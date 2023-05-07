  • Home
Momma's Soul Fish & Chicken #2 15414 N 19th Ave suite H Phoenix AZ 85023

No reviews yet

15414 N 19th Ave

Suite

Phoenix, AZ 85023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Momma’s Soulfood Catfish Strips Meal

Momma’s Soulfood Catfish Strips Meal

$23.00

4 Catfish Strips Served with two side options(Cornbread on the side)

Momma's Soulfood Beef Roast Meal

Momma's Soulfood Beef Roast Meal

$23.00

Served with One Main Dish & 2 Sides, Cornbread

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma's Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma’s SoulFood Meal

Momma's Soulfood Meals

All the Soulfood Meals Come with One Main Dish( Two side option) Momma’s Cornbread
Momma's Soulfood STL BBQ Baby Back Rib Meal

Momma's Soulfood STL BBQ Baby Back Rib Meal

$25.00Out of stock

Momma’s STL Pork Ribs(Come with two Soulfood and Momma’s Cornbread)

Momma's Soulfood Wings Meal

Momma's Soulfood Wings Meal

$23.00

4pc Wing Served with Two Sides Option & (Momma’s Cornbread)

Momma's Soulfood Beef Roast Meal

Momma's Soulfood Beef Roast Meal

$23.00

Served with One Main Dish & 2 Sides, Cornbread

Momma's Soulfood Pork Chops Meal

Momma's Soulfood Pork Chops Meal

$23.00

2 Pork Chops Served with 2 Sides Options (Momma’s Cornbread) (Smothered or Fried)

Momma’s Soulfood Catfish Strips Meal

Momma’s Soulfood Catfish Strips Meal

$23.00

4 Catfish Strips Served with two side options(Cornbread on the side)

Momma’s Beef Pepper Streaks Meal

Momma’s Beef Pepper Streaks Meal

$16.00

Momma’s Beef Pepper Steak & Rice

Momma’s Beef Oxtail

$36.00Out of stock
Momma’s Shrimp Soulfood Meal

Momma’s Shrimp Soulfood Meal

$23.00

Momma’s Soulfood 10pc Shrimp Meal come with two Soulfood & Momma’s Cornbread)

Momma’s Famous Shrimps Soulfood

Momma’s Famous Shrimps Soulfood

$24.00

Momma’s Fried Shrimps tossed and our famous sweet & spicy sauce come with two Soulfood side of your choice and Momma’s Cornbread

Momma’s Chicken Meal’s

Momma’s Wings Meal

Momma’s 3pc Whole Wing

Momma’s 3pc Whole Wing

$12.99

Wings served with Fries( option to be tossed) Upgrade Fries and add Soulfood Sides as a Option.

Momma’s 6pc Whole Wings

Momma’s 6pc Whole Wings

$16.99

Wings served with fries option to toss wings and sauce and add Soulfood sides.

Momma’s 12pc whole Wings

Momma’s 12pc whole Wings

$29.99

Wings served with upgrades fries and add on Soulfood sides for $3.99 more.

Momma’s Party Wings Meal

Party wings come with Fries

Momma’s 6pc Party Wings

$12.99

Served with fries (Option to upgrade fries)

Momma’s 10pc Party Wings Meal

Momma’s 10pc Party Wings Meal

$16.99

Served with fries Options to add Soulfood Side

Momma’s 15pc Party Wings

$23.99

Served with fries

Momma’s Chicken Bites Meal

Come with fries option to upgrade sides for $3 dollars More.

Momma’s Chicken Bites

$7.99+

Momma’s Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bites

$8.99+

Come with Fries

Momma’s Fried Chicken Drumsticks Meal

All Meals come with Fries & option to add on Soulfood sides and Option to be tossed in Gravy!!

Momma’s Chicken Leg Meal

$11.99+

Chicken legs come with fries/ options to upgrade fries Add Soulfood side for $3.99 per sides

Momma’s Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

1 Waffles and 3 Pieces of Chicken ( Top with Drizzle Syrup and Light Powdered Sugar)
Momma’s Chicken & Waffles

Momma’s Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

(2pc)Fried chicken Wings & Waffle with drizzle syrup and Powdered Sugar

Momma’s Fish Meal’s

Momma’s Fish Meal

Momma’s Catfish Strips Meal

Momma’s Catfish Strips Meal

$14.99+

Served with (Fries, 2 slices of Bread, Onions, Pickles, Hot Sauce) Options to Upgrade Fries and add Soulfood Sides (options to be tossed in sauce)

Momma’s Tilapia Meal

Momma’s Tilapia Meal

$11.99+

Served with Fries, 2 slices of Bread, Onions, Pickles, Hot Sauce (Option to Upgrade Fries/ add Soulfood Side)

Momma’s Catfish Nuggets Meal

Momma’s Catfish Nuggets Meal

$12.99+

Catfish Nuggets Served with Fries, 2 slices of Bread, (Onions, Pickles,Hot Sauce ) (Option to Upgrade Fries/ add Soulfood side.

