American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Mom's Table Downtown Roswell
55 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our mid century retro shop. Our prepared meals are ready to go. Pick it up...Heat it up....Done is our motto!
Location
1207 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Roswell
Thumbs Up - Roswell - 1140 alpharetta st
4.5 • 1,340
1140 alpharetta st Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurant