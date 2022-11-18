- Home
- Seattle
- Capitol Hill
- Sushi & Japanese
- Momiji
Momiji
$$
1522 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Popular Items
Soup/Salad
Miso
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
Asari Miso
manila clams, spinach, scallions & enoki mushroom
Spicy King Crab Soup
king crab, onions, cilantro & habañero tobiko
Asparagus Su Miso
blanched asparagus w/ miso vinaigrette
Beet Salad
poached beets, arugula & shiso in lemon vinaigrette
House Spring Mix
mixed greens, tomatoes & cucumbers tossed in garlic ponzu soy
Ohitashi Spinach
blanched spinach w/ choice of sesame dressing & bonito flakes or kombu dashi & bonito
Sashimi Salad
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
Sunomono Salad
choice of Kani (snow crab), Hokkigai (surf clam), Ebi (shrimp), or Tako (octopus) over wakame & cucumber w/ sanbaizu
Tofu Salad
tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing ** Not vegetarian
Tsukemono
assorted pickled vegetables
Wakame Salad
wakame, suginori & kikurage w/ sesame oil & sanbaizu dressing
Appetizer/Grilled
Asari Sakamushi
sake-steamed manila clams w/ sake ginger butter
Flat Iron Steak
grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño
Garlic Short Ribs
beef short ribs with garlic soy glaze, served w/ taro chips
Grilled King Crab
king crab served w/ ponzu dipping sauce
Kurobuta No Kakuni
braised pork shoulder, fried shishito, karashi,
Mushroom Saute
shiitake, maitake, shimeiji & oyster mushrooms w/ asparagus sautéed batayaki style
Special Kama
choice of hamachi, sake, sockeye salmon, or ivory salmon collar seasoned & grilled w/ garlic ponzu dressed wild greens
Enoki Yaki
grilled enoki mushrooms on a bed of seaweed, w/ garlic ponzu
Portabella Yaki
house-marinated grilled portabella mushroom
Shishito Yaki
w/ sea salt & lemon
Yasai Tem Zaru
chilled green tea soba noodle w/ seasonal vegetable tempura
Pan Fried/Fried
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu in house tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes
Anago Kab
sea eel, grilled & basted w/ sweet soy
Black Cod Kasuzuke
marinated in sake kasu, served with saikyo sweet miso
Chicken Karaage
tamari soy-sesame-mirin marinated, lightly fried
Crispy Calamari
w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing
Ebi & Veg Tempura
w/ house tempura sauce
Seafood Gyoza
homemade shrimp, scallop, & scallion dumplings served w/ a spicy ponzu sauce
Halibut Cheeks
Halibut cheeks marinated in sea salt & honey, served over diced pear and portabella mushroom, topped w/ fried yamagobo
Maitake No Tempura
tempura-fried maitake mushroom w/ green tea salt
Panko Fried Oysters
Fried Japanese oysters w/ katsu sauce
Soft Shell Crab
served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce
Spicy Ginger Chicken
chicken w/ sautéed veggies in spicy ginger sauce
Spicy Ginger Tofu
fried tofu in ginger-chili sauce w/ sautéed veggies
Spicy Tomato Tofu
fried tofu, tomato & okra with sweet & spicy sauce
Noodles
Nabeyaki Udon
noodle soup w/ king crab, scallops, clams, shrimp tempura, chicken, kamaboko & vegetables
Tempura Udon
noodle soup w/ shrimp, kamaboko & vegetables tempura
Yakisoba
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables
Yakiudon
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ udon noodles & vegetables
Raw Bar
Ankimo
Monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli & ponzu
Momiji Ceviche
choice of thinly slicer amberjack or sockeye salmon sashimi w/ pico de gallo in yuzu citrus ponzu
Chirashi Bowl
assorted sashimi over sushi rice w/miso soup
Donburi
Choice of Hamachi (yellowtail), Maguro (tuna), Sake (salmon), or Shiro Maguro (albacore) over sushi rice w/ pickled veggies
Jalapeno Hamachi
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, cilantro, tosaka & garlic paste w/ yuzu citrus ponzu
King Crab Ceviche
King crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu
Momiji Sashimi
Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi
