Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Mom's Table Downtown Roswell

55 Reviews

$

1207 Canton St

Roswell, GA 30075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Spaghetti Pie
Lg Pot Roast
Sm Spaghetti Pie

Main Dishes Prepared Just Heat Up at Home

Sm Chicken Divan

Sm Chicken Divan

$11.00

Slices of white meat chicken over broccoli with a parmesan cream sauce.

Chicke Divan Lg

Chicke Divan Lg

$23.00

Slices of white meat chicken over broccoli with a parmesan cream sauce.

Sm Spaghetti Pie

Sm Spaghetti Pie

$12.50

our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.

Lg Spaghetti Pie

Lg Spaghetti Pie

$25.00

our best seller: lasagna-type ingredients in a spaghetti crust.

Sm Moms Best Meatloaf

Sm Moms Best Meatloaf

$11.00

All lean beef topped with tomato sauce.

Meatloaf Lg

Meatloaf Lg

$22.00

All lean beef topped with tomato sauce.

Sm Chicken Pot Pies

Sm Chicken Pot Pies

$12.00Out of stock

White meat chicken, carrots, potatoes and peas in gravy, under our homemade crust.

Lg Chicken Pot Pies

Lg Chicken Pot Pies

$23.00Out of stock

White meat chicken, carrots, potatoes and peas in gravy, under our homemade crust.

Sm Pot Roast

$12.50Out of stock

Tender beef, potatoes, and carrots in a savory sauce.

Lg Pot Roast

Lg Pot Roast

$25.00

Tender beef, potatoes, and carrots in a savory sauce.

Catered Meals

$375.00Out of stock

Veggie Spag Pie Sm

$12.00Out of stock
Sm Chicken & Dumplings

Sm Chicken & Dumplings

$11.00Out of stock

Grandma's favorite "Comfort Food" chicken stew topped with biscuit dumplings

Lg Chicken & Dumplings

Lg Chicken & Dumplings

$23.00Out of stock

Grandma's favorite "Comfort Food" chicken stew topped with biscuit dumplings

Sm Shepherds Pie

Sm Shepherds Pie

$12.50Out of stock

A hearty dish of beef and veggies under our real mashed potatoes.

Lg Shepherds Pie

Lg Shepherds Pie

$25.00

A hearty dish of beef and veggies under our real mashed potatoes.

Corned Beef/Cabbage Lg

$22.00

Soups & Such Prepared Just Heat Up at Home

Pt Brunswick Stew

Pt Brunswick Stew

$7.00

A tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".

Qt Brunswick Stew

Qt Brunswick Stew

$14.00

tasty mix of beef, pork, chicken and veggies: "Southern in a bowl".

Weekly Soup sm Rustic Italian Soup

$6.00

Weekly Soup lg Rustic Italian Soup

$12.00

Chili Sm

$6.00Out of stock

Chili Lg

$12.00Out of stock

Miscellaneous

$12.00Out of stock

Sides Prepared Just Heat Up at Home

Sm Broccoli Casserole

Sm Broccoli Casserole

$8.00

Broccoli, rice and cheese casserole.

Collards Pint

Collards Pint

$8.00

Collards with a bacon butter sauce seasoned to perfection.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mac and cheese is something your kids will always ask for over and over. So get them the best.

Zipper Peas

$8.00

Squash Casserole

$8.00

Misc

$3.00Out of stock

Collards Sm Half Pint

$4.00Out of stock

Catered Meal

$15.00Out of stock
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Real mashed potatoes. Taste so good you will always want more.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$8.00

Green beans with bacon butter sauce and seasoned to perfection.

Corn Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Swt Pot Cass

$8.00

Salads Fully Prepared So Dig In

Sm Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad

Sm Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad

$5.00

Customers tell us it's the best they have ever had.

Pt Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad

Pt Cranberry-Pecan Chicken Salad

$10.00

Customers tell us it's the best they have ever had.

Watergate Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese

$4.50

Bread Prepared Just Heat Up at Home

Corn Muffins (2)

Corn Muffins (2)

$2.00

Made from real ground cornmeal with a dash of sugar.

Corn Muffins (6)

Corn Muffins (6)

$6.00

Made from real ground cornmeal with a dash of sugar.

Cheese Biscuits (2)

Cheese Biscuits (2)

$2.00

Made from scratch like Mom used to make.

Cheese Biscuits (6)

Cheese Biscuits (6)

$6.00

Made from scratch like mom used to make.

Dessert Prepared So Dig In

Sm Banana Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Lg Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bars

$1.20Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Sm Pie Of The Week Cherry Cheese Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Lg Pie Of The Week Cherry Cheese Pie

$18.00

Drink

$2.00

Variety of soft drinks and water.

Water

$1.00

Mini Sweet Bread Loaf

$3.00

Variety of breads changing weekly

Mocha Mousse

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake lg

$12.00Out of stock

Sm Pump Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake Cup Cakes

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our mid century retro shop. Our prepared meals are ready to go. Pick it up...Heat it up....Done is our motto!

Website

Location

1207 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
Mom's Table image
Mom's Table image
Mom's Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Canton St. Social Roswell
orange star4.2 • 212
14 ELIZABETH WAY ROSWELL, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
orange star4.2 • 655
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
SANDY SPRINGS DINER
orange star4.2 • 1,281
8612 Roswell Rd Sandy Sprinsg, GA 30350
View restaurantnext
Carson Kitchen Alpharetta
orange star4.5 • 939
4 South Main Street Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roswell

The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up - Roswell - 1140 alpharetta st
orange star4.5 • 1,340
1140 alpharetta st Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Brookwood Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,283
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Roswell, GA
orange star4.5 • 1,064
4401 Shallowford Rd Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roswell
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston