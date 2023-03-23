Restaurant header imageView gallery

Momo Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

644 flatbush ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Food

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95

Seafood Soup

$6.75

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

$7.50

Shumai Soup

$5.95

Salads

Avocado Salad

$7.50

Fresh Romain lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado with Japanese ginger dressing

Garden Salad

$2.95

Kani Salad

$6.95

Mango Avocado Peanut Salad

$7.50

Salmon Avocado Salad

$10.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$7.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Kitchen Appetizer

Corn Croquette (4)

$6.95

Crab Rangoon

$7.50

Edamame

$5.50

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Green Yashai

$7.95

Steamed or sauteed seasonal mixed vegetables or broccoli with garlic sauce

Gyoza

$5.75

Pan fried or deep fried shrimp, chicken, vegetable or pork dumplings

Harumaki (2)

$4.50

Japanese Style Chicken Wing (6pcs)

$7.95

Karaage (New)

$8.50

(Japanese fried chicken) is easily one of the greatest fried chicken in the world, It's exceptionally flavorful, juicy and ultra crispy

Oyster Fried 5pcs

$7.95

Pork Soup Dumpling (6)

$13.95

Roasted Pork Bun

$8.50

Shanghai traditional home made roasted pork bun

Roti Canai (Indian Pancake)

$5.50

Shrimp & Veg Tempura Appetizer

$8.50

Deep fried shrimp and mix vegetables

Shumai

$4.95

Steamed or Fried shrimp dumpling

Shumai Yakitori

$6.95

Takoyaki (New)

$6.50

Eel sauce, ball shape filled with diced octopus, topped with scallion mayo bonitos flakes

Thai Seafood Dumpling (6)

$6.95

Steam or Pan-fried

Yakko Tofu

$5.95

Teriyaki

Served with miso soup or garden salad and rice Substitution brown rice $1.00 extra, fried rice $2.50 extra Gently boiled marinated in a delicate homemade terlyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$16.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.95

Tofu Vegetable Teriyaki

$13.95

Katsu

Served with miso soup or garden salad and rice Substitution brown rice $1.00 extra, fried rice $2.50 extra

Chicken Katsu

$14.95

Pork Katsu

$14.95

Noodles/Rice

Drunken Noodles

Pan-fried flat rice noodles sauteed in a brown sauce with red onion, broccoli, egg, green onion, bell pepper and bok choy

Japanese Style Fried Rice

Japanese Style Seafood Combo Fried Rice

$13.95

Pad Thai

Seafood Combo Fried Rice

$12.95

Thai Fried Rice

Udon Noodle Soup

Yaki Udon (Stir fried)

Dessert

Banana Tempura

$4.50

Fried banana with honey sauce

Fried Empire Cheese Cake

$5.95

New York cheese cake

Fried Ice Cream

$5.95

Green Tea, Vanilla

Hapi Pudding

$2.50

Ice Cream

$3.50

Mini Cream Puff (12)

$7.95

Mochi Ice Cream (2)

$4.95

Bento Box

Momo Special Bento Box

$21.95

Served with soup or salad, one California roll, four pieces of shumai and while rice Substitution brown rice $1.00 extra, fried rice $2.00 extra

Sushi

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Black Pepper Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Kani Su

$7.50

Rainbow Fish Sashimi

$10.95

Salmon Tartar

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$10.00

Sushi Pizza

$13.50

Tako Su

$7.50

Wasabi Cracker

$13.50

Mixed avocado, fresh salmon and fresh tuna, with chef's wasabi special sauce on the roasted seaweed cracker

Yellowtail Jalapeño App

$12.00

Regular Roll & Hand Roll

Alaska Roll (6)

$5.95

Avocado Cucumber Roll (6)

$4.95

Avocado Roll (6)

$4.50

Boston Roll (6)

$5.50

California Roll

$5.50

Carrot & Cucumber Roll (6)

$4.95

Chicken Tempura Roll (5)

$6.95

Cooked Salmon Avocado Roll (6)

$6.50

Cucumber Roll (6)

$4.50

Eel Avocado Roll (6)

$5.95

Eel Cucumber Roll (6)

$5.95

Inari Avocado Roll (6)

$5.50

Mango Avocado Roll (6)

$4.95

Mighty Roll (5)

$7.95

Salmon, egg & melet, scallion, flying fish roe and tempura crunch, inside out roll

Peanut Avocado Roll (6)

$5.50

Pepper Tuna Roll (6)

$5.50

Philadelphia Roll (6)

$5.95

Real Crab California Roll (6)

$9.95

Alaska snow crab with avocado and cucumber with tobiko

Salmon Avocado Roll (6)

$5.95

Salmon Cucumber Roll (6)

$5.95

Salmon Mango Roll (6)

$5.95

Salmon Roll (6)

$5.50

Salmon Skin Roll (6)

$5.50

Salmon Tempura Roll (6)

$7.95

Shrimp Avocado Roll (6)

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll (5)

$6.95

Spicy Crab Roll (6)

$5.95

Spicy Salmon Roll (6)

$5.95

Spicy Scallop Roll (6)

$6.95

Spicy Shrimp Roll (6)

$5.95

Spicy Tuna Roll (6)

$5.95

Spicy White Tuna Roll (6)

$5.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll (6)

$5.95

Spider Roll (5)

$9.95

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.95

Tuna Avocado Roll (6)

$5.95

Tuna Cucumber Roll (6)

$5.95

Tuna Roll (6)

$5.50

White Tuna Roll (6)

$5.50

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll (6)

$9.95

with tobiko on top

Yellowtail Scallion Roll (6)

$5.50

Sushi/Sashimi A la Carte

Crab Stick (Kani)

$2.50

Ebi (Shrimp)

$2.50

Eel (Unag)

$3.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$3.00

Octopus (Tako)

$2.50

Salmon (Sake)

$2.50

Salmon Roe (kura)

$3.95

Scallop

$3.95

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$3.00

White Tuna (Binchow)

$2.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$2.50

Sushi Entree

Chirashi Sushi

$21.95

Assorted raw fish in bed of sushi rice

Eel Lover (Avocado)

$18.95

5pos eel sushi and your choice of roll

Love Cruise For Two

$49.95

For two people. 10 pos of sushi, 15pcs of sashimi and 1 California and dragon roll. Served with 2 miso soup or 2 green salad

Mixed Roll Combo

$14.95

Three regular rolls of your choice

Salmon Lover

$19.95

3pos salmon sushi, 3 pcs salmon sashimi & 1 salmon avocado roll

Tri-Color Sashimi

$24.95

3pos tuna, 3pos salmon, 3pos yellowtail & 1 shrimp tempura roll

Tri-Color Sushi

$21.95

3pos tuna, 3pos salmon, 3pcs yellowtail & 1 salmon avocado roll

Special Rolls

1982 Roll (8)

$13.95

Lobster salad, mango, apple wrap with tiger soy bean paper (Recommend)

American Dream Roll (5)

$9.95

Tuna, salmon, eel, and avocado with sweet sauce on top

Bombs Roll (Deep fried)

$11.50

Danny Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cucumber inside, eel, avocado on top, spicy mayo and eel sauce on top

Dragon Roll (8)

$10.95

Eel, cucumber, top with avocado & tobiko

Dynamite Roll (8)

$13.50

Spicy lobster, cucumber and caviar, surrounded with smoked salmon and spicy sauce on the top

Flatbush Roll

$11.95

Tuna, white fish, salmon, eel, cream cheese, avocado & caviar, deep fried

Godzilla Roll (6)

$10.95

Deep fried spicy tuna, avocado, scallion with tobiko and spicy sauce

King Lobster Roll (8)

$16.95

Inside lobster tail tempura, avocado, top: lobster salad & caviar w.spicy mayo

Nina Roll (5)

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, spicy crab on top with special sauce

Pink Lady Roll (8)

$12.50

Salmon tempura, spicy tuna, avocado wrap soy paper

Queen Roll (8)

$12.95

inside, cucumber, crab meat. Top: spicy tuna, spicy crab, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Rainbow Naruto (5)

$12.50

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish, avocado and tobiko wrapped with cucumber

Rainbow Roll (8)

$10.95

Crabmeat cucumber avocado, top w. salmon, tuna, white fish

Sex on the Beach (10)

$11.95

Two shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, with soy bean paper, come with sweat chill sauce on side

Spicy Girl Roll

$13.95

Summer Roll (8)

$12.95

Inside spicy salmon, cucumber caviar, crunch. Top: spicy crabmeat

Supreme Roll (8)

$12.95

Inside: white fish tempura, avocado, cream cheese, tamago Top: crab meat spicy mayo sauce

Tiffany Roll (5)

$9.95

Deep fried. Califonia roll with spicy sauce on the side

Tuna Amazing Roll (8)

$13.95

Spicy tuna, white tuna tempura and avocado Inside, topped w. pepper tuna, eel

Volcano Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, avocado inside, roasted crabmeat, shrimp, scallop on top w. chill sauce

Zombie Roll

$13.50

Boiled Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, w. salmon surround, crunch on top

Ramen

Miso Ramen

$13.50

Pork broth. Miso broth tends to have a varlety of flavors coming from a balanced mix of various soy beans. W you love miso soup this is a must try ramen comes with chashu (pork)

Seafood Ramen

$14.50

Vegetable broth. Shrimp, kanl, scallop and mushrooms with soy sauce, vegetable-based soup and garlic oil

Shrimp Ramen

$15.50

Tonkatsu noodle soup served with two pieces of crispy shrimp tempura, mama, bean sprouts, scallion, egg and garlic oil and with 3 jumbo grilled shrimp

Thai Red Coconut Curry Ramen🌶

$13.50

Baan sprouts, zucchini, grilled chicken, scallion, sesame sends and seasoned egg with our curly noodles

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.50

Pork broth. Tonketsu ramen is the richest and most complex of our ramen broths. The creamy white soup comes from boiling pork bones over high heat for hours, releasing the rich, hearty flavors of the marrow into broth

Vegetable Ramen

$12.95

Vegetable broth. Tofu, corn, bok hoy, bean sprouts, scallion and kikuage mushrooms

Yasai Ramen (Vegan)

$12.95

Original green vegetable ramen noodle, corn, seaweed, nori, kikuage mushroom, scallion. (vegetable broth)

Yellow Curry Ramen (New)🌶

$14.95

Our special curry sauce, corn, mushrooms, half eggs, bean sprouts, scallion, seaweed and crispy chicken chop

Yoshinoya Beef Ramen

$16.50

Rich and creamy tonkotsu ramen broth savory and juicy sliced beef

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Soda

$1.95

Spring Water

$1.00

Snapple (Bottle)

$2.50

Juice (Tropicana)

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Calpico Soda

$2.95

Japanese Soda

$3.50

Yuzu Sparkling Drink

$4.50
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:20 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:20 pm
Restaurant info

🌶 Hot&Spicy🐟Raw Items Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry,seafood,shellfish,eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness,especially if you have certain medical conditions

Location

644 flatbush ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

