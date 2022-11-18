Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Momiji

2,985 Reviews

$$

1522 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake Sushi
Spicy Tuna Roll
California Roll

Soup/Salad

Miso

$3.00

shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed

Asari Miso

$5.00

manila clams, spinach, scallions & enoki mushroom

Spicy King Crab Soup

$21.00

king crab, onions, cilantro & habañero tobiko

Asparagus Su Miso

$8.00

blanched asparagus w/ miso vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$13.00

poached beets, arugula & shiso in lemon vinaigrette

House Spring Mix

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes & cucumbers tossed in garlic ponzu soy

Ohitashi Spinach

$8.00

blanched spinach w/ choice of sesame dressing & bonito flakes or kombu dashi & bonito

Sashimi Salad

$24.00

Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette

Sunomono Salad

$8.00

choice of Kani (snow crab), Hokkigai (surf clam), Ebi (shrimp), or Tako (octopus) over wakame & cucumber w/ sanbaizu

Tofu Salad

$13.00

tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing ** Not vegetarian

Tsukemono

$9.00

assorted pickled vegetables

Wakame Salad

$11.00

wakame, suginori & kikurage w/ sesame oil & sanbaizu dressing

Appetizer/Grilled

Asari Sakamushi

$14.00

sake-steamed manila clams w/ sake ginger butter

Flat Iron Steak

$17.00

grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño

Garlic Short Ribs

$17.00

beef short ribs with garlic soy glaze, served w/ taro chips

Grilled King Crab

$27.00

king crab served w/ ponzu dipping sauce

Kurobuta No Kakuni

$15.00

braised pork shoulder, fried shishito, karashi,

Mushroom Saute

$14.00

shiitake, maitake, shimeiji & oyster mushrooms w/ asparagus sautéed batayaki style

Special Kama

$17.00

choice of hamachi, sake, sockeye salmon, or ivory salmon collar seasoned & grilled w/ garlic ponzu dressed wild greens

Enoki Yaki

$7.00

grilled enoki mushrooms on a bed of seaweed, w/ garlic ponzu

Portabella Yaki

$7.00

house-marinated grilled portabella mushroom

Shishito Yaki

$8.00

w/ sea salt & lemon

Yasai Tem Zaru

$12.00

chilled green tea soba noodle w/ seasonal vegetable tempura

Pan Fried/Fried

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

fried tofu in house tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes

Anago Kab

$15.00

sea eel, grilled & basted w/ sweet soy

Black Cod Kasuzuke

$19.00

marinated in sake kasu, served with saikyo sweet miso

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

tamari soy-sesame-mirin marinated, lightly fried

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing

Ebi & Veg Tempura

$16.00

w/ house tempura sauce

Seafood Gyoza

$12.00

homemade shrimp, scallop, & scallion dumplings served w/ a spicy ponzu sauce

Halibut Cheeks

$20.00

Halibut cheeks marinated in sea salt & honey, served over diced pear and portabella mushroom, topped w/ fried yamagobo

Maitake No Tempura

$8.00

tempura-fried maitake mushroom w/ green tea salt

Panko Fried Oysters

$12.00

Fried Japanese oysters w/ katsu sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$19.00

served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce

Spicy Ginger Chicken

$14.00

chicken w/ sautéed veggies in spicy ginger sauce

Spicy Ginger Tofu

$12.00

fried tofu in ginger-chili sauce w/ sautéed veggies

Spicy Tomato Tofu

$12.00

fried tofu, tomato & okra with sweet & spicy sauce

Noodles

Nabeyaki Udon

$25.00

noodle soup w/ king crab, scallops, clams, shrimp tempura, chicken, kamaboko & vegetables

Tempura Udon

$20.00

noodle soup w/ shrimp, kamaboko & vegetables tempura

Yakisoba

$21.00

choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables

Yakiudon

$21.00

choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ udon noodles & vegetables

Raw Bar

Ankimo

$16.00Out of stock

Monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli & ponzu

Momiji Ceviche

$14.00

choice of thinly slicer amberjack or sockeye salmon sashimi w/ pico de gallo in yuzu citrus ponzu

