Breakfast & Brunch
American

Mom's Country Kitchen

728 Reviews

$

470-B S. Commerce Ave

Front Royal, VA 22630

Popular Items

Hearty Breakfast
Gravy over 2 Biscuits
Salisbury Steak Served with 2 Sides

Breakfast Entrees

Country Breakfast

$8.50

Hearty Breakfast

$7.50

1 Egg

$4.00

1 Egg with Meat

$6.50

1 Pancake

$2.75

1 Waffle

$2.99

2 Eggs

$4.50

2 Eggs with Meat

$6.99

2 Pancakes

$4.50

2 Waffles

$5.25

3 Eggs

$5.50

3 Eggs with Meat

$8.00

3 Meat Omelet

$9.75

3 Pancakes

$6.50

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$7.75

Bologna & Cheese Omelet

$7.75

Breakfast Bowl

$7.75

Cheese Omelet

$5.50

Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelet

$8.25

Egg Sandwich

$2.75

French Toast

$4.75

Gravy over 1 Biscuit

$3.99

Gravy over 1 Pancake

$4.99

Gravy over 1 Toast

$3.99

Gravy over 2 Biscuits

$5.99

Gravy over 2 Pancakes

$6.75

Gravy over 2 Toast

$5.99

Gravy over 3 Pancakes

$8.75

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.75

Jarrett

$8.99

Meat Sandwich

$3.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$7.75

Scrapple & Cheese Omelet

$7.75

Vegetarian Omelet

$6.25

Western Omelet

$8.25

Half Waffle

$1.50

Philly Omelet

$9.75

Kielbasa Omelet

$8.25

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Piece of French Toast

$2.50

1 Piece Toast

$1.12

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

4 Eggs

$6.00

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Bacon

$2.75

Bagel

$2.25

Biscuit

$1.25

Bologna

$2.75

Bowl Oatmeal

$2.75

Bulk Sausage

$2.75

Cold Cereal

$2.75

Corned Beef Hash

$3.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Country Fried Steak

$4.75

Country Ham

$5.50

Cup Oatmeal

$1.75

English Muffin

$2.25

Grilled Ham Steak

$5.25

Grits

$2.25

Half Waffle

$1.50

Ham

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.25

Homefries

$2.25

Kielbasa

$2.99

Sausage Links

$2.75

Sausage or Chipped Beef Gravy

$2.25

Sausage Patties

$2.75

Scrapple

$2.75

Slice Tomatoes

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.25

Toast

$2.25

Turkey Sausage

$2.75

Kid's Breakfast Menu

Kids Hearty Breakfast

$5.50

Kids Country Breakfast

$5.50

Kids Gravy Breakfast

$5.50

Snackables

1 Pickled Egg

$0.75

2 Pickled Eggs

$1.50

Cauliflower bites

$5.25

Chicken liver

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Clams

$5.25

Fried Oysters

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Fries

$2.50

Hush puppy Basket

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.25

Mozzerellla Cheese Sticks

$6.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Wing Dings

$6.25

Soups

Bowl

$4.50

Cup

$3.25

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.75

Chef Salad

$9.50

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$6.25

Cottage Cheese Plate

$5.50

Tuna Salad Plate

$6.25

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

BLT

$5.50

Bologna & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.50

Country Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Hot Dog

$3.25

Patty Melt

$6.75

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.25

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.25

Reuben

$8.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.75

Tuna Melt

$6.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.50

Turkey Reuben

$8.50

Turkey Sandwich

$5.25

Premium Sandwiches

10oz Hamburger Steak Sub

$11.50

BLT Club

$8.99

Cheeseburger Club

$8.99

Chicken Salad Club

$8.99

Grilled Chicken & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$8.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$8.75

Hot Turkey Sandwich with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$8.25

Mom's Double Burger

$8.99

Philly Steak & Cheese

$9.50

Roast Beef Club

$8.99

Tuna Salad Club

$8.99

Turkey Club Supreme

$8.99

Kielbasa on Bun

$6.99

Dinner Entree

10oz Hamburger Steak Served with 2 Sides

$12.50

Country Fried Steak Served with 2 Sides

$10.50

Salisbury Steak Served with 2 Sides

$10.50

Liver & Onions Served with 2 Sides

$9.50

Pork Chops Served with 2 Sides

$10.50

Roast Turkey Dinner Served with 2 Sides

$9.50

Honey Dipt 1/2 Chicken Served with 2 Sides

$12.50Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Chicken Served with 2 Sides

$9.99

Wing Dings Served with 2 Sides

$9.99

Chicken Tenders Served with 2 Sides

$9.99

Country Ham Served with 2 Sides

$9.99

Flounder Served with 2 Sides

$9.99

Clam Strips Served with 2 Sides

$9.50

Popcorn Shrimp Served with 2 Sides

$9.50

Seafood Platter Served with 2 Sides

$12.50

3 Vegetable Combo

$6.99

Grilled Ham Steak with 2 Sides

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Baked Potatoes

$2.50

Chips

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Cabbage

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Harvard Beets

$2.50

Hash Browns

$2.25

Lima

$2.50

Mac &Cheese

$2.50

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mixed Greens

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Scoop - Chicken Salad

$4.75

Scoop - Tuna Salad

$4.75

Side - Brown Gravy

Side - White Gravy

Side - Yellow Gravy

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Sweet potato Fries

$3.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Cake

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$5.25

Cobbler

$3.75

Cookies

$3.75

Donut

$2.50

ice cream

$2.00

Pie

$3.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$5.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$5.50

Kid's Hotdog

$5.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.50

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Hot Tea

$1.59

Diet Coke

$2.29

Half & Half Tea

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$1.59

Hot Tea

$1.59

Lemonade

$2.29

Mellow Yellow

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Mr Pibb

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Small Apple Juice

$1.59

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.59

Small Milk

$1.59

Small Orange Juice

$1.59

Small Tomato Juice

$1.59

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Tomato Juice

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Water

To Go Cup of Ice

$0.25

Kids Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.39

Chocolate Milk

$1.39

Coke

$1.39

Diet Coke

$1.39

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.39

Lemonade

$1.39

Milk

$1.39

Orange Juice

$1.39

Pibb

$1.39

Root Beer

$1.39

Sprite

$1.39

Sweet Tea

$1.39

Tomato Juice

$1.39

Unsweet Tea

$1.39

Breakfast

2 Eggs with Bacon

$6.89

2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak

$9.89

2 Eggs with Country Ham

$9.89

2 Eggs with Grilled Ham Steak

$9.89

2 Eggs with Ham

$6.89

2 Eggs with Sausage

$6.89

French Toast with 2 Eggs

$10.65

Gravy over 1 Biscuit with 2 Eggs

$6.89

Short Stack With Strawberry Topping

$6.50

Chocolate Chip French Toast with 2 Eggs

$10.85

Lunch & Dinner

Bowl Soup with Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Butterfly Shrimp with 2 Sides

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fish & Chips with 1 Side

$8.99

Kielbasa on Bun with Fries

$8.99

Glazed Ham with 2 Sides

$8.99

Honey Dipt Chicken with 2 Sides

$12.50

Pimento Cheese Burger and Fries

$9.99

PJ'S Sandwich

$9.50

Sides

1/2 Gallon Potato Salad

$18.00

5lb Cottage Cheese

$17.00

Chicken Salad Pint

$7.99

Chicken Salad Pound

$9.99

Macaroni Salad Pint

$5.99

Potato Salad Pint

$5.99

UPS

Pork BBQ, Coleslaw & Buns

$245.00

Desserts

Cobbler

$18.00

Cake

$18.00

cups

$5.00

Soup

Pint Soup

$4.99

Entree

Meatloaf

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
470-B S. Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630

