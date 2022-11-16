Restaurant header imageView gallery

Momma’s Soul Fish & Chicken

414 South Mill Avenue

Tempe, AZ 85281

Order Again

Popular Items

Momma’s Catfish Strips
Momma's Mac & Cheese
Momma's Whole Wings

Momma’s Wings

Momma’s 3pc Whole Wing Meal

Momma’s 3pc Whole Wing Meal

$12.99

Wings served with Fries( option to be tossed) Upgrade Fries or add side for $3 more with the meal

Momma’s 6pc Whole Wings

Momma’s 6pc Whole Wings

$15.99

Wings served with fries.

Momma’s 12pc whole Wings

Momma’s 12pc whole Wings

$28.99

Wings served with upgrades fries and add on sides for $3 more.

Momma’s Party Wings Meal

Party wings come with Fries

Momma’s 6pc Party Wings

$12.00

Served with fries (Option to upgrade fries)

Momma’s 10pc Party Wings Meal

Momma’s 10pc Party Wings Meal

$15.99

Served with fries Options to add Soulfood Side

Momma’s 15pc Party Wings

$20.50

Served with fries

Momma’s Chicken Bites Meal

Come with fries option to upgrade sides for $3 dollars More.

Momma’s Chicken Bites

$7.99+

Momma’s Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bites

$8.99+

Come with Fries

Momma’s Fried Chicken Drumsticks Meal

All Meals come with Fries & option to add on Soulfood sides and Option to be tossed in Gravy!!

Momma’s Chicken Leg Meal

$11.99+Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle

1 Waffles and 3 Pieces of Chicken ( Top with Drizzle Syrup and Light Powdered Sugar)
Momma’s Chicken & Waffles

Momma’s Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

(2pc)Fried chicken Wings & Waffle with drizzle syrup and Powdered Sugar

Momma’s Fish Meal

Momma’s Catfish Strips

Momma’s Catfish Strips

$14.99+

Served with (Fries, 2 slices of Bread, Onions, Pickles, Hot Sauce) Options to Upgrade Fries and add side for $3 pre side. (options to be tossed in sauce)

Momma’s 2pc Tilapia Combo

Momma’s 2pc Tilapia Combo

$12.99

Served with Fries, 2 slices of Bread, Onions, Pickles, Hot Sauce (Option to Upgrade Fries/ Side)

Momma’s Catfish Nuggets

Momma’s Catfish Nuggets

$12.99

Catfish Nuggets Served with Fries, 2 slices of Bread, (Onions, Pickles,Hot Sauce ) (Option to Upgrade Fries/Side 10pc Catfish Nuggets Meal

Momma’s Po-Boi Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles and Momma’s Sauce Come with (Fries) are up grade the side for $3 more

Catfish Bites

Catfish Bites

$9.99+

Momma’s Fish & Waffle

Momma’s Fish & Waffle

Momma’s Fish & Waffle

$11.00

2pc Catfish & Waffle (come with 2 cups of Syrup)

Momma’s Shrimps Meal

Shrimp Served with Fries(Options to Upgrade Fries/ Sides
Momma’s Fried Shrimps Meal

Momma’s Fried Shrimps Meal

$12.99+

Fried Shrimp served with Fries( Options to upgrade Fries/ Soulfood Side)

Momma’s Sweet & Spicy Shrimps

Momma’s Sweet & Spicy Shrimps

$14.99+

Come with Fries(Option to Upgrade Fries) add on Soulfood side with the meal

Momma's Classic Mix & Match Meals

Momma's Pick 2 Mix & Match

$16.99

Served With Fries & Two Slices of Bread( Onions,Pickles, Hot Sauce if you get fish) pick any meats on the Menu 2pc for any meant options.

Momma's Pick 3 Mix & Match

$21.99

Served With Fries & 2 Slices Of Bread (Onions, Pickles) Pick 3 meats on the Menu. Come with 3pc for each option.

Momma's Pick 4 Mix & Match Meal

$26.99

Served With Fries Have the option to add on Soulfood Sides Pick 4 you will have the option to choose 4 meats to choose from

Momma’s Flavor Fries

Momma’s Buffalo Fries

Momma’s Buffalo Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Sauce Drizzle, Jalapeños, Ranch

Momma’s Loaded Fries

Momma’s Loaded Fries

$6.00

Cheese Sauce,Bacon, Chive, Ranch

Momma’s Regular Fries

$4.00

Season Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Momma’s Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Momma’s Ala-Cart

Build your own Meal just the way you like.
Momma's Filets Strip

Momma's Filets Strip

$7.99+

Just Catfish Strip come with(Bread, Hot sauce, Onions,) on the side S- 3 Strips M- 6 Strips L- 12 Strips

Momma’s Party Wings

Momma’s Party Wings

$9.50+

Only Chicken

Momma's Tilapia

Momma's Tilapia

$3.00+Out of stock

Just Tilapia Fish S- I pc M- 3pc L-6 pc

Momma's Whole Wings

Momma's Whole Wings

$7.99+

Just chicken (don’t come with fries)

Momma’s Sweet & Spicy Fried Shrimp

Momma’s Sweet & Spicy Fried Shrimp

$9.99+

Momma’s Special Sweet & Spicy Sauce on Fried Shrimps (Just Shrimps Only)

Momma’s Potato Salad

Momma’s Potato Salad

$4.75

Extra Bread

$0.35
Catfish Nugget

Catfish Nugget

$9.50+

Just Catfish Nuggets( Bread, Onions, Pickles, Hot Sauce) S- 3 Piece M- 6 Piece L- 12 Piece

