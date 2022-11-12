- Home
Momiji SLU
29 Reviews
731 Bell Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Popular Items
Soup/Salad/Noodles
Asparagus Su Miso
blanched asparagus w/ miso vinaigrette
Beet Salad
poached beets, arugula & shiso in lemon vinaigrette
House Spring Mix
mixed greens, tomatoes & cucumbers tossed in garlic ponzu soy
Ohitashi Spinach
blanched spinach w/ choice of sesame dressing & bonito flakes or kombu dashi & bonito
Sashimi Salad
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
Wakame Salad
wakame, suginori & kikurage w/ sesame oil & sanbaizu dressing
Sunomono Salad
choice of Kani (snow crab), Hokkigai (surf clam), Ebi (shrimp), or Tako (octopus) over wakame & cucumber w/ sanbaizu
Tofu Salad
tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing ** Not vegetarian
Tsukemono
assorted pickled vegetables
Miso
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
Asari Miso
manila clams, spinach, scallions & enoki mushroom
Spicy King Crab Soup
king crab, onions, cilantro & habañero tobiko
Tempura Udon
noodle soup w/ shrimp, kamaboko & vegetables tempura
Nabeyaki Udon
noodle soup w/ king crab, scallops, clams, shrimp tempura, chicken, kamaboko & vegetables
Yakisoba
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables
Yakiudon
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ udon noodles & vegetables
Hot Side
Edamame
Rice
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu in house tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes
Black Cod Kasuzuke
marinated in sake kasu, served with saikyo sweet miso
Chicken Karaage
tamari soy-sesame-mirin marinated, lightly fried
Crispy Calamari
w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing
Ebi & Veg Tempura
w/ house tempura sauce
Flat Iron Steak
grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño
Garlic Short Ribs
beef short ribs with garlic soy glaze, served w/ taro chips
Grilled King Crab
king crab served w/ ponzu dipping sauce
Seafood Gyoza
homemade shrimp, scallop, & scallion dumplings served w/ a spicy ponzu sauce
Halibut Cheeks
Halibut cheeks marinated in sea salt & honey, served over diced pear and portabella mushroom, topped w/ fried yamagobo
Kurobota No Kakuni
braised pork shoulder, fried shishito, karashi,
Mushroom Saute
shiitake, maitake, shimeiji & oyster mushrooms w/ asparagus sautéed batayaki style
Soft Shell Crab
served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce
Special Kama
choice of hamachi, sake, sockeye salmon, or ivory salmon collar seasoned & grilled w/ garlic ponzu dressed wild greens
Spicy Ginger Chicken
chicken w/ sautéed veggies in spicy ginger sauce
Spicy Ginger Tofu
fried tofu in ginger-chili sauce w/ sautéed veggies
Spicy Tomato Tofu
fried tofu, tomato & okra with sweet & spicy sauce
Shishito Yaki
w/ sea salt & lemon
Takoyaki
4 pc octopus dumplings w/ kewpie, okonomiyaki & bonito flakes
Raw Bar
SM Sushi Omakase
11 pieces of chef selected nigiri
MED Sushi Omakase
18 pieces of chef selected nigiri
LG Sushi Omakase
32 pieces of chef selected nigiri
Veggie Omakase
SM Sashimi Omakase
14 pieces of chef selected sashimi
MED Sashimi Omakase
20 pieces of chef selected sashimi
LG Sashimi Omakase
36 pieces of chef selected sashimi
Ankimo
Monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli & ponzu
Chirashi Bowl
assorted sashimi over sushi rice w/miso soup
Donburi
Choice of Hamachi (yellowtail), Maguro (tuna), Sake (salmon), or Shiro Maguro (albacore) over sushi rice w/ pickled veggies
Ikura Somen
house-marinated ikura over sockeye salmon sashimi & thin noodles
Jalapeno Hamachi
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, cilantro, tosaka & garlic paste w/ yuzu citrus ponzu
King Crab Tower
king crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu
Momiji Sashimi
Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi
Poke
Diced tuna or salmon tossed w/ onions & cucumber on a bed of wakame w/ 7-spice sesame soy
Rainbow Tartare
Finely chopped tuna, yellowtail & salmon w/ shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallions over sushi rice w/ wasabi aioli & spicy ponzu
Tuna Tataki
shichimi dusted tuna, lightly seared w/ micro-greens, garlic chips, tobiko, wasabi aioli & garlic ponzu
Sushi Rice
True Wasabi
Sushi
Atama
Amaebi Sushi
Sweet shrimp (Raw)
Ebi Sushi
Shrimp (Cooked)
Hamachi Sushi
Yellowtail
Hokkigai Sushi
Surf clam
Hotate Sushi
Scallop
Ika Sushi
Squid
Ikura Sushi
Salmon roe
Kani Sushi
Snow crab
Maguro Sushi
Tuna
Saba Sushi
Cured mackerel
Sake Sushi
Salmon
Shiro Maguro Sushi
Albacore
Sockeye Sushi
Wild Sockeye Salmon
Spicy Creamy Hotate
Chopped scallop w/mayo
Tako Sushi
Octopus
Tamago Sushi
Egg omelette
Tarabagani Sushi
King crab
Tobiko Sushi
Flying fish roe
Unagi Sushi
Eel
Uzura Sushi
Quail Egg (great addition to Roe nigiris!)
