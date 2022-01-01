MOMO - Riverfront Park 1049 Everglades Avenue

Restaurant info

Located in Riverfront Park, MOMO is a purveyor of American dining from esteemed Chef Justin Moore MOMO is founded on the principle of being creative and having fun in hopes that our guest will share our excitement. As husband and wife owners Justin & Iryna we truly appreciate the guest that continue to make our dreams come true. It is shaped by our craftsman approach to cooking, our cocktail program, the culture of our city, and the products of our local farmers and fishermen. Our menu options are seasonal, and change based on the ingredient's availability and inspirations of the kitchen. We take pride in our values and hope to continue to grow and support the local food community.

