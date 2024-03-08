- Home
MOMO Sushi
No reviews yet
1839 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
KITCHEN
Tibetan food (Copy)
single tempura (Copy)
Kitchen Entrée (Katsu) (Copy)
teriyaki (Copy)
- Tofu Teriyaki$12.95
Lightly fried bean curd over sauteed veg with teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
Grilled chicken and veg with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled beef and veg with teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled shrimp and veg with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled salmon and veg with teriyaki sauce
Tempura (Dinner) (Copy)
fried rice (Copy)
lo mein noodle (Copy)
udon noodles (Copy)
Soba noodles (Copy)
Hibachi-Dinner (Single Items) (Copy)
Hibachi Combo-Dinner (Copy)
- D10 Ck n Shp$19.95
- D11 Ck n St$19.95
- D12 Ck n Sca$20.95
- D13 Ck n Sal$20.95
- D14 Ck n Lobs$21.95
- D15 St n Shp$20.95
- D16 St n Sal$20.95
- D17 St n Sca$21.95
- D18 St n Lobs$22.95
- D19 Momo Combo$22.95
Chicken, steak, and shrimp
- D20 Seafood Combo$24.95
Scallop, shrimp, and lobster
- D21 Fm n Ck$24.95Out of stock
- D22 Fm n Shp$25.95Out of stock
- D23 Fm n Lobs$27.95Out of stock
- D24 Fm n Sca$26.95Out of stock
- D25 Fm n Sal$25.95Out of stock
SUSHI
Sushi/Sashimi a La Carte
- Egg(Tamago)$1.75
Raw
- Mackerel(Saba)$1.75
Raw
- Boiled Shrimp(Ebi)$2.00
Raw
- Octopus(Tako)$2.00
Raw
- Squid(Ika)$2.00
Raw
- Crab Stick(Kani)$2.00
Raw
- Red Snapper$2.50
Raw
- White Tuna(Escolar)$2.00
Raw
- Smelt Roe(Masago)$2.25
Raw
- SurfClams(Hokkigai)$2.25
Raw
- Scallop(Hotategai)$2.50
Raw
- Eel(Unagi)$2.50
Raw
- Salmon Roe(Ikura)$2.75
Raw
- JumboShrimp(Amaebi)$3.75
Raw
- Tuna(Maguro)$3.00
Raw
- Salmon(Sake)$2.75
Raw
- Yellowtail(Hamachi)$2.75
Raw
- Smoked Salmon ( piece)$2.50
Raw
- Flying Fish Roe(Tobiko)$2.00
Raw
- Tofu(Inari)$2.00
Raw
- Uni Sea Urchin$5.95
sushi&sashimi entrees
- Maki Combo$13.95
Raw. A combination of tuna salmon and California roll
- Spicy Maki Combo$13.95
A combination of tuna salmon and California roll
- Vegetable Deluxe$16.95
Raw. 9 pieces of vegetable sushi and vegetable tempura roll
- Unagi Don$16.95
Raw. Eel on a bed of seasoned rice
- Chirashi$17.95
Raw. 9 pieces of assorted sashimi over rice
- Sushi Regular$16.95
Raw
- Sushi Deluxe$19.75
Raw. 9 pieces of sushi and a tuna roll
- Sashimi Regular$17.95
Raw
- Sashimi Deluxe$21.95
Raw
- Tri-color Sushi$17.95
Raw. 3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, and 3 pieces of yellowtail
- Tri-color Sashimi$17.95
Raw. 3 pieces of tuna, 3 pieces of salmon, and 3 pieces of yellowtail
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$23.95
Raw. 5 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, and a California roll
- Sushi Bucket$40.95
Raw. 5 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, a California roll, and 2 chef's choice special rolls
poke bowl
vegetarian maki & temaki
- Kampyo(Type of Gourd) Roll$5.75
- Oshinko(Pickled Radish) Roll$5.75
- A.A.C Roll$5.75
- Spring Mix Roll$5.75
- Seaweed Salad Roll$5.75
- Fried Banana Roll$5.75
- Apple Roll$5.75
- Minneapolis Roll$5.75
Apple, cucumber, and avocado
- Fat Roll Futo Maki$6.75
Cucumber, oshinko, kampyo, and tomago
- Broccoli Tempura Roll$5.75
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$5.75
- Avocado Tempura Roll$5.75
- Cucumber Roll$5.75
- Avocado Roll$5.75
- Asparagus Roll$5.75
- Steamed Broccoli Roll$5.75
- Peanut Avocado Roll$5.75
- Mango Roll$5.75
- Sweet Potato Roll$5.75
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$5.75
raw maki & temaki
- Yellowtail Roll$5.75
Raw
- Scallop Roll$5.75
Raw
- Tuna Roll$5.75
Raw
- Salmon Roll$5.75
Raw
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$5.75
Raw
- Salmon Avocado Roll$5.75
Raw
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$5.75
Raw
- Tuna Avocado Roll$5.75
Raw
- Spicy Tuna Roll$5.75
Raw
- Spicy Salmon Roll$5.75
Raw
- Alaska Roll$5.75
Raw. Salmon, avocado, and cucumber
- New York Roll$5.75
Raw. Tuna, avocado, and cucumber
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$5.75
Raw
- Spicy California Roll$5.75
- White Fish & Cucumber Roll$5.75
cooked maki & temaki
- Kani roll$4.75
- Smoked S roll$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura roll$6.00
- Eel Avocador roll$6.00
- Boston roll$6.00
Fresh shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, and mayonnaise
- Philadelphia roll$5.95
Cheese, avocado, and smoked salmon
- Salmon Tempura roll$6.20
- Spicy Shrimp roll$6.20
- Spider (SoftshellCrab) roll$7.20
Deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
- Shrimp Avocado roll$5.95
- Kani Tempura roll$4.75
Imitation crab
- Spicy Kani roll$4.75
- Eel Cucumber roll$5.75
- California roll$5.75
- Chicken Tempura roll$6.00
Chef's Special rolls
- S** on the Beach Roll$13.95
Raw. Inside spicy salmon and cucumber, topped with fresh salmon and sliced lemon, red tobiko, ( Japanese word for flying fish roe ) mayo sauce
- Snow White Roll$14.75
Raw. Inside spicy snow crab, topped with seared white tuna and coconut
- Buddha Roll$10.00
Raw. Seaweed salad, oshinko , kampyo, avocado, and wrapped with thinly sliced cucumber
- Green Dragon Roll$12.95
Raw. Inside shrimp tempura, cucumber, and topped with avocado, Chef's Special sauce
- Naruto Roll$11.00
Raw. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, and wrapped with thinly sliced cucumber
- Rainbow Roll$12.00
Raw. California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish
- Spicy Girl Roll$13.00
Raw. Crunchy spicy tuna and cucumber topped with avocado. Spicy sauce
- Phoenix Roll$13.95
Raw. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, topped with spicy tuna, crunch, and chef's sauce
- Angry Dragon Roll$13.95
Raw. Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and mango topped with spicy crab and served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Crazy Tuna Roll$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna and avocado, finished with puzu chili sauce and Katsuo mirin flake on top
- Kiss of Fire Roll$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and cucumber inside, topped with avocado, jalapeno, and spicy sauce
- Butterfly Roll$14.95
Raw. Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, crab, and cream cheese inside. Spicy crab, with soy paper, eel sauce, and spicy mayo sauce outside
- Beauty & the Beast$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, yellowtail, and avocado
- Tibet Mountain Roll$14.75
Steak, avocado, and cheese topped with crunchy topping. Chef's sauce
- Dragon Roll$11.95
California roll topped with eel, avocado, and massago ( smelt roe )
- Sweetheart Roll$13.95
Raw. Spicy tuna, crunch, avocado, and fresh tuna on top. Heart shape w red tobiko (Japanese word for flying fish roe)
- Rainbow Dragon$13.95
Raw. Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocado, and finished with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunch on top
- Momo Roll$14.75
Raw. Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, topped with eel, avocado, seaweed salad, and red tobiko. (Japanese word for flying fish roe)
- Crazy Monkey Roll$11.75
Raw. Inside cream cheese, fried bananas. Topped with crab meat and Japanese mayo
- Dynamite Roll$11.00
Deep fried, salmon, kani crab, and cream cheese, masago (smelt roe)
- Burning Tree Roll$11.95
Deep fried tuna, avocado, and crab meat with Chef's Special sauce
- Northeast Roll$13.95
Deep fried California roll topped with spicy tuna and jalapeno on the top, finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$13.95
Deep fried white fish, spicy kani, and spicy yellowtail on top. Chef's Special sauce. Red tobiko
- Lucky 7 Roll$11.00
Deep fried smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, wasabi flavor tobiko, ( Japanese word for flying fish roe ) eel, spicy mayo, and our Chef's Special sauce
- Scorpion Roll$14.70
Spicy crab meat, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crunchy tobiko, and avocado inside finished with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Lungta Roll$14.95
- Sonam Roll$14.25
Raw. ( in- salmon,yellowtail,cucumber ) ( outside - tuna, seaweed salad ,ikura, 7 spicy )
- Christmas Roll$15.95
Raw. (In-tuna,sp.tuna,sp. Kani & avocado ; wrapped soypaper; topped- tobiko, jalapeno, and crunch)
- New Year Roll$14.95
Raw. (In- spicy yellowtail & yamagobo; topped with scallop, tobiko, and ikura; finished with ponzu sauce)
- March Roll$14.95
Side order
side orders (Copy)
- Side Fried Rice$4.00
- Side Small Hibachi Noodle$4.00
- Side White Rice$2.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Egg$1.00
- Side Lobster$10.95
- Side Tofu$4.00
- Side Vegetable$4.00
- Side Sushi Rice$4.00
- Side Steak$6.00
- Side Shrimp$7.00
- Side Salmon$7.00
- Side Scallop$8.00
- Side Ginger$0.25
- Side Wasabi$0.25
- Side Spicy Mayo$0.25
- Side Eel Sauce$0.25
- Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
- Hot Chilli Oil Sauce Momo Sauce$0.60
- 2 Oz Teriyaki Sauce$0.60
- Sriracha$0.50
- Side Soba Noodle *$6.00
- Side Udon Noodle *$7.00
- Side Tempura Sauce$0.25
- 16 Oz Yum Yum Sauce$5.00
- 32 Oz Yum Yum Sauce$10.00
- Side Gyoza Sauce$0.25
Sushi (APP)
sushi bar appetizers (Copy)
- Sushi Appetizer (App)$7.95
Raw. 4 pieces of chef's choice sushi
- Octopus Tako Sunomono (App)$5.95
Raw. Octopus sashimi in ponzu sauce
- Seafood Sunomono (App)$7.95
Raw. Assorted sashimi in ponzu sauce
- Tuna Dumpling(2pcs) (App)$7.95
Raw. Spicy crab meat and avocado wrapped by thin sliced tuna
- Sashimi Appetizer (App)$7.95
Raw. 6 pieces of chef's choice sashimi
- Yellowtail Jalapeño (App)$7.95
Raw
- Seared White Tuna Tataki (App)$6.95
Raw. Seared white tuna sashimi with yuzu and eel sauce
- Tuna Tataki (App)$7.95
Raw. Seared thin slices of tuna with ponzu sauce and spicy sauce
- Tuna Tartare (App)$7.95
Raw
- Salmon Tartare (App)$7.95
Raw
- Golden Salmon (App)$6.95
Raw. Spicy crab meat wrapped with fresh torched salmon, served shiro miso, yuzu sauce, and seaweed salad
- Kani Tempura (App)$6.40
Lightly fried crab stick (5 pieces)
- Mini Pizza (App)$7.00
Salad/Soup (Copy)
- Squid Salad$4.95
- Seaweed Salad$4.95
Mixed pickled seaweed with sesame
- Kani Salad$4.95
Crab, cucumber, and spicy mayo
- Avocado Salad$4.50
- Black Pepper Tuna Salad$7.95
Seared black pepper tuna and spring mix with spicy yuzu sauce
- 16 Oz Side Miso Soup$2.00
- Side Onion Soup(16 Oz)$2.00
- Large Miso Soup(32 Oz)$4.00
- Large Onion Soup(32 Oz)$4.00
Kitchen (APP)
kitchen appetizer (Copy)
- Vegetable Gyoza (App)$5.25
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
- Edamame (App)$4.95
Japanese soy beans
- Cheese Wonton (App)$5.75
4 pieces
- Harumaki (App)$5.75
Fried spring rolls. 4 pieces
- Gyoza (App)$5.75
Pan fried pork dumplings. 6 pieces
- Shumai (App)$5.75
Steamed shrimp dumplings. 6 pieces
- Tofu Tempura (App)$6.75
6 pieces
- Vegetable Tempura App$7.75
7 pieces batter fried mixed vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura -App$7.75
3 shrimp, 4 vegetable, batter fried with vegetable and tempura sauce
- Chicken Tempura -App$7.95
3 pieces chicken, 4 vegetable
- Soft Shell Crab (App)$6.75
- Hamachi Kama (App)$7.95
- Agedashi Tofu (App)$6.75
- Squid Teriyaki (App)$8.75
Grilled whole squid with teriyaki sauce
- Fried Calamari (App)$6.75
- Chicken Yakitori (App)$5.00
- Beef Yakitori (App)$6.00
- Shrimp Yakitori (App)$6.00
Sushi lunch
lunch special sushi bar (Copy)
Kitchen Lunch
kitchen lunch box (Copy)
- L1 Veg Teriyaki Box$10.75
- L2 Tofu Teriyaki Box$10.75
- L3 Veg Tempura Box$10.75
- L4 Chicken Tempura Box$11.75
- L5 Chicken Katsu Box$12.75
- L6 Pork Katsu Box$12.75
- L7 Chicken Teriyaki Box$12.75
- L8 Steak Teriyaki Box$12.75
- L9 Shrimp Tempura Box$12.75
- L10 Shrimp Teriyaki Box$13.75
- L11 Salmon Teriyaki Box$14.75
hibachi lunch (Copy)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
1839 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418