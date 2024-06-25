MOMOGO Lago Food Park
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MOMOGO is on a mission to revolutionize street food with a commitment to delivering exceptional flavors on the move. It is dedicated to providing a unique fusion of taste, convenience, and joy. Our food truck will serve as a rolling kitchen, delivering delicious bites crafted with care and creativity. Our mission is to redefine street food by offering a diverse Nepalese-Indian menu that excites the taste buds and reflects our commitment to quality. We are driven by a set of core values that prioritize customer satisfaction, culinary excellence, and a joyful experience. We envision becoming the go-to destination for those seeking delightful, on-the-move flavor adventures.
7500 Lohman Ford Road, Lago Vista, TX 78645