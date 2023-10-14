Food

Craveable's

Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries

$9.99

Seasoned potatoes, topped with Shredded Cheese, Bacon, & our House Made Ranch.

Boudin Balls (5)

$11.99

Made from rice and pork that's been seasoned to perfection, each boudin ball bursts with flavor as you bite into its crispy fried exterior. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Satisfy your cravings with its crispy, crunchy exterior and ooey-gooey interior. Served with choice of dipping sauce for an extra burst of flavor.

Crab Cakes

$10.59

Two deep fried crab cakes paired with the remoulade sauce.

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.99

Cabbage and carrots in a light mayonnaise dressing, with a hint of sugar.

Drunken Chicken

$7.99

This dizzy chicken is grilled to pieces and is sauced with a special ingredient only available at Ivy League Brew! Served with a side of Texas toast.

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.49

A crispy and savory sensation that will leave your taste buds craving or more.

Beer Battered House Fries

$3.99

Our beer-battered fries are the ultimate indulgence, coated in a light, flavorful beer batter, fried to a delightful crunch! They're the ideal companion for any meal or simply enjoyed on their own.

Hush Pups

$4.99

These golden bites of Southern goodness are a must-try! Made from a savory blend of cornmeal, buttermilk, and flavorful seasonings, each hushpuppy is expertly fried to perfection.

Zapps Kettle Chips

$2.59

Crunchy, kettled cooked.

Zapps Voodoo Chips

$2.59

Sweet, spicy & uniquely cajun.

Taste of N'awlins

Red Beans & Rice

$5.99

A classic New Orleans dish of creamy red beans, topped with steamed white rice.

Jambalaya

$6.99

Red and green bell peppers provide a savory counterpoint to the kick of cayenne pepper and spices, while slices of savory andouille sausage infuse each bite with a touch of heat.

Mo Mac N Cheese

$5.99

This delicious dish comes loaded with seasonings and cheeses that will blow you away.

Mardi Gras Rice

$4.99

Enlivened with a blend of vibrant spices, each grain is a miniature Mardi Gras for your taste buds. Zesty, peppery notes dance across your tongue, while hints of garlic and onion keep rhythm.

Po'Boys & Burgers

Oyster Po'Boy Meal

$20.99

Deep fried Oysters, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and a tangy remoulade sauce — all tucked into Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Chicken Tender Meal

$13.99

This plate of goodness includes delicious Texas toast, beer battered house fries and of course, golden fried chicken tenders. Try them tossed in our special sauce!

The Original Meal

$13.99

Enjoy a juicy seasoned beef patty, combined with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup and red onions, all held together by a Brioche bun for a classic burger experience. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Momo's Hot Classic Meal

$16.99

The perfect combination of two patton's beef hot sausage patties, lettuce, tomatoes, cajun mayo, bacon, jalapenos and cheese, served up on a Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

The Bird Meal

$13.59

Piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and a delicious, freshly-grilled or Hand-Breaded boneless chicken thigh on a Brioche bun. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Crab Cake Po'Boy Meal

$17.99

Deep fried crab cakes, with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & our remoulade sauce, piled onto a Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Hot Sausage Po'Boy Meal

$16.99

Nestled in Gambino French bread, Patton’s spicy beef sausage brings the heat while tomatoes, pickles and lettuce provide a cool contrast. Slathered in our remoulade sauce. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Double Patty Po'Boy Meal

$18.99

Juicy seasoned beef patties, topped off with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade remoulade sauce. Piled high between two pieces of Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Shrimp Po'Boy Meal

$16.99

Hand-Breaded or Grilled Shrimp topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and our remoulade sauce — all tucked into Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Fish Po'Boy Meal

$14.99

This tasty and filling Po'Boy, features a Hand-Breaded or grilled fish fillet, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and remoulade sauce. All tucked into Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House fries.

Crispy Dill Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

The Crispy Dill Bacon Cheeseburger is a delicious masterpiece that combines a juicy beef patty, crispy onion tanglers, bacon, dill ailoi, and melty cheese all between a perfectly toasted broiche bun. Each bite is an irresistible blend of savory and smoky goodness that will leave you craving for more. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.

Platters

Combination Platter

$18.99

This seafood double play includes Hand-Breaded or grilled to perfection Shrimp & Fish, served with Texas toast, Beer Battered House Fries and Coleslaw.

Crab Cake Platter

$18.59

A Crabbin' good time with this delicious Crab Cake Platter. It comes with two deep fried Crab Cakes, Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw and Texas toast.

Fish Platter

$17.99

Two fish fillets Hand-Breaded or grilled to perfection, served up with Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw, and Texas toast.

Oyster Platter

$20.99

Oysters deep fried to perfection, served up with Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw, and Texas toast.

Shrimp Platter

$17.99

One dozen shrimp, Hand-Breaded or grilled to perfection, served up with Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw, and Texas toast.

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie (3pk)

$2.49

Baked to chewy, molten perfection, one bite of this sweet seduction transports you to a state of cookie bliss.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (3pk)

$2.49

Baked to perfection, these crisp-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside treats will be a hit with even the pickiest of cookie connoisseurs.

Peanut Butter Cookie (3pk)

$2.49

It’s a peanut butter powerhouse of delight. Baked to chewy perfection, each buttery bite delivers a burst of nutty goodness.

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Crisp & refreshing sweetened soft drink.

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sugar free - low calorie soft drink.

Fiji Water

$2.99

Reinvigorate yourself with Fiji Natural Artesian Water.

Sprite

$2.99

Crisp & refreshing lemon and lime soft drink.