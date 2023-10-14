Crispy Dill Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

The Crispy Dill Bacon Cheeseburger is a delicious masterpiece that combines a juicy beef patty, crispy onion tanglers, bacon, dill ailoi, and melty cheese all between a perfectly toasted broiche bun. Each bite is an irresistible blend of savory and smoky goodness that will leave you craving for more. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.