Poke
Diced tuna or salmon tossed w/ onions & cucumber on a bed of wakame w/ 7-spice sesame soy
Rainbow Tartare
Finely chopped tuna, yellowtail & salmon w/ shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallions over sushi rice w/ wasabi aioli & spicy ponzu
Salmon Sampler
1 piece nigiri of sockeye salmon, ivory salmon & Atlantic salmon belly
SM Sashimi Omakase
14 pieces of chef selected sashimi
SM Sushi Omakase
11 pieces of chef selected nigiri
Octopus Carpaccio
Thinly sliced octopus sashimi, mustard soy & capers in a mignonette w/ wasabi aioli & 7-spice granita
Tako Wasabi
Seasoned raw baby octopus in a wasabi marinade w/ scallions & grated ginger
Temari Crispy Rice
crispy rice topped w/ choice of: -hotate (scallop), or uni (sea urchin) w/ salmon roe, avocado truffle oil & matcha sea salt -spicy tuna w/ tobiko, scallions, spicy aioli and soy glaze
Usuzukuri
Choice of thinly sliced Sake (salmon) or Hamachi (yellowtail) in yuzu citrus ponzu w/ micro greens, jalapéno & tobiko
Sushi
Aji Sushi
Horse mackerel
Amaebi Sushi
Sweet shrimp (Raw)
Ebi Sushi
Shrimp (Cooked)
Hamachi Sushi
Yellowtail
Hokkigai Sushi
Surf clam
Hotate Sushi
Scallop
Ika Sushi
Squid
Ikura Sushi
Salmon roe
Inari Sushi
Ivory Salmon Sushi
White king salmon
Kani Sushi
Snow crab
Kanpachi Sushi
Amberjack
Maguro Sushi
Tuna
Saba Sushi
Cured mackerel
Sake Sushi
Salmon
Shima Aji Sushi
White Trevally
Shiro Maguro Sushi
Albacore
Sockeye Sushi
Wild Sockeye Salmon
Spicy Creamy Hotate
Chopped scallop w/mayo
Tako Sushi
Octopus
Tamago Sushi
Egg omelette
Tarabagani Sushi
King crab
Tobiko Sushi
Flying fish roe
Chu-Toro Sushi
Lightly marbled tuna belly
Toro Sushi
Medium marbled tuna belly
O-Toro Sushi
Super fatty tuna belly
Tsubugai Sushi
Conch
Unagi Sushi
Eel
Uni Sushi
Sea urchin
Uzura Sushi
Quail Egg (great addition to Roe nigiris!)
Vegetarian Sushi
Veggie Omakase
Avocado/Cucumber Sushi
Avocado Sushi
Cucumber Sushi
Enoki Sushi
Velvet Shank Mushroom
Gourd Sushi
Kampyo
Eggplant Sushi
Shibazuke
Portabella Sushi
Roasted Bell Pepper Sushi
Seaweed Sushi
Shiitake Sushi
Takuan Sushi
Burdock Root Sushi
Yamagobo
Sashimi
Aji Half Set
Horse mackerel (3 pieces)
Aji Full Set
Horse mackerel (6 pieces)
Amaebi Half Set
Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 3 pieces
Amaebi Full Set
Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 6 pieces
Ebi Half Set
Shrimp (Cooked) 3 pieces
Ebi Full Set
Shrimp (Cooked) 6 pieces
Hamachi Half Set
Yellowtail (3 pieces)
Hamachi Full Set
Yellowtail (6 pieces)
Hokkigai Half Set
Surf Clam (3 pieces)
Hokkigai Full Set
Surf Clam (6 pieces)
Hotate Half Set
Scallop (3 pieces)
Hotate Full Set
Scallop (6 pieces)
Ika Half Set
Squid (3 pieces)
Ika Full Set
Squid (6 pieces)
Ikura Half Set
Salmon roe (3 pieces)
Ikura Full Set
Salmon roe (6 pieces)
Ivory Salmon Half Set
White king salmon (3 pieces)
Ivory Salmon Full Set
White king salmon (6 pieces)
Kani Half Set
Snow crab (3 pieces)
Kani Full Set
Snow crab (6 pieces)
Kanpachi Half Set
Amberjack (3 pieces)
Kanpachi Full Set
Amberjack (6 pieces)
Maguro Half Set
Tuna (3 pieces)
Maguro Full Set
Tuna (6 pieces)
Saba Half Set
Cured mackerel (3 pieces)
Saba Full Set
Cured mackerel (6 pieces)
Sake Half Set
Salmon (3 pieces)
Sake Full Set
Salmon (6 pieces)
Shima Aji Half Set
White Trevally (3 pieces)
Shima Aji Full Set
White Trevally (6 pieces)
Shiro Maguro Half Set
Albacore (3 pieces)
Shiro Maguro Full Set
Albacore (6 pieces)
Sockeye Half Set
Wild Sockeye Salmon (3 pieces)
Sockeye Full Set
Wild Sockeye Salmon (6 pieces)
Tako Half Set
Octopus (3 pieces)
Tako Full Set
Octopus (6 pieces)
Tamago Half Set
Egg omelette (3 pieces)
Tamago Full Set
Egg omelette (6 pieces)
Tarabagani Half Set
King crab (3 pieces)
Tarabagani Full Set
King crab (6 pieces)
Tobiko Half Set
Flying fish roe (3 servings)
Tobiko Full Set
Flying fish roe (6 servings)
Chu-Toro Half Set
Lightly marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
Chu-Toro Full Set
Lightly marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
Toro Half Set
Medium marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
