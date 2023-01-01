Coffees & Lattes

Cafe Mocha with Espresso

$5.95+

Chocolate and 2 shots of espresso

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95+

Cinnamon Swirl Frappe

$6.25+

Cinnamon brown sugar and white chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Almond Joy Frappe

$6.25+

Almond syrup, coconut and chocolate topped with coconut and chocolate drizzle

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$6.25+

Peppermint and chocolate topped with whipped cream

Matcha Frappe

$6.25+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Hot chocolate mix with milk, mocha syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Nutso Frappe

$6.25+

Hazelnut, pecan, almond with French Vanilla, milk, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Caramel Dream Frappe

$6.25+

Caramel and White Chocolate, milk, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Momma's Banana Nut Frappe

$6.25+

Banana syrup, pecan syrup, cinnamon syrup, milk, topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbles

Samoa Frappe

$6.25+

Caramel, coconut and chocolate syrup, milk, topped with whipped cream and Samoa cookie crumbles

Smores Frappe

$6.25+

Smores syrup, toasted marshmallow syrup with milk topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips/marshmallows

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Vanilla and caramel syrup, Steamed milk, espresso topped with milk foam and caramel

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Sweet Tea

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.95+

Iced Coffee

$6.00+

Frappuccino

$6.25+

Latte

$5.95+

Hot Regular Brew

$4.75+

Peanut Butter Mocha Frappe

$6.25+

Caramel Tower Frappe

$6.25+

Proffee

$6.95

Snacks

Muffin

$2.00

Danish

$2.00

Cookies

$2.00

Chips

$2.50

Protein Granola

$2.00

Honey Bun

$1.50

Peanut butter cracker

$1.75

Pretzels

$2.25

Granola Bar

$1.50

Sodas

Coke

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Mt Dew

$1.00