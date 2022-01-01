Restaurant header imageView gallery

MOMO Kitchen-Gourmet Dumplings

review star

No reviews yet

473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Order Again

Popular Items

Steam Momo
Fried Momo
Kothey Momo

Momos

Vegetarian/Vegan Options Available with Each Dumpling Type

Steam Momo

$10.99

Steam Dumplings With Choice of Home-Made Sauce

Fried Momo

$11.99

Fried Dumplings With Choice Of Home-Made Sauce

Kothey Momo

$11.99

Pan Fried Dumplings With Choice Of Home-Made Sauce

Lettuce Wrap Momo

$11.99

Chili Momo

$12.99

Manchurian Momo

$12.99

Pizza Momo

$12.99

Fried Dumplings Re-processed As Pizza

Rice Platters

MK Chicken Over Rice With White Sauce

$10.99

NY Style Chicken Over Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Veg. Over Rice

$10.99

NY Style Veg. Over Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Curry with Rice

$11.99

Veg. Curry with Rice

$11.99

Chili / Manchurians

Served with Rice.

MK Manchurian

$11.99

Served with plain rice. Choose between chicken, paneer, mushroom, cauliflower, veggie or momo

MK Chili

$11.99

Served with plain rice. Choose between chicken, paneer, mushroom, cauliflower, potato or momo

Noodles

Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Noodles Pan Fried With MK Style Marinated Chicken and Vegetables

Egg Noodle

$10.99

Noodles Pan Fried With Egg and Vegetables

Veg. Noodle

$10.99

Noodles Pan Fried With Vegetables

Wraps

Chicken Rolls and MK Fried Potato

$9.99

MK Style Marinated and Grilled Chicken With Onion/Green Pepper Rolled In Lentil/Wheat Wrap

Paneer Rolls and MK Fried Potato

$9.99

MK Style Marinated and Grilled Paneer (Cottage Cheese) With Onion/Green Pepper Rolled In Lentil/Wheat Wrap

Veg. Rolls and MK Fried Potato

$9.99

Mix Vegetables Rolled In Lentil/Wheat Wrap

MK Soups

Momo Soup Chicken

$9.99

5 Pcs of Steamed Chicken MOMO Cooked in Chicken Soup

Momo Soup Veggie

$9.99

5 Pcs of Steamed Veggie MOMO Cooked in Vegetable Soup

Noodle Soup Chicken

$7.99

Noodles Cooked In Chicken Soup

Noodle Soup Veggie

$7.99

Noodles Cooked In Vegetable Soup

MK Specials

MK Chicken Hot Wings

$9.99

HOT WINGS MADE OUT OF HIMALAYAN HERBS AND SPICES

MOMO Taco (3 pcs)

$9.99

Delicious taco prepared with chicken momo or veggie momo filling, green pepper, and onion.

Potato Tikiya (Patty)

$7.99

Sides

MK Fried Potato

$4.99

French Potato Fried and Seasoned With Himalayan Herbs and Spices

MK Spiced Peanuts 8 Oz (roasted, spiced and delicious best for snack)

$4.99

Deliciously Roasted, Spiced Peanuts

Rice

$3.99

Desserts

Falooda Ice Cream

$4.99

Mango Ice Cream

$4.99

Chocolate Fried MOMO (3 Pcs)

$3.99

Caramelized Banana Fried MOMO (3 Pcs)

$2.99

Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Banana Lassi

$5.99

Strawberry Lassi

$5.99

Falooda Lassi

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Pibb Xtra

$1.49

Minute Maid

$1.49

Hi-C

$1.49

Bottle Water

$1.49

Value Meal

Steam Momo 5 pcs with Rice and Choice Of Sauce

$8.99

Manchurian Momo 5 pcs with Rice

$10.99

Chili Momo 5 pcs with Rice

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery
Momo Kitchen image
Momo Kitchen image