Toro Full Set
Medium marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
O-Toro Half Set
Extra marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
O-Toro Full Set
Extra marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
Unagi Half Set
Eel (3 pieces)
Unagi Full Set
Eel (6 pieces)
Uni Half Set
Sea urchin (3 servings)
Uni Full Set
Sea urchin (6 servings)
Standard Rolls
Avo/Cuke Roll
Avocado Roll
Bad Boy
(Fried) Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Snow Crab Mix w/ Spicy Aioli & Soy Glaze
California Roll
Snow Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumer, Tobiko, & Sesame Seeds
Crunchy Cali (Fried)
Snow Crab mix, Avocado, & Cream Cheese w/ Soy Glaze & Sweet Aioli
Crunchy Seattle (Fried)
Salmon, Avocado, & Cream Cheese roll w/ Soy Glaze and Sweet Aioli
Cucumber Roll
Futo Maki
Tamago (Egg), Spinach, Takuan (Daikon) & Kanpyo (Gourd)
Natto Roll
Traditional Japanese fermented Soy bean
Negi Hama Roll
Negi Toro Roll
Chopped Fatty Tuna and Scallion
Oshinko Roll
Pickled Daikon Radish
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber topped w/ sesame seeds
Portabella Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & soy glaze
Seattle Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
Spicy California Roll
Spicy snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
Spider Roll
Blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Tuna Roll
Ume Shiso Roll
Pickled plum paste & shiso leaf
Unagi Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, seasame seeds & soy glaze
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds
Specialty Rolls
007
spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ salmon, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño
12th Ave Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy mayo
Angel Roll
creamy scallops, cucumber & tobiko topped w/ albacore, salmon & avocado
Bird of Paradise
spicy yellowtail, soy paper, shibazuke, asparagus & cilantro, topped w/ sockeye salmon, white king salmon, Atlantic salmon, shishito pepper, lime & jalapeños
Capitol Hill Roll
crab-mayo mix, avocado & cucumber, topped w/ seared salmon, green onion, tobiko, sweet mayo, sweet chili & soy glaze
Casino Royale
spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ yellowtail, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño
Caterpillar
eel & cucumber, topped w/ tobiko, avocado, soy glaze & sesame seeds
Crunchy Lizard
shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese, topped w/ eel & soy galze
Demon Slayer
Scallop, enoki, asparagus, cilantro & umi paste topped w/ Amberjack, roasted habanero & garlic ponzu
El Diablo
shrimp tempura, shibazuke & asparagus, topped w/ seared red crab legs, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce
Flaming Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ spicy yellowtail, black tobiko & spicy mayo
Four Kings
creamy scallops & cilantro, w/ Atlantic salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon, smoked salmon and ikura
Geisha Roll
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & avocado topped w/ salmon, mango, tobiko & habanero ponzu
Gladiator
shrimp tempura, avocado, & spring mix topped w/ seared albacore belly, & dressed w/ spicy ginger ponzu & green onions
Green Decadence
tempura green onion & asparagus topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes & sweet mayo
Hotter Than Hell
spicy tuna, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, habañero tobiko, citrus-habañero truffle oil, green onions & sesame seeds
Hottie Roll
spicy creamy scallops, cucumber & tobiko topped w/ salmon, avocado & spicy mayo
King Ghidorah
Spicy snow crab mix, tempura scallions & avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, tempura unagi & scallions, w/ spicy aioli, sweet chili & soy glaze
King of Fighters
snow crab legs, roasted bell pepper, portabella mushrooms, topped w/ sockeye salmon, albacore belly & tobiko, w/ ponzu sauce & chipotle mayo
Knockout
spicy yellowtail, cilantro & shibazuke, topped w/ seared habañero -infused spicy crab mix
Legend of Kaiju
Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, tobiko & soy glaze
Lucky Leprechaun
seasoned pickled veggies, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ mango, avocado & mango shiso sauce
Madison Roll
creamy spicy salmon, shibazuke, takuan, wrapped w/ sockeye salmon, lime, cilantro, jalapeño & shishito peppers
Mango Tango
mango, cilantro & bell peppers, topped w/ tuna & mango-shiso sauce
Matador
asparagus & crab legs tempura, topped w/ albacore belly, pico de gallo, habañero citrus sauce & habañero tobiko
Momiji Roll
creamy scallops & cucumber, topped w/ tuna, avocado & tobiko
Moonraker
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix & black tobiko, dressed w/ jalapeño-citrus sauce, truffle oil & green onions
Mr. Perfect
spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ chili-seared albacore tuna, garlic ponzu sauce & green onions
Neverland Roll
Sockeye salmon, cilantro & asparagus topped w/ abocado, micro greens & 7-spice soy
Panda Roll
salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ seared albacore, dressed w/ black sesame sauce & green onions
Pike Place Roll
salmon skin & cucumbers topped w/ avocado, smoked salmon, green onions, sesame seeds & soy glaze
Pine St Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, topped w/ smoked salmon, tobiko, sesame, spicy mayo & teriyaki
Poke Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, white onions, cilantro, & shichimi soy sesame sauce
Ponyo
Spicy yellowtail mix, cucumber & takuan topped w/ yellowtail, avocado, tobiko & spicy ponzu
Pretty In Pink
crab-mayo mix, creamy scallops, tobiko & cucumber, wrapped in soy paper & topped w/ avocado, sweet chili aioli & soy glaze
Rainbow Roll (Not Spicy)
crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado & tobiko
Rising Sun
(Vegetarian) sweet potato & asparagus tempura, yamagobo topped w/ roasted red pepper, avocado, cilantro & habanero pumpkin puree
Rockstar (Fried)
creamy scallop roll fried & topped w/ spicy crab-mayo mix, tobiko & soy glaze
Samurai Spirit
spicy yellowtail, white onions & cilantro, topped w/ albacore, green onions & citrus yuzu ponzu
Sea Monster
scallops, asparagus & avocado wrapped w/ albacore, kaiso seaweed & garlic ponzu
Sounder Roll
spicy yellowtail, avocado & asparagus topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, wasabi & yuzu tobiko, spicy ponzu sauce & wasabi aioli
Spicy Cassidy
spicy yellowtail & cucumber topped w/ salmon, avocado, jalapeño & spicy mayo
Spicy Rainbow
spicy crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, tobiko & spicy mayo
Street Fighter
spicy crab mayo mix, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, garlic ponzu, shishito peppers & jalapeño
Tarantula Extreme
soft-shell crab & cucumber topped w/ avocado & topped w/ seared spicy crab mayo mix, jalapeño & tobiko
Three Devils
spicy tuna, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, green onions & a spicy strawberry-habañero sauce
Tottoroll
grilled maitake mushroom w/ sesame oil & asparagus, topped w/ roasted red pepper, mango & mango-shiso sauce
Tropical Paradise
mango, strawberry, tobiko, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, salmon & spicy blueberry sauce
Ultimate Dragon
crab-mayo mix, cucumber & avocado topped w/ half an eel, tobiko, sesame seeds & soy glaze
White Tiger
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & asparagus topped w/ wild white king salmon, lime, tobiko & yuzu ponzu sauce
Wonderland
asparagus, shiitake & fried tofu, topped w/ portabella mushroom, red bell pepper & mango w/ cucumber-yuzu sauce
Handroll
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Momiji is a hand-crafted Japanese restaurant located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. We have a courtyard that's an oasis in the bustling neighborhood. Our menu features sushi, rolls, omakase and other traditional Japanese foods prepared from great Northwest ingredients.
1522 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122