Avocado Sushi
Avocado/Cucumber Sushi
Cucumber Sushi
Inari Sushi
Tofu Pocket
Portabella Sushi
Roasted Bell Pepper Sushi
Sashimi
Amaebi Half Set
Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 3 pieces
Amaebi Full Set
Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 6 pieces
Ebi Half Set
Shrimp (Cooked) 3 pieces
Ebi Full Set
Shrimp (Cooked) 6 pieces
Hamachi Half Set
Yellowtail (3 pieces)
Hamachi Full Set
Yellowtail (6 pieces)
Hokkigai Half Set
Surf Clam (3 pieces)
Hokkigai Full Set
Surf Clam (6 pieces)
Hotate Half Set
Scallop (3 pieces)
Hotate Full Set
Scallop (6 pieces)
Ika Half Set
Squid (3 pieces)
Ika Full Set
Squid (6 pieces)
Ikura Half Set
Salmon roe (3 pieces)
Ikura Full Set
Salmon roe (6 pieces)
Kani Half Set
Snow crab (3 pieces)
Kani Full Set
Snow crab (6 pieces)
Maguro Half Set
Tuna (3 pieces)
Maguro Full Set
Tuna (6 pieces)
Saba Half Set
Cured mackerel (3 pieces)
Saba Full Set
Cured mackerel (6 pieces)
Sake Half Set
Salmon (3 pieces)
Sake Full Set
Salmon (6 pieces)
Shiro Maguro Half Set
Albacore (3 pieces)
Shiro Maguro Full Set
Albacore (6 pieces)
Sockeye Half Set
Wild Sockeye Salmon (3 pieces)
Sockeye Full Set
Wild Sockeye Salmon (6 pieces)
Tako Half Set
Octopus (3 pieces)
Tako Full Set
Octopus (6 pieces)
Tamago Half Set
Egg omelette (3 pieces)
Tamago Full Set
Egg omelette (6 pieces)
Tarabagani Half Set
King crab (3 pieces)
Tarabagani Full Set
King crab (6 pieces)
Tobiko Half Set
Flying fish roe (3 servings)
Tobiko Full Set
Flying fish roe (6 servings)
Unagi Half Set
Eel (3 pieces)
Unagi Full Set
Eel (6 pieces)
Rolls
Bad Boy
(Fried) Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Snow Crab Mix w/ Spicy Aioli & Soy Glaze
Crunchy Cali (Fried)
Snow Crab mix, Avocado, & Cream Cheese w/ Soy Glaze & Sweet Aioli
Crunchy Seattle (Fried)
Salmon, Avocado, & Cream Cheese roll w/ Soy Glaze and Sweet Aioli
Avo/Cuke Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Snow Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumer, Tobiko, & Sesame Seeds
Cucumber Roll
Futo Maki
Tamago (Egg), Spinach, Takuan (Daikon) & Kanpyo (Gourd)
Kanpyo Roll
Natto Roll
Traditional Japanese fermented Soy bean
Negi Hama Roll
Negi Toro Roll
Chopped Fatty Tuna and Scallion
Oshinko Roll
Pickled Daikon Radish
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber topped w/ sesame seeds
Portabella Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & soy glaze
Seattle Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
Spicy California Roll
Spicy snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
Spider Roll
Blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Tuna Roll
Ume Shiso Roll
Pickled plum paste & shiso leaf
Unagi Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, seasame seeds & soy glaze
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds
007
spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ salmon, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño
8th Ave Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy mayo
Bell St Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, topped w/ smoked salmon, tobiko, sesame, spicy mayo & teriyaki
Casino Royale
spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ yellowtail, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño
Caterpillar
eel & cucumber, topped w/ tobiko, avocado, soy glaze & sesame seeds
Crunchy Lizard
shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese, topped w/ eel & soy galze
Denny
creamy spicy salmon, shibazuke & takuan topped w/ sockeye salmon, lime, cilantro, jalapeño & shishito peppers
Flaming Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ spicy yellowtail, black tobiko & spicy mayo
Geisha Roll
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & avocado topped w/ salmon, mango, tobiko & habanero ponzu
Gladiator
shrimp tempura, avocado, & spring mix topped w/ seared albacore belly, & dressed w/ spicy ginger ponzu & green onions
Green Decadence
tempura green onion & asparagus topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes & sweet mayo
Hotter Than Hell
spicy tuna, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, habañero tobiko, citrus-habañero truffle oil, green onions & sesame seeds
Knockout
spicy yellowtail, cilantro & shibazuke, topped w/ seared habañero -infused spicy crab mix
Legend of Kaiju
shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, tobiko & soy glaze
Moonraker
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix & black tobiko, dressed w/ jalapeño-citrus sauce, truffle oil & green onions
Mr. Perfect
spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ chili-seared albacore tuna, garlic ponzu sauce & green onions
Neverland Roll
Sockeye salmon, cilantro & asparagus topped w/ abocado, micro greens & 7-spice soy
Poke Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, white onions, cilantro, & shichimi soy sesame sauce
Rainbow Roll
crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado & tobiko
Rockstar (Fried)
creamy scallop roll fried & topped w/ spicy crab-mayo mix, tobiko & soy glaze
SLU Roll
snow crab mix, avocado & cucumber topped w/ seared salmon, scallions, tobiko, sweet aioli, sweet chili & soy glaze
Spicy Rainbow
spicy crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, tobiko & spicy mayo
Street Fighter
spicy crab mayo mix, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, garlic ponzu, shishito peppers & jalapeño
Sunset
(Vegetarian) sweet potato & asparagus tempura, yamagobo topped w/ roasted red pepper, avocado, cilantro & jalapeno citrus truffle
Tarantula Extreme
soft-shell crab & cucumber topped w/ avocado & topped w/ seared spicy crab mayo mix, jalapeño & tobiko
Ultimate Dragon
crab-mayo mix, cucumber & avocado topped w/ half an eel, tobiko, sesame seeds & soy glaze
Fresh List
Green Tomato
Grilled Squid
Kanpachi Special
Seared Scallops
End of Summer
I Love Roll
Jupiter Roll
King Ghidorah (Roll)
Spicy snow crab mix, tempura scallions & avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, tempura unagi & scallions, w/ spicy aioli, sweet chili & soy glaze
Lowrider (Roll)
asparagus & crab legs tempura, topped w/ albacore belly, pico de gallo, habañero citrus sauce & habañero tobiko
Mona Lisa
Passion Roll (Roll)
Super Sumo
Negi Toro Futomaki
ebi, roasted red bell pepper, mango topped w/ seared salmon, sweet aioli, mustard ponzu & microgreens
Fresh List Sampler
Madai Usuzukuri
Spicy Salmon Poke
Seared Toro with Uni
Aji Sushi
Horse mackerel
Aji Half Set
Horse mackerel (3 pieces)
Aji Full Set
Horse mackerel (6 pieces)
Chu-Toro Sushi
Lightly marbled tuna belly
Chu-Toro Half Set
Lightly marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
Chu-Toro Full Set
Lightly marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
Hirame Sushi
Hirame Half Set
Hirame Full Set
Houbou Sushi
Houbou Half Set
Houbou Full Set
Ivory Salmon Sushi
White king salmon
Ivory Salmon Half Set
White king salmon (3 pieces)
Ivory Salmon Full Set
White king salmon (6 pieces)
Kanpachi Sushi
Amberjack
Kanpachi Half Set
Amberjack (3 pieces)
Kanpachi Full Set
Amberjack (6 pieces)
Kinmedai Sushi
Kinmedai Half Set
Kinmedai Full Set
Kurodai Sushi
Kurodai Half Set
Kurodai Full Set
Madai Sushi
Madai Half Set
Madai Full Set
Ora King Sushi
Ora King Half Set
Ora King Full Set
O-Toro Sushi
Super fatty tuna belly
O-Toro Half Set
Extra marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
O-Toro Full Set
Extra marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
Sawara Sushi
Sawara Half Set
Sawara Full Set
Shima Aji Sushi
White Trevally
Shima Aji Half Set
White Trevally (3 pieces)
Shima Aji Full Set
White Trevally (6 pieces)
Suzuki Sushi
Suzuki Half Set
Suzuki Full Set
Sockeye Sushi
Wild Sockeye Salmon
Sockeye Half Set
Wild Sockeye Salmon (3 pieces)
Sockeye Full Set
Wild Sockeye Salmon (6 pieces)
Toro Sushi
Toro Half Set
Medium marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
Toro Full Set
Medium marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
Tsubugai Sushi
Conch
Tsubugai Half Set
Tsubugai Full Set
Uni Sushi
Sea urchin
Uni Sashimi
Uni Shooter
Handroll
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
731 Bell Street, Seattle, WA 98121