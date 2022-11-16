Main picView gallery

Mom's OG -NEW 1017 West University Avenue

1017 West University Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32601

Order Again

Opening Day

Fry or Tot Basket

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Wisconsin’s very own white cheddar cheese nuggets served with fries and a side of marinara or spicy ranch.

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.00

Breaded with potato chips and served with your favorite sauce.

Corn Nuggets

$9.00

Beer battered & fried, served with your choice of sauce.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00

Served with Mother’s dill sauce or spicy Ranch.

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

2 Corn Dog Combo

$7.00

Hot Dog

$2.00

2 Dog Combo

$7.00

Corn Dog

$2.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in Mother’s own Caesar dressing topped with shredded parmesan cheese & croutons. Add chicken for $2.

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Side Ceasar

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauces, topped with cheddar & pepper jack cheese or habanero cheese.

Mom’s BLT

$8.00

Remember coming home to Mom’s fresh BLT? We do! Lots of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on your choice of bread.

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Mom's Burger

$8.00

Homemade burger patty on a bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pub Favorites

Shepherd's Pie

$11.00

Made fresh in the old country style. Ground lamb, carrots, green peas, onions and herbs, topped with mashed potatoes and parmesan cheese. Combined to deliver a true taste of Ireland!

Pub Style Fish & Chips

$10.00

Beer battered & deep fried Haddock until golden brown, served with fries.

Bangers & Mash

$11.00

GAME DAY

5 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$12.00

20 Wings

$21.00

30 Wings

$30.00

40 Wings

$37.00

50 Wings

$44.00

SHIRTS

Mom's T-Shirt XS

$20.00

Mother's T-Shirt SM

$20.00

Mother's T-Shirt M

$20.00

Mother's T-Shirt L

$20.00

Mother's T-Shirt XL

$20.00

Mother's T-Shirt XXL

$20.00

HATS

Buckets

$10.00

OTHER

NYE Reservation

MASKS

$5.00

NYE

$50.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1017 West University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