Momma’s Po-Boi Fish Sandwich

Momma’s Po-Boi Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles and Momma’s Sauce Come with (Fries) and can add Soulfood sides with Meal

Momma’s Catfish Bite Meal’s

Momma’s Catfish Bite Meal’s

$12.99+

Catfish Bits come with hot sauce, bread, onions, pickle’s and Fries

Momma’s Fish & Waffle

Momma’s Fish & Waffle

Momma’s Fish & Waffle

$11.00

2pc Catfish & Waffle (come with 2 cups of Syrup)

Momma’s Shrimp Meal

Momma’s Shrimps Meal

Shrimp Served with Fries(Options to Upgrade Fries/ Sides
Momma’s Fried Shrimps Meal

Momma’s Fried Shrimps Meal

$13.99+

Momma’s Fried Shrimp served with Fries( Options to upgrade Fries/ add on Soulfood Side)

Momma’s Famous Shrimps

Momma’s Famous Shrimps

$14.99+

Momma’s Famous Fried Shrimps come with Fries tossed in our homemade famous Sweet & Spicy Sauce (Option to Upgrade Fries) add on Soulfood side with the meal

Momma’s Classic Mix & Match Meal

Momma's Classic Mix & Match Meals

Momma's Pick 2 Mix & Match

$16.99

Served With Fries & Two Slices of Bread( Onions,Pickles, Hot Sauce if you get fish) pick any 2 meats Only Pick 2 Meats for a Pick Two

Momma's Pick 3 Mix & Match

$22.99

Served With Fries & 2 Slices Of Bread (Onions, Pickles) Pick 3 meats on the Menu. Come with 2pc for each option.

Momma's Pick 4 Mix & Match Meal

$27.99

Served With Fries Have the option to add on Soulfood Sides Pick 4 Mix & Match you will have the option to choose 4 meats items to choose 2pc

Momma’s Build Your Own Meal

Momma’s Ala-Cart

Build your own Meal just the way you like.
Momma's Filets Strip

Momma's Filets Strip

$7.99+

Just Catfish Strip come with(Bread, Hot sauce, Onions, Pickles on the side

Momma’s Party Wings Only

Momma’s Party Wings Only

$8.99+

Chicken Only (No Fries) Options to have them tossed in Sauce.

Momma's Tilapia

Momma's Tilapia

$3.00+

Just Tilapia Fish

Momma's Whole Wings

Momma's Whole Wings

$8.99+

Just chicken (No Fries)

Momma’s famous Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Momma’s famous Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$11.99+

Momma’s Famous Sauce tossed on our Famous Fried Shrimps (Just Shrimps Only)

Momma’s Potato Salad

Momma’s Potato Salad

$4.75

Extra Bread

$0.35
Catfish Nugget

Catfish Nugget

$8.99+

Just Catfish Nuggets( Bread, Onions, Pickles, Hot Sauce)

Momma’s STL Rib Tips

Momma’s STL Rib Tips

$13.00+Out of stock

Momma’s St.Louis BBQ Rib Tips(Served with Bread)

Momma’s Fried Shrimps

Momma’s Fried Shrimps

$10.99+

Butterfly Shrimps

Momma's Fries

Momma's Fries

$4.00+

Steak Fries

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma's Mac & Cheese

$4.75
Momma's Dressing

Momma's Dressing

$4.75

Midwest Style Dressing/Stuffing

Momma's Yams

Momma's Yams

$4.75
Momma's Collard Greens

Momma's Collard Greens

$4.75
Momma's Pork Chops

Momma's Pork Chops

$4.00+

Fried Pork Chops & Hot Sauce come Bread (Gravy on come on the side) 2oz cup

Momma’s Hush Puppies

Momma’s Hush Puppies

$2.00+
Momma’s Deep Fried Okra

Momma’s Deep Fried Okra

$4.75

Momma’s Deep Fried Okra

Momma’s Rib Tips Sandwich

Momma’s Rib Tips Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Momma’s Rib Tips Sandwich come with Potato Salad

Momma’s Chicken Bites

$5.50+

Only Chicken Bites(No Fries)

Momma’s Cornbread

Momma’s Cornbread

$1.00
Momma’s Mozzarella Sticks

Momma’s Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99+

Come with Marinara Sauce & Ranch Dressing on the side

Momma’s Bake Bean’s

Momma’s Bake Bean’s

$4.75
Momma’s Chicken Tenders

Momma’s Chicken Tenders

$5.99+
Momma’s White Rice & Gravy

Momma’s White Rice & Gravy

$4.75

Momma’s White & Gravy

Momma’s STL BBQ Ribs

Momma’s STL BBQ Ribs

$12.99+Out of stock

Ribs Only

Momma's Soulfood Side’s

Momma's Soulfood Sides

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma's Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Momma's Mac & Cheese

Momma's Yam’s

Momma's Yam’s

$4.75

Southern Style Sweet Potatoes

Momma's Potato Salad

$4.75
Momma's Dressing

Momma's Dressing

$4.75

Dressing Is Southern Style made

Momma's Collard Greens

Momma's Collard Greens

$4.75

Southern Style Cooked Greens

Momma’s Bake Beans

Momma’s Bake Beans

$4.75
Momma’s White Rice & Gravy

Momma’s White Rice & Gravy

$4.75
Momma Deep Fried Okra

Momma Deep Fried Okra

$4.75

Momma’s Home Made Fried Deep Okra

Momma’s Spaghetti

$4.75

Momma’s Flavor Fries

Momma’s Buffalo Fries

Momma’s Buffalo Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Sauce Drizzle, Jalapeños, Ranch

Momma’s Loaded Fries

Momma’s Loaded Fries

$6.00

Cheese Sauce,Bacon, Chive, Ranch

Momma’s Regular Fries

$4.00

Season Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Momma’s Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Momma’s Side Sauce's

Momma's Side Sauce’s

Sauce will be served on the side

Momma’s Famous Sauce

$1.25

Momma’s Special Famous Sauce Freshly Made (Sweet & Spicy)

Momma’s Original Hot

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Honey Glazed BBQ

$0.75

Sauce On the Side

Momma’s Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Momma’s Buffalo Hot

$0.75

Come on the side

Momma’s Hot Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Sauce Come On the Side

Momma’s Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Momma’s Drinks

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bottle (Diet Coke)

$2.00

Can (Coca-Cola)

$1.00Out of stock

Can (Ice Tea)

$1.00

Can (Root Beer)

$1.00Out of stock

Bottle (Sprites)

$2.00

Bottle (Pepsi)

$2.00

Bottle (Lemon Minute Maid)

$2.00Out of stock

Can (Lemonade Minute Maid)

$1.00

Can (Pepsi Soda)

$1.00Out of stock

Brisk Ice Tea/ Bottles

$2.00Out of stock

Can/ 7up

$1.00Out of stock

Can soda

Momma’s Dessert

Momma's Dessert's

Momma's Peach Cobbler

Momma's Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Momma’s Home Made Peach Cobbler

Momma’s Caramel Cake

Momma’s Caramel Cake

$2.50

Momma’s Chocolate Cake

$2.50Out of stock
Momma’s Apple Pie

Momma’s Apple Pie

$4.50

Momma’s Banana Pudding

$4.25

Momma’s Catering Menu

Momma’s Soul Catering Menu

Momma’s Catfish Fillet Strips

Momma’s Catfish Fillet Strips

$90.00+
Momma’s Wings

Momma’s Wings

$90.00+
Momma’s Party Wings

Momma’s Party Wings

$85.00+
Momma’s Fried Shrimps

Momma’s Fried Shrimps

$80.00+

Momma’s Tilapia

$85.00+
Momma’s Catfish Nuggets

Momma’s Catfish Nuggets

$80.00+
Momma’s Roast

Momma’s Roast

$95.00+
Momma’s Pork Chops

Momma’s Pork Chops

$85.00+
Momma’s STL BBQ Rib Tips

Momma’s STL BBQ Rib Tips

$85.00+
Momma’s Chicken Tenders

Momma’s Chicken Tenders

$40.00+

Momma’s Grilled Chicken Breast

$70.00

30pc Grilled Chicken

Momma’s Soulfood Sides Menu

Momma’s Collard Green

Momma’s Collard Green

$65.00+

Collard Green with Turkey Meat

Momma’s Baked Mac & Cheese

Momma’s Baked Mac & Cheese

$65.00+

Momma’s Baked Mac & Cheese

Momma’s Dressing

Momma’s Dressing

$65.00+

Momma’s Midwest Potato Salad

$55.00+
Momma’s Candy Yam’s

Momma’s Candy Yam’s

$50.00+

Momma’s Fries

$20.00+

Momma’s Cesar Salad

$50.00
Momma’s Cornbread

Momma’s Cornbread

$15.00

Momma’s Honey Butter Roll’s

$13.00
Momma’s Fried Okra

Momma’s Fried Okra

$50.00+
Momma’s Bake Beans

Momma’s Bake Beans

$50.00+

Momma’s Setup & Delivery Service Options

Momma’s Delivery

$60.00+

Momma’s Setup & Serve

$95.00

Setup & Service and break down and clean up 1 - 6 hours of service.

Momma’s Catering Drinks

Momma’s Catering Drinks

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15414 N 19th Ave , Suite , Phoenix, AZ 85023

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
