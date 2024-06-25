Restaurant info

MOMOGO is on a mission to revolutionize street food with a commitment to delivering exceptional flavors on the move. It is dedicated to providing a unique fusion of taste, convenience, and joy. Our food truck will serve as a rolling kitchen, delivering delicious bites crafted with care and creativity. Our mission is to redefine street food by offering a diverse Nepalese-Indian menu that excites the taste buds and reflects our commitment to quality. We are driven by a set of core values that prioritize customer satisfaction, culinary excellence, and a joyful experience. We envision becoming the go-to destination for those seeking delightful, on-the-move flavor adventures.