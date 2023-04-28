Restaurant info

We located in Phoenix Take Out - Delivery only till the Grand Opening May 14th 2023. Soft Opening will be from 2:00p.m till 8:00p.m April-15-2023 Saturday. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Google, Yelp for Update address and more information. Thanks All Orders will have to be scheduled for Pick or Delivery till we move. Fell free to give us a call at 623-275-8807 with pick and delivery location. San Tan Valley location will be closed till next week 4-26-2023 Come enjoy a great Midwest Southern Taste Food we offer Chicken/ Seafood /Soulfood Everyday. We’re from St.Louis Mo everything is fresh and home made. We moved to Arizona and open a restaurant called Momma’s Soul Fish & Chicken on 6/22 and happy to bring some great food to Arizona.