso vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$13.00

poached beets, arugula & shiso in lemon vinaigrette

House Spring Mix

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes & cucumbers tossed in garlic ponzu soy

Ohitashi Spinach

$8.00

blanched spinach w/ choice of sesame dressing & bonito flakes or kombu dashi & bonito

Sashimi Salad

$20.00

Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette

Wakame Salad

$11.00

wakame, suginori & kikurage w/ sesame oil & sanbaizu dressing

Sunomono Salad

$8.00

choice of Kani (snow crab), Hokkigai (surf clam), Ebi (shrimp), or Tako (octopus) over wakame & cucumber w/ sanbaizu

Tofu Salad

$13.00

tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing ** Not vegetarian

Tsukemono

$9.00

assorted pickled vegetables

Miso

$3.00

shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed

Asari Miso

$5.00

manila clams, spinach, scallions & enoki mushroom

Spicy King Crab Soup

$21.00

king crab, onions, cilantro & habañero tobiko

Tempura Udon

$20.00

noodle soup w/ shrimp, kamaboko & vegetables tempura

Nabeyaki Udon

$25.00

noodle soup w/ king crab, scallops, clams, shrimp tempura, chicken, kamaboko & vegetables

Yakisoba

$22.00

choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables

Yakiudon

$22.00

choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ udon noodles & vegetables

Hot Side

Edamame

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

fried tofu in house tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes

Black Cod Kasuzuke

$19.00

marinated in sake kasu, served with saikyo sweet miso

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

tamari soy-sesame-mirin marinated, lightly fried

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing

Ebi & Veg Tempura

$16.00

w/ house tempura sauce

Flat Iron Steak

$17.00

grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño

Garlic Short Ribs

$16.00

beef short ribs with garlic soy glaze, served w/ taro chips

Grilled King Crab

$27.00

king crab served w/ ponzu dipping sauce

Seafood Gyoza

$12.00

homemade shrimp, scallop, & scallion dumplings served w/ a spicy ponzu sauce

Halibut Cheeks

$20.00

Halibut cheeks marinated in sea salt & honey, served over diced pear and portabella mushroom, topped w/ fried yamagobo

Kurobota No Kakuni

$15.00

braised pork shoulder, fried shishito, karashi,

Mushroom Saute

$14.00

shiitake, maitake, shimeiji & oyster mushrooms w/ asparagus sautéed batayaki style

Soft Shell Crab

$19.00

served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce

Special Kama

$17.00

choice of hamachi, sake, sockeye salmon, or ivory salmon collar seasoned & grilled w/ garlic ponzu dressed wild greens

Spicy Ginger Chicken

$14.00

chicken w/ sautéed veggies in spicy ginger sauce

Spicy Ginger Tofu

$12.00

fried tofu in ginger-chili sauce w/ sautéed veggies

Spicy Tomato Tofu

$12.00

fried tofu, tomato & okra with sweet & spicy sauce

Shishito Yaki

$8.00

w/ sea salt & lemon

Takoyaki

$9.00

4 pc octopus dumplings w/ kewpie, okonomiyaki & bonito flakes

Raw Bar

SM Sushi Omakase

$50.00

11 pieces of chef selected nigiri

MED Sushi Omakase

$80.00

18 pieces of chef selected nigiri

LG Sushi Omakase

$125.00

32 pieces of chef selected nigiri

Veggie Omakase

$24.00

SM Sashimi Omakase

$50.00

14 pieces of chef selected sashimi

MED Sashimi Omakase

$80.00

20 pieces of chef selected sashimi

LG Sashimi Omakase

$125.00

36 pieces of chef selected sashimi

Ankimo

$14.00Out of stock

Monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli & ponzu

Chirashi Bowl

$34.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice w/miso soup

Donburi

$20.00

Choice of Hamachi (yellowtail), Maguro (tuna), Sake (salmon), or Shiro Maguro (albacore) over sushi rice w/ pickled veggies

Ikura Somen

$14.00

house-marinated ikura over sockeye salmon sashimi & thin noodles

Jalapeno Hamachi

$18.00

Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, cilantro, tosaka & garlic paste w/ yuzu citrus ponzu

King Crab Tower

$25.00

king crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu

Momiji Sashimi

$18.00

Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi

Poke

$15.00

Diced tuna or salmon tossed w/ onions & cucumber on a bed of wakame w/ 7-spice sesame soy

Rainbow Tartare

$17.00

Finely chopped tuna, yellowtail & salmon w/ shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallions over sushi rice w/ wasabi aioli & spicy ponzu

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

shichimi dusted tuna, lightly seared w/ micro-greens, garlic chips, tobiko, wasabi aioli & garlic ponzu

Sushi Rice

$3.00

True Wasabi

$5.00

Sushi

Atama

Amaebi Sushi

$5.00

Sweet shrimp (Raw)

Ebi Sushi

$3.00

Shrimp (Cooked)

Hamachi Sushi

$4.00

Yellowtail

Hokkigai Sushi

$3.00

Surf clam

Hotate Sushi

$4.00

Scallop

Ika Sushi

$3.00

Squid

Ikura Sushi

$4.00

Salmon roe

Kani Sushi

$5.00

Snow crab

Maguro Sushi

$4.00

Tuna

Saba Sushi

$4.00

Cured mackerel

Sake Sushi

$4.00

Salmon

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$4.00

Albacore

Sockeye Sushi

$5.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon

Spicy Creamy Hotate

$4.00

Chopped scallop w/mayo

Tako Sushi

$4.00

Octopus

Tamago Sushi

$3.00

Egg omelette

Tarabagani Sushi

$10.00

King crab

Tobiko Sushi

$4.00

Flying fish roe

Unagi Sushi

$5.00

Eel

Uzura Sushi

$2.00

Quail Egg (great addition to Roe nigiris!)

Avocado Sushi

$3.00

Avocado/Cucumber Sushi

$3.00

Cucumber Sushi

$3.00

Inari Sushi

$3.00

Tofu Pocket

Portabella Sushi

$3.00

Roasted Bell Pepper Sushi

$3.00

Sashimi

Amaebi Half Set

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 3 pieces

Amaebi Full Set

$22.00

Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 6 pieces

Ebi Half Set

$10.00

Shrimp (Cooked) 3 pieces

Ebi Full Set

$18.00

Shrimp (Cooked) 6 pieces

Hamachi Half Set

$10.00

Yellowtail (3 pieces)

Hamachi Full Set

$18.00

Yellowtail (6 pieces)

Hokkigai Half Set

$8.00

Surf Clam (3 pieces)

Hokkigai Full Set

$14.00

Surf Clam (6 pieces)

Hotate Half Set

$10.00

Scallop (3 pieces)

Hotate Full Set

$18.00

Scallop (6 pieces)

Ika Half Set

$8.00

Squid (3 pieces)

Ika Full Set

$14.00

Squid (6 pieces)

Ikura Half Set

$10.00

Salmon roe (3 pieces)

Ikura Full Set

$18.00

Salmon roe (6 pieces)

Kani Half Set

$12.00

Snow crab (3 pieces)

Kani Full Set

$20.00

Snow crab (6 pieces)

Maguro Half Set

$10.00

Tuna (3 pieces)

Maguro Full Set

$18.00

Tuna (6 pieces)

Saba Half Set

$10.00

Cured mackerel (3 pieces)

Saba Full Set

$18.00

Cured mackerel (6 pieces)

Sake Half Set

$10.00

Salmon (3 pieces)

Sake Full Set

$18.00

Salmon (6 pieces)

Shiro Maguro Half Set

$10.00

Albacore (3 pieces)

Shiro Maguro Full Set

$18.00

Albacore (6 pieces)

Sockeye Half Set

$12.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon (3 pieces)

Sockeye Full Set

$20.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon (6 pieces)

Tako Half Set

$10.00

Octopus (3 pieces)

Tako Full Set

$18.00

Octopus (6 pieces)

Tamago Half Set

$8.00

Egg omelette (3 pieces)

Tamago Full Set

$14.00

Egg omelette (6 pieces)

Tarabagani Half Set

$22.00

King crab (3 pieces)

Tarabagani Full Set

$40.00

King crab (6 pieces)

Tobiko Half Set

$10.00

Flying fish roe (3 servings)

Tobiko Full Set

$18.00

Flying fish roe (6 servings)

Unagi Half Set

$12.00

Eel (3 pieces)

Unagi Full Set

$22.00

Eel (6 pieces)

Rolls

Bad Boy

$15.00

(Fried) Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Snow Crab Mix w/ Spicy Aioli & Soy Glaze

Crunchy Cali (Fried)

$14.00

Snow Crab mix, Avocado, & Cream Cheese w/ Soy Glaze & Sweet Aioli

Crunchy Seattle (Fried)

$14.00

Salmon, Avocado, & Cream Cheese roll w/ Soy Glaze and Sweet Aioli

Avo/Cuke Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$11.00

Snow Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumer, Tobiko, & Sesame Seeds

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Futo Maki

$10.00

Tamago (Egg), Spinach, Takuan (Daikon) & Kanpyo (Gourd)

Kanpyo Roll

$7.00

Natto Roll

$7.00

Traditional Japanese fermented Soy bean

Negi Hama Roll

$8.00

Negi Toro Roll

$15.00

Chopped Fatty Tuna and Scallion

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Pickled Daikon Radish

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber topped w/ sesame seeds

Portabella Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & soy glaze

Seattle Roll

$10.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds

Spicy California Roll

$11.00

Spicy snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds

Spider Roll

$11.00

Blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Ume Shiso Roll

$7.00

Pickled plum paste & shiso leaf

Unagi Roll

$11.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, seasame seeds & soy glaze

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds

007

$21.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ salmon, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño

8th Ave Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy mayo

Bell St Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, topped w/ smoked salmon, tobiko, sesame, spicy mayo & teriyaki

Casino Royale

$21.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ yellowtail, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño

Caterpillar

$21.00

eel & cucumber, topped w/ tobiko, avocado, soy glaze & sesame seeds

Crunchy Lizard

$22.00

shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese, topped w/ eel & soy galze

Denny

$23.00

creamy spicy salmon, shibazuke & takuan topped w/ sockeye salmon, lime, cilantro, jalapeño & shishito peppers

Flaming Tuna

$20.00

spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ spicy yellowtail, black tobiko & spicy mayo

Geisha Roll

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber & avocado topped w/ salmon, mango, tobiko & habanero ponzu

Gladiator

$25.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, & spring mix topped w/ seared albacore belly, & dressed w/ spicy ginger ponzu & green onions

Green Decadence

$19.00

tempura green onion & asparagus topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes & sweet mayo

Hotter Than Hell

$22.00

spicy tuna, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, habañero tobiko, citrus-habañero truffle oil, green onions & sesame seeds

Knockout

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cilantro & shibazuke, topped w/ seared habañero -infused spicy crab mix

Legend of Kaiju

$22.00

shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, tobiko & soy glaze

Moonraker

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix & black tobiko, dressed w/ jalapeño-citrus sauce, truffle oil & green onions

Mr. Perfect

$21.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ chili-seared albacore tuna, garlic ponzu sauce & green onions

Neverland Roll

$22.00

Sockeye salmon, cilantro & asparagus topped w/ abocado, micro greens & 7-spice soy

Poke Roll

$22.00

spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, white onions, cilantro, & shichimi soy sesame sauce

Rainbow Roll

$21.00

crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado & tobiko

Rockstar (Fried)

$23.00

creamy scallop roll fried & topped w/ spicy crab-mayo mix, tobiko & soy glaze

SLU Roll

$21.00

snow crab mix, avocado & cucumber topped w/ seared salmon, scallions, tobiko, sweet aioli, sweet chili & soy glaze

Spicy Rainbow

$21.00

spicy crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, tobiko & spicy mayo

Street Fighter

$22.00

spicy crab mayo mix, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, garlic ponzu, shishito peppers & jalapeño

Sunset

$20.00

(Vegetarian) sweet potato & asparagus tempura, yamagobo topped w/ roasted red pepper, avocado, cilantro & jalapeno citrus truffle

Tarantula Extreme

$23.00

soft-shell crab & cucumber topped w/ avocado & topped w/ seared spicy crab mayo mix, jalapeño & tobiko

Ultimate Dragon

$27.00

crab-mayo mix, cucumber & avocado topped w/ half an eel, tobiko, sesame seeds & soy glaze

Fresh List

Green Tomato

$16.00

Grilled Squid

$16.00Out of stock

Kanpachi Special

$18.00Out of stock

Seared Scallops

$17.00

End of Summer

$23.00Out of stock

I Love Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Jupiter Roll

$31.00Out of stock

King Ghidorah (Roll)

$27.00

Spicy snow crab mix, tempura scallions & avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, tempura unagi & scallions, w/ spicy aioli, sweet chili & soy glaze

Lowrider (Roll)

$26.00Out of stock

asparagus & crab legs tempura, topped w/ albacore belly, pico de gallo, habañero citrus sauce & habañero tobiko

Mona Lisa

$25.00Out of stock

Passion Roll (Roll)

$24.00

Super Sumo

$27.00

Negi Toro Futomaki

$18.00Out of stock

ebi, roasted red bell pepper, mango topped w/ seared salmon, sweet aioli, mustard ponzu & microgreens

Fresh List Sampler

$15.00

Madai Usuzukuri

$14.00Out of stock

Spicy Salmon Poke

$12.00Out of stock

Seared Toro with Uni

$22.00Out of stock

Aji Sushi

$7.00Out of stock

Horse mackerel

Aji Half Set

$18.00Out of stock

Horse mackerel (3 pieces)

Aji Full Set

$30.00Out of stock

Horse mackerel (6 pieces)

Chu-Toro Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Lightly marbled tuna belly

Chu-Toro Half Set

$18.00Out of stock

Lightly marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)

Chu-Toro Full Set

$32.00Out of stock

Lightly marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)

Hirame Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Hirame Half Set

$14.00Out of stock

Hirame Full Set

$24.00Out of stock

Houbou Sushi

$7.00Out of stock

Houbou Half Set

$16.00Out of stock

Houbou Full Set

$28.00Out of stock

Ivory Salmon Sushi

$6.00

White king salmon

Ivory Salmon Half Set

$14.00

White king salmon (3 pieces)

Ivory Salmon Full Set

$24.00

White king salmon (6 pieces)

Kanpachi Sushi

$6.00

Amberjack

Kanpachi Half Set

$14.00

Amberjack (3 pieces)

Kanpachi Full Set

$24.00

Amberjack (6 pieces)

Kinmedai Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Kinmedai Half Set

$22.00Out of stock

Kinmedai Full Set

$40.00Out of stock

Kurodai Sushi

$7.00Out of stock

Kurodai Half Set

$18.00Out of stock

Kurodai Full Set

$32.00Out of stock

Madai Sushi

$6.00

Madai Half Set

$14.00

Madai Full Set

$24.00

Ora King Sushi

$5.00

Ora King Half Set

$12.00

Ora King Full Set

$20.00

O-Toro Sushi

$12.00Out of stock

Super fatty tuna belly

O-Toro Half Set

$26.00Out of stock

Extra marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)

O-Toro Full Set

$48.00Out of stock

Extra marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)

Sawara Sushi

$6.00

Sawara Half Set

$14.00

Sawara Full Set

$24.00

Shima Aji Sushi

$6.00Out of stock

White Trevally

Shima Aji Half Set

$18.00Out of stock

White Trevally (3 pieces)

Shima Aji Full Set

$32.00Out of stock

White Trevally (6 pieces)

Suzuki Sushi

$6.00Out of stock

Suzuki Half Set

$14.00Out of stock

Suzuki Full Set

$24.00Out of stock

Sockeye Sushi

$5.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon

Sockeye Half Set

$12.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon (3 pieces)

Sockeye Full Set

$20.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon (6 pieces)

Toro Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Toro Half Set

$22.00Out of stock

Medium marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)

Toro Full Set

$40.00Out of stock

Medium marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)

Tsubugai Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Conch

Tsubugai Half Set

$12.00Out of stock

Tsubugai Full Set

$20.00Out of stock

Uni Sushi

$10.00

Sea urchin

Uni Sashimi

$40.00

Uni Shooter

$14.00Out of stock

Handroll

California Handroll

$12.00

Negi Hama Handroll

$12.00

Negi Toro Handroll

$14.00

Philadelphia Handroll

$12.00

Salmon Skin Handroll

$12.00

Scallop Handroll

$12.00

Seattle Handroll

$12.00

Spicy California Handroll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$12.00

Spider Handroll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$12.00

Sides

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side of Tamari

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Low Sodium Soy

$0.50

Side of Ponzu

$0.50

Side of Soy Glaze

$0.50

Side of Sriarcha

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

731 Bell Street, Seattle, WA 98121

Directions