Chirashi Bowl

$34.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice w/miso soup

Donburi

$20.00

Choice of Hamachi (yellowtail), Maguro (tuna), Sake (salmon), or Shiro Maguro (albacore) over sushi rice w/ pickled veggies

Jalapeno Hamachi

$18.00

Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, cilantro, tosaka & garlic paste w/ yuzu citrus ponzu

King Crab Ceviche

$25.00

King crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu

Momiji Sashimi

$18.00

Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi

Poke

$15.00

Diced tuna or salmon tossed w/ onions & cucumber on a bed of wakame w/ 7-spice sesame soy

Rainbow Tartare

$17.00

Finely chopped tuna, yellowtail & salmon w/ shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallions over sushi rice w/ wasabi aioli & spicy ponzu

Salmon Sampler

$12.00

1 piece nigiri of sockeye salmon, ivory salmon & Atlantic salmon belly

SM Sashimi Omakase

$50.00

14 pieces of chef selected sashimi

SM Sushi Omakase

$50.00

11 pieces of chef selected nigiri

Octopus Carpaccio

$16.00

Thinly sliced octopus sashimi, mustard soy & capers in a mignonette w/ wasabi aioli & 7-spice granita

Tako Wasabi

$8.00

Seasoned raw baby octopus in a wasabi marinade w/ scallions & grated ginger

Temari Crispy Rice

$14.00

crispy rice topped w/ choice of: -hotate (scallop), or uni (sea urchin) w/ salmon roe, avocado truffle oil & matcha sea salt -spicy tuna w/ tobiko, scallions, spicy aioli and soy glaze

Usuzukuri

$16.00

Choice of thinly sliced Sake (salmon) or Hamachi (yellowtail) in yuzu citrus ponzu w/ micro greens, jalapéno & tobiko

Sushi

Aji Sushi

$5.00

Horse mackerel

Amaebi Sushi

$5.00

Sweet shrimp (Raw)

Ebi Sushi

$4.00

Shrimp (Cooked)

Hamachi Sushi

$4.00

Yellowtail

Hokkigai Sushi

$3.00

Surf clam

Hotate Sushi

$4.00

Scallop

Ika Sushi

$3.00

Squid

Ikura Sushi

$4.00

Salmon roe

Inari Sushi

$3.00

Ivory Salmon Sushi

$5.00

White king salmon

Kani Sushi

$4.00

Snow crab

Kanpachi Sushi

$5.00

Amberjack

Maguro Sushi

$4.00

Tuna

Saba Sushi

$4.00

Cured mackerel

Sake Sushi

$4.00

Salmon

Shima Aji Sushi

$6.00Out of stock

White Trevally

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$4.00

Albacore

Sockeye Sushi

$5.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon

Spicy Creamy Hotate

$4.00

Chopped scallop w/mayo

Tako Sushi

$4.00

Octopus

Tamago Sushi

$3.00

Egg omelette

Tarabagani Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

King crab

Tobiko Sushi

$4.00

Flying fish roe

Chu-Toro Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

Lightly marbled tuna belly

Toro Sushi

$10.00

Medium marbled tuna belly

O-Toro Sushi

$12.00Out of stock

Super fatty tuna belly

Tsubugai Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Conch

Unagi Sushi

$5.00

Eel

Uni Sushi

$12.00Out of stock

Sea urchin

Uzura Sushi

$2.00

Quail Egg (great addition to Roe nigiris!)

Vegetarian Sushi

Veggie Omakase

$24.00

Avocado/Cucumber Sushi

$3.00

Avocado Sushi

$3.00

Cucumber Sushi

$3.00

Enoki Sushi

$3.00

Velvet Shank Mushroom

Gourd Sushi

$3.00

Kampyo

Eggplant Sushi

$3.00

Shibazuke

Portabella Sushi

$3.00

Roasted Bell Pepper Sushi

$3.00

Seaweed Sushi

$3.00

Shiitake Sushi

$3.00

Takuan Sushi

$3.00

Burdock Root Sushi

$3.00

Yamagobo

Sashimi

Aji Half Set

$12.00

Horse mackerel (3 pieces)

Aji Full Set

$20.00

Horse mackerel (6 pieces)

Amaebi Half Set

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 3 pieces

Amaebi Full Set

$22.00

Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 6 pieces

Ebi Half Set

$10.00

Shrimp (Cooked) 3 pieces

Ebi Full Set

$18.00

Shrimp (Cooked) 6 pieces

Hamachi Half Set

$10.00

Yellowtail (3 pieces)

Hamachi Full Set

$18.00

Yellowtail (6 pieces)

Hokkigai Half Set

$8.00

Surf Clam (3 pieces)

Hokkigai Full Set

$14.00

Surf Clam (6 pieces)

Hotate Half Set

$10.00

Scallop (3 pieces)

Hotate Full Set

$18.00

Scallop (6 pieces)

Ika Half Set

$8.00

Squid (3 pieces)

Ika Full Set

$14.00

Squid (6 pieces)

Ikura Half Set

$10.00

Salmon roe (3 pieces)

Ikura Full Set

$18.00

Salmon roe (6 pieces)

Ivory Salmon Half Set

$13.00

White king salmon (3 pieces)

Ivory Salmon Full Set

$24.00

White king salmon (6 pieces)

Kani Half Set

$12.00

Snow crab (3 pieces)

Kani Full Set

$18.00

Snow crab (6 pieces)

Kanpachi Half Set

$11.00

Amberjack (3 pieces)

Kanpachi Full Set

$20.00

Amberjack (6 pieces)

Maguro Half Set

$10.00

Tuna (3 pieces)

Maguro Full Set

$18.00

Tuna (6 pieces)

Saba Half Set

$10.00

Cured mackerel (3 pieces)

Saba Full Set

$18.00

Cured mackerel (6 pieces)

Sake Half Set

$10.00

Salmon (3 pieces)

Sake Full Set

$18.00

Salmon (6 pieces)

Shima Aji Half Set

$14.00Out of stock

White Trevally (3 pieces)

Shima Aji Full Set

$24.00Out of stock

White Trevally (6 pieces)

Shiro Maguro Half Set

$10.00

Albacore (3 pieces)

Shiro Maguro Full Set

$18.00

Albacore (6 pieces)

Sockeye Half Set

$12.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon (3 pieces)

Sockeye Full Set

$22.00

Wild Sockeye Salmon (6 pieces)

Tako Half Set

$10.00

Octopus (3 pieces)

Tako Full Set

$18.00

Octopus (6 pieces)

Tamago Half Set

$8.00

Egg omelette (3 pieces)

Tamago Full Set

$14.00

Egg omelette (6 pieces)

Tarabagani Half Set

$22.00Out of stock

King crab (3 pieces)

Tarabagani Full Set

$40.00Out of stock

King crab (6 pieces)

Tobiko Half Set

$10.00

Flying fish roe (3 servings)

Tobiko Full Set

$18.00

Flying fish roe (6 servings)

Chu-Toro Half Set

$18.00Out of stock

Lightly marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)

Chu-Toro Full Set

$32.00Out of stock

Lightly marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)

Toro Half Set

$22.00

Medium marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)

Toro Full Set

$40.00

Medium marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)

O-Toro Half Set

$26.00Out of stock

Extra marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)

O-Toro Full Set

$48.00Out of stock

Extra marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)

Unagi Half Set

$12.00

Eel (3 pieces)

Unagi Full Set

$22.00

Eel (6 pieces)

Uni Half Set

$20.00Out of stock

Sea urchin (3 servings)

Uni Full Set

$36.00Out of stock

Sea urchin (6 servings)

Standard Rolls

Avo/Cuke Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Bad Boy

$16.00

(Fried) Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Snow Crab Mix w/ Spicy Aioli & Soy Glaze

California Roll

$11.00

Snow Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumer, Tobiko, & Sesame Seeds

Crunchy Cali (Fried)

$15.00

Snow Crab mix, Avocado, & Cream Cheese w/ Soy Glaze & Sweet Aioli

Crunchy Seattle (Fried)

