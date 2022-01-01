A map showing the location of Momofuku Noodle Bar 171 First AveView gallery
Ramen
American

Momofuku Noodle Bar 171 First Ave

2,753 Reviews

$$

171 First Ave

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Small Plates

Kimchi

$6.00

Daikon & Jalepeno

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Green Salad

$12.00

Pork Buns

$15.00

Roasted Shiitake Buns

$15.00

Seared Shrimp Buns

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Squash

$14.00

Caramelized White Chocolate Pie

$10.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Empty Buns

$2.00

Black Truffle Rice Cakes

$35.00Out of stock

Chili Oil

No Meat

Crudo

$30.00Out of stock

Hamachi Collar

$32.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Scallops

$30.00Out of stock

Roasted Rice Cakes

$21.00Out of stock

Roasted Octopus

$28.00Out of stock

Barbacoa Prawns

$21.00Out of stock

TEST X

DON'T MAKE

TO GO

No Utensil

Yes Utensil

Add On

FIRE TABLE 13

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

******************

FOR HERE

Noodles

Smoked Pork Ramen

$21.00

Chicken Ramen

$20.00

Mushroom Ramen

$20.00

Ginger Scallion Noodles

$19.00

Chilled Spicy Noodles

$19.00

Extra Spicy Pork Ramen

$20.00

Kid CH Ramen

$10.00

Kid Pork Ramen

$10.00

Tomahawk Pork Katsu

$35.00Out of stock

Truffle Rice Cakes

$35.00Out of stock

Chili Oil

Add Scallions

$2.00

No Shiitake

Side Rice

$2.00

Roasted Prawn Noodles

$32.00

No Utensil

Yes Utensil

DON'T MAKE

TO GO

Roasted Trout

$38.00

******************

FOR HERE

Add On

Dijon Cream Pork Chop

$38.00Out of stock

Beverage

Chang

$6.00Out of stock

Asahi Can

$6.00

Threes Vliet Pilsner

$11.00

Other Half Green City IPA

$13.00

Lychee Slushie

$14.00

Momofuku Nama Honjozo Glass

$14.00

Momofuku Nama Honjozo Bottle

$72.00

Yamato Yamahai GL

$15.00Out of stock

Yamato Yamahai BTL

$75.00Out of stock

CRF Kikumasamune Shiboritate Koujo

$13.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$4.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparking Water

$4.00

DON'T MAKE

Soku Tangerine CAN

$12.00

Jinro 2 oz.

$4.00

Tiger Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Yuzu Lemonade

$8.00

Wine

GL Chardonnay, Clos Julien, Edna Valley, CA. ‘21

$14.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc, Valery Renaudat ‘Les Lignis’, Loire, FR. ‘20

$15.00

GL Dom Mittnacht Crem d'Alsace

$15.00

GL Syrah, J.L. Chave Mon Coeur, Rhone, FR, 19

$14.00

GL Pinot Noir, Detaille, 'Unique', Loire, FR. 18'

$15.00

BTL Chardonnay, Clos Julien, Edna Valley, CA. ‘21

$60.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Valery Renaudat ‘Les Lignis’, Loire, FR. ‘20

$65.00

BTL Dom Mittnacht Crem d'Alsace

$65.00

BTL Syrah, J.L. Chave Mon Coeur, Rhone, FR, 19

$60.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Detaille, 'Unique', Loire, FR. 18'

$65.00

BTL Grenache, Roc des Anges, L'effet Papillon, FR. '21

$60.00Out of stock

GL Grenache, Roc des Anges, L'effet Papillon, FR. '21

$14.00Out of stock

******************

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Door Dash

Kimchi DD

$7.00

Spicy Cucumber Salad DD

$13.00

Green Salad DD

$13.00

Pork Belly Buns DD

$17.00

Roasted Shiitake Buns DD

$17.00

Seared Shrimp Buns DD

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Wings DD

$18.00

Smoked Pork Ramen DD

$23.00

Garlic Chicken Ramen DD

$22.00

Mushroom Ramen DD

$22.00

Ginger Scallion Noodles DD

$21.00

Chilled Spicy Noodles DD

$21.00

Caramelized Chocolate Pie DD

$11.00

Coca Cola Can DD

$4.00

Diet Coca Cola Can DD

$4.00

Seagram's Ginger Ale DD

$4.00

San Pellegrino Orange DD

$4.00

Chang Beer DD

$7.00

Other Half 'Green City' IPA DD

$14.00

Threes Vliet Pils DD

$13.00

Soku Tangerine Can DD

$13.00

Spicy Lychee Slushie DD

$15.00

Yuzu Lemonade DD

$9.00

Roasted Squash DD

$16.00

Roasted Rice Cakes DD

$23.00

******************

No Utensil

Yes Utensil

Fried Chicken Sandwich DD

$22.00

No Meat

Large Format

Osetra Caviar & Fried Chicken

$500.00

Cookbook

$40.00

PDT kimchi

$15.00

12pc Pork Bun GoldBelly 2022

$80.00

12pc Shiitake Bun GoldBelly 2022

$80.00

Thanksgiving Pack 2022

$325.00

Timestamp

5:00

5:15

5:30

5:45

6:00

6:15

6:30

6:45

7:00

7:15

7:30

7:45

8:00

8:15

8:30

8:45

9:00

9:15

9:30

9:45

10:00

10:15

10:30

12:00

12:15

12:30

12:45

1:00

1:15

1:30

1:45

2:00

2:15

2:30

2:45

3:00

3:15

3:30

3:45

4:00

4:15

4:30

4:45

Add on 171 (Copy)

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Pork Belly

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Extra Bamboo

$3.00

Extra MT Noodle

$3.00

Add Shiitake

$3.00

Extra Thin Noodle

$3.00

Extra Wavy Noodle

$3.00

Side Chicken Broth

$5.00

Side Pork Broth

$5.00

Egg on Side

Side Mushroom Broth

$5.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Add Peashoots

$3.00

Add Bok Choy

$3.00

add MUSHROOM

$5.00

Add Cucumber Side

$3.00

Add Scallions

$2.00

Moon Palace

Single Slider

$5.99

Single Slider + Hash Brown

$7.99

Double Decker

$7.99

Double Decker + Hash Brown

$9.99Out of stock

Honey Butter Chips

$3.99

Savory Hot Chips

$3.99

Luna Sauce

$0.50

Side Hash Brown

$2.00

Lychee Palace Chalice

$17.99

Yuzu Lemonade Palace Chalice

$11.99

Chalice

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving a constantly changing roster of noodles, steamed breads, soft serve, and daily dishes.

Location

171 First Ave, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Rebel - 219 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
219 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Sidney's Five - 103 1st Avenue
orange star5.0 • 16
103 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Hill and Bay
orange star3.8 • 874
581 2nd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Tavern 29 - 47 East 29th Street
orange star4.0 • 178
47 East 29th Street New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Tara Rose - 384 Third Ave
orange star4.5 • 440
384 Third Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
orange starNo Reviews
2 East 15th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Han Dynasty - East Village
orange star4.5 • 9,450
90 3rd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Veselka
orange star4.3 • 7,527
144 2ND AVE New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - East Village
orange star4.1 • 4,653
103 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.6 • 4,153
94 Avenue C New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Madame Vo
orange star4.5 • 2,822
212 E 10th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Malai Marke
orange star4.2 • 2,756
318 E 6th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston