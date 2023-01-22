Restaurant header imageView gallery

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

review star

No reviews yet

102 Bauer Ave

Louisville, KY 40207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ 2 Sides
1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

DRINKS

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemondade

$3.50

Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Gallon Tea

$8.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

WINGS/RIBS

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

$16.00

Loin back ribs smoked over locally sourced Hickory.

1/2 Rack Beef Ribs

1/2 Rack Beef Ribs

$24.00
Wing

Wing

$1.45

Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.50

20 Wings

$29.00

30 Wings

$43.50

40 Wings

$58.00

50 Wings

$72.50

100 Wings

$145.00

SPECIALTIES

Half Chicken w/ 2 Sides

Half Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$13.50

Prepared just like our wings, but bigger!

Momma's Meatloaf

Momma's Meatloaf

$13.50

Hickory smoked Blend of Beef & Sausage

Momma's Fried Pickles

Momma's Fried Pickles

$8.75

House Made, Fried Bread & Butter Pickles

Mucho Macho Fried Hot Pickles

Mucho Macho Fried Hot Pickles

$8.75

House Made, SPICY. Fried Bread & Butter Pickles

Pulled Chicken Nachos

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Comes with cheese, slaw, baked beans, bbq sauce, jalapenos and fried pickles.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Topped with cheese, slaw, baked beans, bbq sauce, jalapenos and fried pickles.

Rammekin Mustard

$1.00
Rammekin Pickles

Rammekin Pickles

$1.00

House made bread and butter pickles, just like Momma used to make them!

Chilli Cheese Fries

$10.00

Bowl of Chili

$11.00Out of stock

Served with Cheese, Onion & Sweet Cornbread

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

$13.50

Pulled pork covered in our dry rub, smoked over locally sourced Hickory and served on a sandwich bun. Comes with two of our house made sides.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

Pulled Chicken Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

$13.50
Brisket Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

Brisket Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

$15.50
Smoked Sausage Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

Smoked Sausage Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

$13.50
Smoked Turkey Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

Smoked Turkey Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

$13.50

Turkey Club Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

$14.50
Fried Bologna Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

Fried Bologna Sandwich w/ 2 Sides

$13.50

Pulled Chicken Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$14.00

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$14.00

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$14.00

Smoked Sausage Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$14.00
Smoked Turkey Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

Smoked Turkey Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$15.00

Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$14.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

Brisket Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$15.50

Lean brisket, covered in our dry rub, smoked over locally sourced Hickory and served on Texas Toast with your choice of white cheddar or Havarti cheese. Comes with two of our house made sides.

Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

SLIDERS

Pulled Pork Slider

Pulled Pork Slider

$3.25
Pulled Chicken Slider

Pulled Chicken Slider

$3.25
Smoked Sausage Slider

Smoked Sausage Slider

$3.25
Fried Bologna Slider

Fried Bologna Slider

$3.25
Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$3.75
Smoked Turkey Slider

Smoked Turkey Slider

$3.75

Meatloaf Slider

$3.25

BY THE POUND

Meatloaf By The Pound

$8.25+

Pulled Pork By The Pound

$8.25+

Pulled Chicken By The Pound

$8.25+

Smoked Sausage By The Pound

$8.25+

Smoked Turkey By The Pound

$8.75+

Smoked Brisket By The Pound

$9.75+

Bologna By The Pound

$8.25+

SMALL SIDES

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.65
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.65
Slaw

Slaw

$2.65
French Fries

French Fries

$2.65

Hand cut french fries, fried to perfection and covered in our signature dry rub.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.65
Sweet Corn Bread

Sweet Corn Bread

$2.65
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.65
Cheezy Corn

Cheezy Corn

$2.65
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.65

LARGE SIDES

Large Baked Beans

Large Baked Beans

$11.00
Large Cheezy Corn

Large Cheezy Corn

$11.00
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$11.00

Hand cut french fries, fried to perfection and covered in our signature dry rub.

Large Green Beans

Large Green Beans

$11.00
Large Mac & Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$11.00
Large Mashed Potatoes

Large Mashed Potatoes

$11.00
Large Potato Salad

Large Potato Salad

$11.00
Large Slaw

Large Slaw

$11.00
Large Cornbread

Large Cornbread

$11.00

SALAD

Pulled Pork Salad

$13.25

Pulled Chicken Salad

$13.25

Side Salad

$3.50

Turkey Club Salad

$13.25

Side Salad

$3.00

DESSERTS

Donut Bread Pudding A La Mode

Donut Bread Pudding A La Mode

$9.50

Made with Bourbon Barrel Aged Vanilla extract

Chocolate Brownie A La Made

Chocolate Brownie A La Made

$9.50

Double Chocolate Brownie served with Hershey's Chocolate Syrup and Homemade Pie Kitchen's vanilla ice cream.

RETAIL

Cup of Bleu Cheese

$4.25

8 oz jar

Cup of Ranch

$4.25

8 oz jar

Hat

$15.00

Jar of BBQ Sauce

$8.50

16 ounces of Head Country BBQ Sauce

Jar of Momma's Mucho Macho Hot Pickles

Jar of Momma's Mucho Macho Hot Pickles

$8.50

16 ounces

Jar of Momma's Mustard

Jar of Momma's Mustard

$9.00

8 ounces

Jar of Momma's Pickles

Jar of Momma's Pickles

$8.50

16 ounce jar of house made, bread and butter pickles. Momma's original recipe!

Jar of Momma's Rub

Jar of Momma's Rub

$9.00

16 ounces

Jar of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$8.50

16 ounces of Head Country Spicy BBQ Sauce.

Jug of BBQ Sauce

$20.00

120 ounces

Jug of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$20.00

120 ounces

T-Shirt

$15.00
Pain Is Good - Habanero Hot Sauce

Pain Is Good - Habanero Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

5 oz - Hot Heat - Carrots, mustard and garlic have been added to balance the flavor of the spicy and slightly fruity Habanero peppers in this classic hot sauce, The result is a delicious, fiery hot sauce that you'll want to serve with every meal. 5 oz

Pain Is Good - Batch 218 Louisiana Hot Sauce

Pain Is Good - Batch 218 Louisiana Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

5.25 oz - Medium Heat - As seen on seasons 1 & 2 of the Youtube show "Hot Ones" - The perfect blend of heat and Cajun spices and seasonings, Batch #218 has been one of our most beloved hot sauces for years. We've combined habanero and cayenne peppers, garlic, lime, and a handful of spices to create this spicy, delicious Louisiana-style hot sauce.

Pain Is Good - Jalapeno Hot Sauce

Pain Is Good - Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$8.00

5 oz - Medium Heat - Our Jalapeno pepper hot sauce is mildly spicy and bursting with flavor. We've added roasted chiles, lime juice, and a variety of spices to accentuate the distinct jalapeno flavor in this delicious hot sauce.

Pain Is Good - Chipotle Hot Sauce

Pain Is Good - Chipotle Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

5 oz - Medium Heat - This classic Chipotle hot sauce combines chipotle chile peppers, tomatoes, spices, and a splash of orange juice for a tasty hot sauce with a ton of flavor and just the right amount of heat.

Pain Is Good - Jamaican Hot Sauce

Pain Is Good - Jamaican Hot Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

7 oz - Hot Heat - Our Batch #114 Jamaican-Style sauce is a spicy and flavorful Hot Sauce! We've added habaneros, jerk seasonings, garlic, and lemon and lime juices to create this delightfully painful Hot Sauce.

Da' Bomb - Final Answer Hot Sauce

Da' Bomb - Final Answer Hot Sauce

$45.00

2 oz - Extra Hot Heat - A heat that is truly off the charts, the Final Answer is the hottest of our Da' Bomb hot sauces. Caution: this sauce should not be eaten straight out of the bottle, use only as an additive.

Da' Bomb - Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce

Da' Bomb - Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce

$12.00

4 oz - Extra Hot Heat - The ultimate in hot. Da'Bomb Beyond Insanty is "The Hot Sauce that Everyone Loves to Hate". This sauce is way past insanity. As seen on the First We Feast series Hot Ones. Rated at 135,600 Scoville units.

Da' Bomb - Ground Zero Hot Sauce

Da' Bomb - Ground Zero Hot Sauce

$19.00

4 oz - Extra, Extra Hot - Warning: Da Bomb Ground Zero Hot Sauce is almost twice as hot as Da Bomb Beyond Insanity. This is serious stuff, not for children. Rated at 321,900 Scoville units.

Da' Bomb - Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

Da' Bomb - Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

$16.00

4 oz - Hot Heat - This sauce is infused with one of the world's hottest peppers - the Naga Jolokia or "Ghost Pepper" . This sauce contains zero pepper extract - just pure natural heat!

BOTTLED BEER

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bell's Amber

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken N\A

$4.00

Heineken NA

$4.00

Hofbrau Hefe Weizen

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$8.00

Indiana

Samuel Smith Organic Lager

$8.00

CANNED BEER

Bubbles

$5.50

Country Boy Nate's Coffe Stout

$5.50

Lexington, KY

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$5.50

Lexington, KY

Goodwood Walnut Brown

$5.50

Louisville, KY

High Noon Black Cherry Vodka Seltzer

$5.50

High Noon Peach Vodka Seltzer

$5.50

Monnik's Italian (Pilsner) Disco

$5.50

Louisville, KY

Montucky Cold Snack Lager

$3.00

Narragansett Lager

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

Cincinnatti, OH

Ranch Water Tequila Seltzer

$5.50

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$5.50

Cincinnatti, OH

Samuel Smith Lager

$8.00

Truly Pineapple Seltzer

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Spec. COCKTAILS

Momma's Lemonade

$8.00

Wheatley Vodka, lemonade and your choice of the following puree's: Peach, Blueberry or Strawberry

Momma's Peach Tea

$8.00

Choice of Wheatley Vodka, Old Forester 86 bourbon or Starlight Blackberry Whisky mixed with peach schnapps, peach puree and sweet tea to create your favorite spiked tea.

Bourbon Slushie

Bourbon Slushie

$8.00

aka the BLUSHIE! Add a 1oz bourbon topper for $2

Momma's Old Fashionied

$8.00

Muddled orange, cherry, sugar cube with Agnostura Bitters and Old Forester 86. Served in a rocks glass.

Momma's Punch

$8.00

Hendrick's Gin or Wheatley Vodka, Lemon, Elderflower Liquor, Strawberry puree and pineapple juice.

Momma's Bloody Mary

Momma's Bloody Mary

$8.00

Wheatley Vodka, "Dressed Up" Master Mixes Bloody Mary Mix with dry rubbed, mustard rib. Served with a Chicken Wing and pickle.

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Choice of Old Forester Bourbon or Wheatley Vodka w/ ginger beer, mint syrup and fresh lime.

Spicy & Smoked Margarita

$10.00

Habanero infused Corazon Tequila, house smoked simple syrup, fresh lime juice, spash of Cointreau, and a Tajin rim.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

Gallery
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ- Bauer image
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ- Bauer image
BG pic
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ- Bauer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lotsa Pasta
orange star4.8 • 493
3717 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Belly-St Mathews
orange star4.7 • 455
3723 Lexington Rd Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM Louisville KY*
orange starNo Reviews
3733 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - St. Matthews
orange star4.4 • 726
3737 Lexington Rd Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
NamNam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
318 Wallace Avenue Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Simply Thai - St. Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
323 Wallace Ave. LOUISVILLE, KY 40207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston