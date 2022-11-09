Restaurant header imageView gallery

Momma Moody’s Grinders 4162 Leyden Ave

review star

No reviews yet

530 Northeast Broadway

Des Moines, IA 50313

Order Again

Momma Moody Grinder

Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella cheese, Jalapenos or Banana Peppers on a Hoagie Bun - Make it a Meal $13.99

Momma Moody Grinder (Beef & Italian Sausage)

$10.99

No Porkin Around!! Grinder

No Porkin Around!!! (Beef & Italian Turkey)

$10.99

Nacho Momma's Grinder

Nacho Mama's Grinders

$10.99

Kickin it "Keto-Style" Grinder

Kickin it "Keto-Style" Grinder

$9.99

Options

French Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Make it a Meal

Make it meal for $3.00 Includes: 1 side and choice of drink

Make it a Meal

$3.00

Soda or Water

Water

$1.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grinders on the Go!! Whether you like it fully loaded or if you are watching your waistline, we've got what you need at Momma Moody's!

Location

530 Northeast Broadway, Des Moines, IA 50313

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

