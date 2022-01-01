Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

MOMO - Riverfront Park 1049 Everglades Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1049 Everglades Avenue

North Charleston, SC 29405

Order Again

Popular Items

MOMO Burger
Deviled Eggs
Steak Frites

N/a bevs

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Bottled water

$5.00

Diet Coke 12oz

$3.00

Sprite 12oz

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Raw Bar

Ceviche

$16.00

Oysters

$18.00+

Seafood Tower

$50.00+

First

Chicken Thighs

$13.00

Pimento&Pickles

$10.00

Hummus

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Brussel Spouts

$10.00

Whitefish Pate

$11.00

Oyster Sliders

$12.00

Hushpuppies

$7.00

Handhelds

MOMO Burger

$11.00

Kettle Turkey

$12.00

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Greens

Wedge

$14.00

Blueberry-Basil

$14.00

Plates

Shrimp&Grits

$23.00

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Steak Frites

$24.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cake of the Day

$7.00

Hand Pie

$9.00

Sides

grits

$4.00

fries

$4.00

truffle fries

$7.00

cucumber-tomato salad

$4.00

Specials

Thai Noodles

$18.00Out of stock

Seared Scallops

$34.00

Drinks

Mule

$9.00

Limeade

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Cider

$7.00

Volley

$10.00

Tequila Shot

$7.00

Firestarter Shot

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Naragansett

$4.00

Volley Bucket

$50.00

Rose

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Riverfront Park, MOMO is a purveyor of American dining from esteemed Chef Justin Moore MOMO is founded on the principle of being creative and having fun in hopes that our guest will share our excitement. As husband and wife owners Justin & Iryna we truly appreciate the guest that continue to make our dreams come true. It is shaped by our craftsman approach to cooking, our cocktail program, the culture of our city, and the products of our local farmers and fishermen. Our menu options are seasonal, and change based on the ingredient's availability and inspirations of the kitchen. We take pride in our values and hope to continue to grow and support the local food community.

Website

Location

1049 Everglades Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Directions

Gallery
MOMO - Riverfront Park image
MOMO - Riverfront Park image
MOMO - Riverfront Park image

Map