$15.00

Salmon, Avocado, & Cream Cheese roll w/ Soy Glaze and Sweet Aioli

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Futo Maki

$10.00

Tamago (Egg), Spinach, Takuan (Daikon) & Kanpyo (Gourd)

Natto Roll

$7.00

Traditional Japanese fermented Soy bean

Negi Hama Roll

$8.00

Negi Toro Roll

$15.00

Chopped Fatty Tuna and Scallion

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Pickled Daikon Radish

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber topped w/ sesame seeds

Portabella Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$10.00

Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & soy glaze

Seattle Roll

$10.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds

Spicy California Roll

$11.00

Spicy snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds

Spider Roll

$13.00

Blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber & tobiko

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Ume Shiso Roll

$7.00

Pickled plum paste & shiso leaf

Unagi Roll

$11.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, seasame seeds & soy glaze

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds

Specialty Rolls

007

$21.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ salmon, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño

12th Ave Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy mayo

Angel Roll

$24.00

creamy scallops, cucumber & tobiko topped w/ albacore, salmon & avocado

Bird of Paradise

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, soy paper, shibazuke, asparagus & cilantro, topped w/ sockeye salmon, white king salmon, Atlantic salmon, shishito pepper, lime & jalapeños

Capitol Hill Roll

$21.00

crab-mayo mix, avocado & cucumber, topped w/ seared salmon, green onion, tobiko, sweet mayo, sweet chili & soy glaze

Casino Royale

$21.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ yellowtail, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño

Caterpillar

$21.00

eel & cucumber, topped w/ tobiko, avocado, soy glaze & sesame seeds

Crunchy Lizard

$22.00

shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese, topped w/ eel & soy galze

Demon Slayer

$24.00

Scallop, enoki, asparagus, cilantro & umi paste topped w/ Amberjack, roasted habanero & garlic ponzu

El Diablo

$24.00

shrimp tempura, shibazuke & asparagus, topped w/ seared red crab legs, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce

Flaming Tuna

$20.00

spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ spicy yellowtail, black tobiko & spicy mayo

Four Kings

$27.00

creamy scallops & cilantro, w/ Atlantic salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon, smoked salmon and ikura

Geisha Roll

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber & avocado topped w/ salmon, mango, tobiko & habanero ponzu

Gladiator

$25.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, & spring mix topped w/ seared albacore belly, & dressed w/ spicy ginger ponzu & green onions

Green Decadence

$19.00

tempura green onion & asparagus topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes & sweet mayo

Hotter Than Hell

$22.00

spicy tuna, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, habañero tobiko, citrus-habañero truffle oil, green onions & sesame seeds

Hottie Roll

$21.00

spicy creamy scallops, cucumber & tobiko topped w/ salmon, avocado & spicy mayo

King Ghidorah

$27.00

Spicy snow crab mix, tempura scallions & avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, tempura unagi & scallions, w/ spicy aioli, sweet chili & soy glaze

King of Fighters

$23.00

snow crab legs, roasted bell pepper, portabella mushrooms, topped w/ sockeye salmon, albacore belly & tobiko, w/ ponzu sauce & chipotle mayo

Knockout

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cilantro & shibazuke, topped w/ seared habañero -infused spicy crab mix

Legend of Kaiju

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, tobiko & soy glaze

Lucky Leprechaun

$19.00

seasoned pickled veggies, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ mango, avocado & mango shiso sauce

Madison Roll

$23.00

creamy spicy salmon, shibazuke, takuan, wrapped w/ sockeye salmon, lime, cilantro, jalapeño & shishito peppers

Mango Tango

$20.00

mango, cilantro & bell peppers, topped w/ tuna & mango-shiso sauce

Matador

$25.00

asparagus & crab legs tempura, topped w/ albacore belly, pico de gallo, habañero citrus sauce & habañero tobiko

Momiji Roll

$21.00

creamy scallops & cucumber, topped w/ tuna, avocado & tobiko

Moonraker

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix & black tobiko, dressed w/ jalapeño-citrus sauce, truffle oil & green onions

Mr. Perfect

$21.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ chili-seared albacore tuna, garlic ponzu sauce & green onions

Neverland Roll

$22.00

Sockeye salmon, cilantro & asparagus topped w/ abocado, micro greens & 7-spice soy

Panda Roll

$20.00

salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ seared albacore, dressed w/ black sesame sauce & green onions

Pike Place Roll

$20.00

salmon skin & cucumbers topped w/ avocado, smoked salmon, green onions, sesame seeds & soy glaze

Pine St Roll

$20.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, topped w/ smoked salmon, tobiko, sesame, spicy mayo & teriyaki

Poke Roll

$22.00

spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, white onions, cilantro, & shichimi soy sesame sauce

Ponyo

$21.00

Spicy yellowtail mix, cucumber & takuan topped w/ yellowtail, avocado, tobiko & spicy ponzu

Pretty In Pink

$20.00

crab-mayo mix, creamy scallops, tobiko & cucumber, wrapped in soy paper & topped w/ avocado, sweet chili aioli & soy glaze

Rainbow Roll (Not Spicy)

$20.00

crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado & tobiko

Rising Sun

$20.00

(Vegetarian) sweet potato & asparagus tempura, yamagobo topped w/ roasted red pepper, avocado, cilantro & habanero pumpkin puree

Rockstar (Fried)

$23.00

creamy scallop roll fried & topped w/ spicy crab-mayo mix, tobiko & soy glaze

Samurai Spirit

$21.00

spicy yellowtail, white onions & cilantro, topped w/ albacore, green onions & citrus yuzu ponzu

Sea Monster

$22.00

scallops, asparagus & avocado wrapped w/ albacore, kaiso seaweed & garlic ponzu

Sounder Roll

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, avocado & asparagus topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, wasabi & yuzu tobiko, spicy ponzu sauce & wasabi aioli

Spicy Cassidy

$20.00

spicy yellowtail & cucumber topped w/ salmon, avocado, jalapeño & spicy mayo

Spicy Rainbow

$21.00

spicy crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, tobiko & spicy mayo

Street Fighter

$22.00

spicy crab mayo mix, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, garlic ponzu, shishito peppers & jalapeño

Tarantula Extreme

$23.00

soft-shell crab & cucumber topped w/ avocado & topped w/ seared spicy crab mayo mix, jalapeño & tobiko

Three Devils

$21.00

spicy tuna, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, green onions & a spicy strawberry-habañero sauce

Tottoroll

$20.00

grilled maitake mushroom w/ sesame oil & asparagus, topped w/ roasted red pepper, mango & mango-shiso sauce

Tropical Paradise

$21.00

mango, strawberry, tobiko, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, salmon & spicy blueberry sauce

Ultimate Dragon

$27.00

crab-mayo mix, cucumber & avocado topped w/ half an eel, tobiko, sesame seeds & soy glaze

White Tiger

$23.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber & asparagus topped w/ wild white king salmon, lime, tobiko & yuzu ponzu sauce

Wonderland

$20.00

asparagus, shiitake & fried tofu, topped w/ portabella mushroom, red bell pepper & mango w/ cucumber-yuzu sauce

Handroll

California Handroll

$10.00

Negi Hama Handroll

$10.00

Negi Toro Handroll

$14.00

Philadelphia Handroll

$10.00

Salmon Skin Handroll

$10.00

Seattle Handroll

$10.00

Spicy California Handroll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$10.00

Spider Handroll

$10.00

Sides

Edamame

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Real Wasabi

$5.00

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Side of Ponzu

$0.50

Side of Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Low Sodium Soy

$0.50

Side of Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Soy Glaze

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side of Tamari

$0.50

Chopsticks & Napkins

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Momiji is a hand-crafted Japanese restaurant located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. We have a courtyard that's an oasis in the bustling neighborhood. Our menu features sushi, rolls, omakase and other traditional Japanese foods prepared from great Northwest ingredients.

Website

Location

1522 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Momiji image
Momiji image

