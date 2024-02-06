MOMO KING
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Discover the essence of Asia on wheels! Our Nepali food truck serves mouthwatering momo, flavorful Indian samosas, savory Chinese fried rice Plus, enjoy live games while you savor our culinary delights.
Location
13116 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63128
