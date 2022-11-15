Main picView gallery

MOMODOSA

920 East Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55407

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Momo
Masala Dosa
Keema Dosa

MOMO

Veggie Momo

$7.99

Chicken Momo

$9.99

Bison Momo

$11.99

Chef's Special Momo

$11.99Out of stock

Combo Chicken/Bison

$11.99

Combo Chicken/Veggie

$9.99

Combo Veggie/Bison

$11.99

DOSA

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Keema Dosa

$9.99

Dessert Dosa

$8.99

Chef's Special Dosa

$8.99Out of stock

SIDES

Momo Chutney

$0.50

Mint Cilantro Chutney

$0.50

Coconut Chutney

$0.50

Piro Hot Sauce

$1.50

Sambar

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Masala Chai

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Limca

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Directions

