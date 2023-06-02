Mom's Haus - Hollywood 7065 Sunset Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mom's Haus - Hollywood

No reviews yet

7065 Sunset Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Griddle

Beignets Stuffed French Toast

$14.95

The French Connection

$12.95

Sweet Potato Waffles

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$18.95Out of stock

Bourbon Peach Flap Jacks

$13.25

Bananas Foster Flap Jacks

$10.95

Honey Butter Flap Jacks

$13.25
Chocolate Velvet Flap Jacks

Blueberry Flap Jacks

$13.25

Main

Cajun Breakfast Hash

$14.95

Creole Eggs Benedict

$21.00

Creole Brunch Burger

$15.25

Salmon Ceoquette

$15.50

Creole Biscuits & Gravy

$10.25

Grilled Salmon Omelette

$13.95

Crawfsh Omelette

$13.95

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.95

Shrimp & Grits

$21.95

Lil Cajuns

Mini Waffles

$5.50Out of stock

French Toast

$5.50

Hot Cakes

$5.50

Eggs & Potatoes

$5.50

Sides

Pork Bacon

$3.50

Cajun Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Links

$3.50

Eggs

$2.50

Potato Hash

$5.50

Grits

$5.25

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$3.00

Biscuits

$3.00

Syrup

Whip Cream

$1.50

Honey Butter

$2.00

Parline Sauce

$2.00

Bourbon Sauce

$2.00

Creole Butter Sauce

$2.00

Turkey Gravy

$4.00

Berry Compote

$2.50

Strawberries

$2.50

Choc Chip

$2.50

Bananas

$2.50

Dinner

Appetizers

Boudreaux's Basket

$17.95

Gumbo Fries

$17.95

Charboiled Oysters (3)

$15.50

Charboiled Oysters (6)

$19.50

Mom's Wings

$15.95

Parish Pickle Chips

$11.95

Deviled Eggs

$14.95

Entrees

Mom's Fried Chicken

$19.95

Voodoo Chicken

$19.95

St. Claude Chicken

$19.95

Claiborne BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Blvd. Bake Chicken

$19.95

Pontchartrain Pork Chop

$23.95

Lowerline Grilled Lamb Chops

$28.95

Mom's Fried Ribs

$24.95

Geaux-Time Gumbo

$24.95

Layfayette Loaded Shrimp Potato

$16.95

Lakeshore Hotlink

$17.95

Fairgrounds Etoufee`

$18.95

Zephyr Red Beans & Rice

$18.95

Orleans Oxtails

$28.95

St.Charles Shrimp & Grits

$21.95

Calliope Creole Pasta

$18.95

Audubon Creole Pasta

$18.95

BIg Easy Jambalya

$17.95

Greens

Uptown Salad

$16.95

Garden District Salad

$16.95

Lil Cajun's

Little League Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Canal St. Fried Chicken

$8.95

Natchez Catfish Nuggets

$10.95

City Park Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Sandwiches

Derbis Dog

$16.95

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.95

Catfish Po' Boy

$16.95

Chicken Po' Boy

$16.95

Second Line Smash Burger

$18.95

Seafood

Delta Catfish

$19.95

Frenchmen Snapper

$19.95

Streetcar Salmon

$26.95

Grilled Main Lobster Tail

$48.50

King Louis XIV King Crab

$38.50

Sides

1/2 Pint Green Beans

$6.50

1/2 Pint BBQ Baked Beans

$6.50

1/2 Pint Black Eye Peas

$6.50

1/2 Pint Cole Slaw

$6.50

1/2 French Fries

$6.50

1/2 Pint Corn on the Cobb

$6.50

1/2 Pint White Rice

$6.50

1/2 Pint Potato Salad

$6.50

1/2 Pint Macaroni Salad

$6.50

Pint Green Beans

$9.00

Pint BBQ Beans

$9.00

Pint Black Eyed Peas

$9.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$9.00

Pint French Fries

$9.00

Pint Corn on the Cobb

$9.00

Pint White Rice

$9.00

Pint Potato Salad

$9.00

Pint Macaroni Salad

$9.00

Premium Sides

1/2 Pint Collard Greens

$7.50

1/2 Pint Garlic Mash Potatoes

$7.50

1/2 Pint Red Beans & Rice

$7.50

1/2 Pint Hot Water Cornbread

$7.50

1/2 Pint Creole Mac & Cheese

$7.50

1/2 Pint Yams

$7.50

1/2 Pint Cabbage

$7.50

1/2 Pint Rice & Gravy

$7.50

1/2 Pint Toasted French Bread

$7.50

Pint Collard Greens

$10.00

Pint Garlic Mash Potatoes

$10.00

Pint Red beans & Rice

$10.00

Pint Hot Water Cornbread

$10.00

Pint Creole Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pint Yams

$10.00

Pint Cabbage

$10.00

Pint Rice & Gravy

$10.00

Pint Toasted French Bread

$10.00

Al A Carte

Chicken

$5.50

Porkchop

$7.95

Snapper

$6.95

Catfish

$6.95

Salmon

$19.95

Shrimp

$6.95

Hotlink

$5.50

Sauces

Drinks

Drinks

Chicory Coffee

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$5.25

Unsweet Tea

$5.25

Lemonade

$5.25

Arnold Palmer

$5.25

Bottled Watter

$4.00

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Al

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Beer

Coors

$12.00

Alagash

$12.00

Modelo

$12.00

Heineken

$12.00

Blue Moon btl

$8.00

805 btl

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA btl

$8.00

White Claw- Mango

$9.00

White Claw- Watermelon

$9.00

White Claw- Black Cherry

$9.00

Wine

Mimosa

$13.00

Moscato GLS

$12.00

Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$12.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00

Champagne

$12.00

Daiquiris

Mystery

$14.00

High Octane

$14.00

CAT -5 Hurricane

$14.00

The Hulk

$14.00

Hypnosis

$14.00

Big Rita

$14.00

Cocktails

Crescent City Sour

$14.00

Big Easy Mule

$14.00

Voodoo Punch

$14.00

Bayou Breeze

$14.00

Bourbon Banana Foster

$14.00

NOLA Sunrise

$14.00

Mardi Gras Martini

$14.00

King Cake Cocktail

$14.00

Bourbon Barrel Smash

$14.00

Garden District Gimme

$14.00

Bourbon Street Buck

$14.00

Louisiana Lush

$14.00

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$10.95

Bourbon Banana Pudding

$10.95

Mini Sweet Potato Pie

$8.95Out of stock

Beignets

$12.00

Pralines Basket

$14.95

Butter Cake

$10.95

Red Velvet

$10.95

Chocolate Cake

$10.95

Oreo Cake

$10.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Welcome to the Big Easy!

Location

7065 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Directions

