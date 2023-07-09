Restaurant header imageView gallery



HOUSE MENU

Bao

PORK BELLY BAO

$6.50

hoisin, house cucumber pickle

MOCHIKO CHICKEN BAO

$6.50

gochujang aioli, pickled fresnos, scallion

MANAPUA BAO

$6.50

pork shoulder, mop sauce

MUSHROOM BAO

$6.50

sweet shoyu, pickled reds

SMOKED TOFU KATSU BAO

$7.00

hoisin, house cucumber pickle, napa slaw

SHORTRIB BAO

$8.50

sweet shoyu, gochujang aioli, house kimchi

Small Plates

FURI FRIES

$7.00

furi salt, gochujang aioli

OKONOMIYAKI TOTS SP

$12.00

hoisin, j-mayo, pickled ginger, furi, scallion, bonito

HOT TOTS SP

$15.00

pork shoulder, house hot sauce, gochujang aioli, pickled reds, scallion

GYOZA

$8.00

deep fried vegetable dumplings, ponzu, chili oil, scallion, goma

SPROUTS

$13.00

brussels, bean sprouts, ssamjang, sweet soy, furi

KALE SALAD SP

$10.00

furi, seasonal fruit, seasonal veg, miso vin

MIDORI HIME

$15.00Out of stock

seasonal lettuce, radish, pickled reds, seasonal roasted veg, pepitas, "green goddess"

NAPA WEDGE SP

$12.00

charred napa, marinated tofu, squash, kimchi vin, furi

MARKET VEGETABLES SP

$11.00

charred seasonal greens, shoyu marinated chili and garlic, togarashi, citrus, goma

NAM TOK

$18.00

shoyu shortrib, bean sprouts, radish, herbs, micos, black vin

PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS SP

$16.00

mop sauce, seasonal greens, house cucumber pickles, house kimchi, scallion, goma

HOT CHICKEN + WAFFLE SP

$15.00

pineapple orange and gochujang, garlic butter, mochiko chicken, mochiko waffle, pickles, scallion

GARLIC SHRIMP SP

$18.50

fried hapa rice cakes, lemon, chili oil, furi, garlic

Noodles/Soup

CHICO

$17.00

wavy noodle, chicken and dashi broth, shoyu chicken, pickled shiitakes, 1/2 egg, garlic schmaltz, kale chips

DOUBLE DIP

$17.00

wavy noodle, pork tare, chicken and dashi broth, pork shoulder, house hot sauce, 1/2 egg, scallion

SPICY TAN TAN MEN

$17.00

striaght noodle, spicy miso broth, spicy ground tofu, seasonal greens, house kimchi, scallion

JIRO

$18.00

straight noodle, chicken and dashi broth, pork tare, garlic schmaltz, pork belly, full egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, naruto

SHERWOOD

$17.00

wavy noodle, veg broth, shoyu tare, mushroom, leek, bamboo, nori, mayu oil

PAN FRIED NOODLES

$14.00

temomi noodle, ginger-garlic sauce, scallion, sesame

MAZEMEN

$15.00

thin straight noodle, garlic butter, ssamjang, cilantro, scallion. goma

OXTAIL SOUP

$20.00

oxtail, royal trumpets, seasonal greens, herbs, peanuts, scallion, rice

Large Plates

MOCHIKO CHICKEN

$25.00

sushi rice, mac salad, seasonal greens, pickled reds

MUSHROOM

$25.00

royal trumpet mushrooms, leeks, nori butter, temomi noodle, seasonal greens, pickled reds, micros

STEAK FRITES

$25.00

Braised short rib, furi fries, garlic butter, "steak" sauce, leeks, tofu "cheese"

MIXED PLATE (FEEDS 3-4)

$70.00

Mochiko chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, hapa rice, mac salad, greens, house pickles, hoisin, ssamjang

Sides

BOILED PEANUTS

$3.00

NAKED BAO BUN

$3.00

HOUSE CUCUMBER PICKLES

$4.00

EDAMAME

$4.00

HOUSE KIMCHI

$5.00

RICE

$5.00

MAC SALAD

$5.00

PICKLE MEDLEY

$8.00

Sauce

SIDE HOUSE HOT SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE CHILI OIL

$0.50

SIDE GARLIC OIL

$0.50

SIDE MISO VINIAGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE HOISIN

$0.50

SIDE GOCHUJANG AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE JAPANESE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE KIMCHI VINIAGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE SOY SAUCE

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Pan Fried Noodles

$14.00

Kids Ramen

$12.00

Kids Rice + Protein

$10.00

Naked Bao Bun

$3.00

Mac Salad

$5.00

Naked Rice

$5.00

BUILD YOUR OWN MENU

BYO

BUILD YOUR OWN NOODLE

$17.50Out of stock

All noodles come with choice of broth, noodle, and protein and includes scallions and sesame.

BUILD YOUR OWN RICE

$17.00Out of stock

All bowls come with a choice of rice and protein and includes miso dressed greens, house cucumber pickles, bean sprouts, scallion, and sesame

TEA

Yerba Mate

$3.50

Ginger Tumeric

$4.00

Hibiscus Rooibos

$4.00

Coconut Oolong

$4.00

Gunpowder Green

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

DRINK MENU

NA Beverages

Aloha Lilikoi

$4.00

Aloha POG

$4.00

Aloha Green Tea

$4.00

Aloha Pineapple/Orange

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Soda

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Fentimen's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fentimen's Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Mr Brown Iced Coffee

$3.00

Original Ramune

$5.00

Strawberry Ramune

$5.00

Pineapple Ramune

$5.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50
Momona is a noodle and bao restaurant located in downtown Chico.

Location

330 Main Street, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