Momma’s STL Rib Tips

Momma’s STL Rib Tips

$12.00+

Momma’s St.Louis Baked BBQ Rib Tips(Served with Bread)

Momma’s Fried Shrimps

Momma’s Fried Shrimps

$9.00+

Butterfly Shrimps

Momma's Fries

Momma's Fries

$4.00+

Steak Fries

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma's Mac & Cheese

$4.75
Momma's Dressing

Momma's Dressing

$4.00

Midwest Style Dressing/Stuffing

Momma's Yams

Momma's Yams

$4.75
Momma's Collard Greens

Momma's Collard Greens

$4.75
Momma's Pork Chops

Momma's Pork Chops

$3.50+

Fried Pork Chops & Hot Sauce come Bread (Gravy on come on the side) 2oz cup

Momma’s Hush Puppies

Momma’s Hush Puppies

$1.75+

Momma’s Deep Fried Okra

$4.75

Momma’s Deep Fried Okra

Momma’s Rib Tips Sandwich

$12.50

Momma’s Rib Tips Sandwich come with Potato Salad

Momma’s Chicken Bites

$5.50+

Only Chicken Bites(No Fries)

Momma’s Cornbread

Momma’s Cornbread

$1.00
Momma’s Mozzarella Sticks

Momma’s Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99+

Come with Marinara Sauce & Ranch Dressing on the side

Momma’s Bake Bean’s

Momma’s Bake Bean’s

$4.75
Momma’s Chicken Tenders

Momma’s Chicken Tenders

$5.99+

Momma’s White Rice & Gravy

$4.75

Momma's Soulfood Sides

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma's Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma's Yam’s

Momma's Yam’s

$4.75

Southern Style Sweet Potatoes

Momma's Potato Salad

$4.75
Momma's Dressing

Momma's Dressing

$4.75

Dressing Is Southern Style made

Momma's Collard Greens

Momma's Collard Greens

$4.75

Southern Style Cooked Greens

Momma’s Bake Beans

Momma’s Bake Beans

$4.75

Momma’s White Rice & Gravy

$4.75

Drinks

Can (Sprite Soda)

$0.85

Bottle Water

$1.00

Can (Diet Coke)

$0.85

Can (Coca-Cola)

$0.85

Can (Ice Tea)

$0.85

Can (Root Beer)

$0.85

Bottle (Sprites)

$2.00

Bottle (Pepsi)

$2.00

Bottle (Lemon Minute Maid)

$2.00

Can (Lemonade Minute Maid)

$0.85

Can (Pepsi Soda)

$0.85

Brisk iced tea/ Bottles

$2.00

Momma's Dessert's

Momma's Lemon Cake

Momma's Lemon Cake

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Cake

Momma's Peach Cobbler

$5.00
Momma’s Caramel Cake

Momma’s Caramel Cake

$2.50

Momma’s Chocolate Cake

$2.50

Momma's Side Sauce’s

Sauce will be served on the side

Momma’s Special Sweet & Spicy

$1.25

Momma’s Original Hot

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Honey Glazed BBQ

$0.75

Sauce On the Side

Momma’s Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Momma’s Buffalo Hot

$0.75

Come on the side

Momma’s Hot Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Momma’s Soul Catering Menu

Momma’s Catfish Fillet Strips

Momma’s Catfish Fillet Strips

$90.00+

Momma’s Wings

$90.00+
Momma’s Party Wings

Momma’s Party Wings

$85.00+
Momma’s Fried Shrimps

Momma’s Fried Shrimps

$80.00+

Momma’s Tilapia

$85.00+
Momma’s Catfish Nuggets

Momma’s Catfish Nuggets

$80.00+
Momma’s Roast

Momma’s Roast

$95.00+

Momma’s Pork Chops

$85.00+
Momma’s Midwest BBQ Rib Tips

Momma’s Midwest BBQ Rib Tips

$85.00+
Momma’s Baked Chicken Legs

Momma’s Baked Chicken Legs

$90.00+

Momma’s Chicken Tenders

$40.00+

Momma’s Grilled Chicken Breast

$70.00

30pc Grilled Chicken

Momma’s Soulfood Sides Menu

Momma’s Collard Green

Momma’s Collard Green

$65.00+

Collard Green with Turkey Meat

Momma’s Baked Mac & Cheese

Momma’s Baked Mac & Cheese

$65.00+

Momma’s Baked Mac & Cheese

Momma’s Dressing

Momma’s Dressing

$65.00+

Momma’s Midwest Potato Salad

$55.00+
Momma’s Candy Yam’s

Momma’s Candy Yam’s

$50.00+

Momma’s Fries

$20.00+

Momma’s Cesar Salad

$50.00

Momma’s Cornbread

$15.00

Momma’s Honey Butter Roll’s

$16.00

Momma’s Fried Okra

$50.00+

Momma’s Setup & Delivery Service Options

Momma’s Delivery

$60.00+

Momma’s Setup & Serve

$95.00

Setup & Service and break down and clean up 1 - 6 hours of service.

Momma’s Catering Drinks

Momma’s Catering Drinks

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy a great Midwest southern taste we offer Chicken/ Seafood everyday and Offer Soulfood on Sundays. We from St.Louis Mo we open Momma’s Soul 6/22 and happy to bring some great food to Arizona. We located Inside Glow on 4th & Mill Ave Downtown Tempe AZ.

Location

414 South Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

