Momo Mandu
9101 NW 118th St
Yukon, OK 73099
Appetizer
- Pani Puri$7.00
A Popular Nepali Street food: hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas.
- ChatPate$7.00
A tangy and flavorful appetizer with a mix of crispy lentil noodles, chickpeas, potatoes and chutneys.
- Spicy Potato$7.00
Boiled Potatoes sauted with Chilli flakes & Garlic
Chicken Dumpling
- Chilli Chicken Dumplings$12.99
Spicy and succulent chicken filing wrapped in a delicate dough.
- Crunchy Chicken Dumplings$12.99
Crispy fried dumplings with a juicy chicken center.
- Fried Chicken Dumplings$10.99
Golden brown dumplings with a satisfying crunch.
- Sadeko Chicken Dumplings$12.99
Nepali Style dumplings marinated in zesty spices.
- Soup Chicken Dumplings$10.99
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup.
- Steam Chicken Dumplings$9.99
Light and healthy steamed dumplings.
- Tandoori Chicken Dumplings$12.99
Tandoor grilled chicken dumplings with smoky flavors.
- Creamy Chicken Dumplings$12.99
Dumplings cooked in Creamy Sauce along with Bell Pepper & Onions
Veg Dumpling
- Steam Veg Dumplings$9.99
Light and healthy steamed vegetable dumplings.
- Soup Veg Dumplings$10.99
Dumplings drowned in a bowl of special in house soup.
- Fried Veg Dumplings$10.99
Golden brown dumplings filled with flavorful vegetables.
- Crunchy Veg Dumplings$12.99
Cirspy fried dumplings with a mix of veggies.
- Chili Veg Dumplings$12.99
Spicy vegetable filling wrapped in a delicate dough.
- Tandoori Veg Dumplings$12.99
Tandoor grilled vegetable dumplings with smoky flavors.
- Sadeko Veg Dumplings$12.99
Nepali style vegetable dumplings marinated in zesty spices.
Biryani
Noodles
Drinks
- Mango Lassi$4.00
A delightful and refreshing drink made with mangoes, yogurt and a touch of sweetness. Perfect for hot days or as a dessert.
- Regular Lassi$4.00
A classic yogurt based drink made with yogurt, water, and a pinch of salt. Served chilled
- Glass Coke$3.50
- Glass Sprite$3.50
- Glass Fanta$3.50
- Glass Fresca$3.50
- Glass Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Water$0.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
9101 NW 118th St, Yukon, OK 73099