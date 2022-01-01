Ramen
American
Momofuku Noodle Bar 171 First Ave
2,753 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving a constantly changing roster of noodles, steamed breads, soft serve, and daily dishes.
Location
171 First Ave, New York, NY 10003
Gallery
Photos coming soon!