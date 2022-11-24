  • Home
A map showing the location of Namaste Indian Bistro 1408 clay streetView gallery

Namaste Indian Bistro 1408 clay street

No reviews yet

1408 clay street

Napa, CA 94559

Appetizer

Artichok Pakora

$9.00

Samosa

$8.00

House Salad

$9.00

Dal Soup

$4.00+

Papadam

$3.50

Momo

Chicken Momo

$12.95

Veggies Momo

$11.95

Mixed momo

$12.95

Half veggie momo

$6.00

Half chicken momo

$7.00

CURRIES

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.25

Chicken Korma

$15.95

Chicken Tikka masala

$15.50

Butter chicken

$16.00

Chicken bhanta

$15.00

Lamb Curry

$16.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.00

Lamb Sag

$15.50

Lamb Korma

$17.00

Lamb aloo

$17.00

Mixed Veggie Curry

$14.50

Navarathan Korma

$15.50

Palak Panner

$15.00

Chana Masala

$14.00

Alu Gobi

$14.00

Tofu Chilli

$15.00

Malai kofta

$15.00

Baigan Bartha

$14.00

Daal Makhani

$14.50

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.00

Salmon Tikka Masala

$17.50

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.50

Veggie Tikka Masala

$15.00

Tofu Tikka Masala

$15.00

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Paneer tikka masala

$15.00

Vegan tikka masala

$15.00

Prawn vindaloo

$17.00

Tandoori

Rack of Lamb

$26.95

Salmon Tandoori

$21.95

Chicken Tandoori

$19.95

Vegetable Tandoori

$17.95

Side Dishes

Basmati Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Garlic Basil Naan

$3.95

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.00

Raita

$4.00

Mango Chutney

$3.50

Mixed Pickle

$3.50

Fresh lemon, onion and Chili

$2.50

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Sauteed veggie

$6.00

Paneer kulcha

$3.95

Onion kulcha

$3.95

Tikka masala sauce

$7.00

Butter naan

$3.00

Desert

Gulab jamun

$5.00

Rasmalai

$5.00

Icecream

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Pamer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fresh Mango Lassi

$4.00

San Pill Water

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Lagunitas Ipa

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

Taj Mahal Beer

$8.00

Mustang lager

$6.00

White Wine

Pewsey valle Reisling

$11.00+

Mark Herald Flux Blend

$9.00+

Fathia Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Domaine Louis Moreau, Chablis

$13.00+

Argiolos Vermentino Di Sardegna

$11.00+

Starmont Chardonnay

$10.00+

Red Wine

Hann Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Chateau De Poncie

$13.00+

Lipstick on a Pig, Red Blend

$40.00

Titus Zinfandel

$12.00+

Textbook, Cab

$40.00

Catena Malbec

$12.00+

Sparkling Wine

Zardetto Prosecco

$9.00+

Francois Montand Brut

$30.00

Rosé

Elizabeth rosé, Napa valley

$9.00

Dancing crow vineyards, rosé

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

1408 clay street, Napa, CA 94559

