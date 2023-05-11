  • Home
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Momo's Chophouse - Momo's Chophouse
Main picView gallery

Momo's Chophouse Momo's Chophouse

review star

No reviews yet

7890 East 106th Place

#14

Tulsa, OK 74133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Provoleta

$17.00

Nueske's Bacon

$18.00

Crab Fritters

$18.00

Shitake Mushrooms & Peppers

$15.00

Lobster Thermidor

$85.00

Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Stone Crab Claws

$45.00

Seafood Tower 1

$40.00

Seafood Tower 2

$90.00

Seafood Tower 3

$160.00

Half-Dozen Oysters

$24.00

Salads/Soups

Chophouse Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$14.00

TomTom

$15.00

Spanish Spinach

$13.00

Gumbo Soup

$13.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Steaks

14oz Ribeye

$55.00

10oz Filet

$58.00

6oz Filet

$40.00

14oz New York Strip

$52.00

36oz Porterhouse

$118.00

36oz Smoked Tomahawk

$190.00

16oz PORK Ribeye

$35.00

Wagyu Steak Burger

$22.00

Wagyu Steak Frites

$25.00

Steak Special

$125.00

Entrees

Rack of Lamb

$42.00

Scallops entree

$32.00

Redfish Pontchartrain

$36.00

Risotto (Entree)

$25.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$25.00

Entree Special

Sides

Chipotle Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Green Beans

$11.00

Hasselback Potatoes

$11.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$13.00

Roasted Vegetables

Out of stock

Firecracker Broccolini

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Risotto (Side)

$12.00

Desserts

Sticky Foster Pudding

$17.00

Beignet

$12.00

Cookie & Cream

$14.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Adonis

Affinity

Air Mail

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Americano

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Bijou

$11.00

Blood & Sand

$11.00

Blue Moon

$11.00

Bobby Burns

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brown Derby

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Champs-Elysses

$13.00

Chancellor

$12.00

Claridge

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

El Diablo

$13.00

Fourth Regiment

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

French 95

$14.00

French Martini

$13.00

Gibson Cocktail

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Basil Smash

$12.00

Green Point

$12.00

Hanky Panky

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.00

Industry Sour

$12.00

Japanese Cocktail

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lion's Tail

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Maid

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martinez

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$12.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oceanside

$12.00

Old Cuban

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Pal

$12.00

Palmetto

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Pegu Club

$13.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Pimm's Cup

$12.00

Pink Lady

$12.00

Queen's Park Hotel Super Cocktail

$12.00

Queen's Park Swizzle

$13.00

Red Hook

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Scofflaw

$13.00

Seelbach

$13.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Southside

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tipperary Cocktail

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Toronto Cocktail

$12.00

Trinidad Sour

$12.00

Tuxedo Cocktail

$13.00

Up To Date

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Lady

$13.00

White Negroni

$13.00

Cocktail Menu

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Brown Derby

$12.00

French 95

$14.00Out of stock

Gimlet

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Old Cuban

$13.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

White Lion

$11.00

Spirits

Agave

1800 Silver

$8.00+

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00+

Casa Dragones Sipping

$0.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$7.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$8.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00+

Hornitos Anejo

$9.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Milagro Silver

$8.00+

Amaro

Amaro Nonino

$0.00+

Amaro Noveis

$0.00+

Aperol

$0.00+

Averna

$0.00+

Campari

$0.00+

Cynar

$0.00+

Cynar 70º

$0.00+

Fernet Branca

$0.00+

Fernet Menta

$0.00+

Montenegro

$0.00+

Amaro Lucano

Bourbon/Rye

1792 Bourbon Bottled In Bond

$10.00+

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$13.00+

Bakers Bourbon Single Barrel 7yr

$16.00+

Balcones Bourbon

$0.00+

Balcones Texas Bourbon

$0.00+

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$11.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00+

Belle Meade Bourbon

$12.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2015-05

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2017-01

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2017-02

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2017-03

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2017-04

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2018-02

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2018-04

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2020-01

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2020-02

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon 2020-03

$24.00+

Breckenridge Bourbon

$0.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$9.00+Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Burning Chair Bourbon

$0.00+

Calumet Bourbon 12yr

$25.00+

Calumet Bourbon Small Batch

$15.00+

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$9.00+

Early Times Bourbon Bottled In Bond

$0.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon 18yr

$38.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon Barrel Proof

$19.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon Small Batch

$8.00+

Elijah Craig Toasted Bourbon

$14.00+

Four Roses Bourbon Single Barrel

$13.00+

Four Roses Bourbon Small Batch

$9.00+

Gentleman's Jack

$8.00+

High West American Prairie Bourbon

$9.00+

High West Double Rye

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Daniels Gold Maple

$0.00+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$13.00+

Joseph Magnus Bourbon

$25.00+

Knob Creek Maple Bourbon

$11.00+

Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon

$16.00+

Knob Creek Single Barrel Rye

$16.00+

Larceny Bourbon Small Batch

$8.00+

Little Book

$24.00+

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$8.00+

Maker's Mark Bourbon 101º

$8.00+

Mastersons Rye

$23.00+

McKenna Bourbon Bottled in Bond 10yr

$0.00+

Mellow Corn

$7.00+

Michter's Rye

$13.00+

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

$0.00+

Michter's Small Batch Bourbon

$13.00+

Midwinter Nights Dram

$41.00+

Murray Hill Bourbon

$0.00+

Noble Oak Double Oak Bourbon

$14.00+

Old Carter Bourbon

$0.00+

Old Forester Bourbon 86º

$7.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00+

Russells Reserve Bourbon 10yr

$10.00+

Russells Reserve Bourbon Single Barrel

$18.00+

Russells Reserve Rye 6yr

$10.00+

Russells Reserve Rye Single Barrel

$18.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Stagg Jr Bourbon Batch #14

$17.00+

Stagg Jr Bourbon Batch #15

$17.00+

Stellum Bourbon

$0.00+

TX Whiskey

$12.00+

Weller Bourbon Antique

$14.00+

Weller Bourbon Special Reserve

$14.00+

Whistle Pig Bourbon 15yr

$67.00+

Whistle Pig Bourbon 18yr

$105.00+

Whistle Pig Bourbon Boss Hog

$132.00+

Whistle Pig Rye 12yr

$42.00+

Willet Noah's Mill Bourbon

$18.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Brandy Barrel

$0.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Chocolate

$17.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Oat Grain

$0.00+

Wyoming Whiskey

$12.00+

Yellowstone Bourbon

$0.00+

Brandy/Cognac

Hennessy Pardais

$100.00+

Hennessy Richard

$700.00+

Ansac VS

$7.00+

Louis XIII

$375.00+

Cordials

Bailey's

$10.00+

Bärenjäger

$10.00+

Chambord

$12.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Green Chartreuse

$15.00+

Kahlúa

$8.00+

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Botanist

$10.00+

Ford's

$8.00+

Garden Club Gin

$0.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Monkey 47

$17.00+

New Amsertdam

$7.00+

Roku

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Tanqueray #10

$10.00+

Irish/Canadian

Bushmills

$8.00+

Bushmills 16yr

$0.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Royal Rye 16yr

$0.00+

Crown Royal Rye Northern Harvest

$0.00+

Jameson

$0.00+

Redbreast 12yr

$19.00+

Tullamore Dew

$8.00+

Rum

Bacardi 10yr

$11.00+

Bacardi 4yr

$7.00+

Bacardi Silver

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Diplomatico Reserva

$10.00+

Havana Club 7yr

$8.00+

Plantation 3 Star

$7.00+

Rum Haven Coconut

$8.00+

Sailor Jerry

$7.00+

Scotch/Japanese

Chivas Regal 12yr

$10.00+

Dewars 12yr

$9.00+

Dewars White Label

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$15.00+

Glenmorangie 10yr

$11.00+

Glenmorangie 12yr

$0.00+

Glenmorangie 14yr

$0.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Winter White

$0.00+

Lagavulin 9y G.O.T.

$0.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00+

Nobushi

$0.00+

Oban 14yr

$20.00+

Shunka Shuto Autumn

$0.00+

Shunka Shuto Spring

$0.00+

Shunka Shuto Summer

$0.00+

Shunka Shuto Winter

$0.00+

Talisker 10yr

$22.00+

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Absolut Elyx

$11.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Chopin

$9.00+

Ciroc

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Hangar One

$8.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Wheatley

$8.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Beer

Draft

Yuengling

$6.00

Tulsa Flag

$6.00

Coop F5

$6.00

Cast A Line

$6.00

Bottles/Cans

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Marshall Atlas

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7890 East 106th Place , #14, Tulsa, OK 74133

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
527 W. Washington St. S Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Broken Arrow
orange starNo Reviews
775 West Tucson Street Broken Arrow, OK 74011
View restaurantnext
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Broken Arrow
orange starNo Reviews
217 S Main Street Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange star4.6 • 6,089
222 S Main St Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO.
orange starNo Reviews
333 W. Dallas St Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
106 S Main St. Broken Arrow, OK 74012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston