Mon Macaron Capital Blvd 5249 Capital Blvd
5249 Capital Blvd
Raleigh, NC 27616
Macarons
- Banana Pudding Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This nostalgic flavor features a banana cream filling rolled in crunchy GF vanilla cookie crumbs!
- Berry Cheesecake Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Berry Cheesecake macarons have a berry shell, creamy cream cheese filling and a berry preserve center, just like the classic dessert!
- Birthday Cake Macaron$2.75
Our most popular flavor! This macaron has a berry shell, creamy vanilla filling and is rolled in sprinkles.
- Blackberry Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Blackberry macarons feature a white chocolate ganache ring and a real blackberry preserve filling!
- Blueberry Cobbler Macaron$2.75
- Blueberry Lavender Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Blueberry Lemon Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Blueberry Lemon macarons feature a tangy filling of lemon curd and blueberries!
- Butter Pecan Macaron$2.75Out of stock
This nostalgic flavor has a creamy butter pecan filling with crushed real pecans!
- Butterfinger Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Caramel Cheesecake Macaron$2.75
- Carrot Cake Macarons$2.75Out of stock
This fun flavor features a decadent combination of carrot cake spices, crushed nuts, coconut flakes and cream cheese to create a little bite of cake in a macaron!
- Chai Tea Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Champagne Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Cherry Almond Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Cherry Chocolate Truffle Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Decadent Cherry Chocolate Truffle macarons are filled with dark chocolate ganache and cherry preserves.
- Chocolate Caramel Swirl Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Chocolate Cheesecake Macaron$2.75Out of stock
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Rich dark chocolate and strawberry preserves. This flavor is decadent and rich!
- Chocolate Orange Macaron$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Orange macarons feature a dark chocolate filling with tangy orange marmalade
- Chocolate-Covered Banana Macaron$2.75
Creamy banana and a ring of chocolate ganache fills these decadent macarons!
- Cocoa Pebbles Macaron$2.75
- Coconut Macaron$2.75
This popular flavor of macaron has a creamy coconut center and is rolled in coconut shreds!
- Cookie Dough Macaron$2.75
This delicious gluten-free macaron features a cookie dough filling with with mini chocolate chips!
- Cookies n' Creme Macaron$2.75
This classic Cookies n Creme macaron is gluten-free as are all of our flavors! A creamy white chocolate ganache center filled with crunchy crushed GF cookie crumbles.
- Cotton Candy Macaron$2.75
Cotton Candy macarons feature a sweet cotton candy filling that will bring you back to childhood!
- Crème Brulèe Macaron$2.75
- Dark Chocolate Coconut Macaron$2.75
- Double Chocolate Macaron$2.75
Decadent double chocolate macarons feature a chocolate almond shell and rich chocolate ganache filling.
- Earl Grey Lavender Macaron$2.75
- Espresso Macaron$2.75
Espresso macarons are filled with a delicious real espresso ganache!
- Ferrero Rocher Macaron$2.75
This popular macaron flavor features dark chocolate, GF truffle filling and crushed hazelnuts!
- Fig, Honey and Brie Macaron$2.75
Fig Honey and Brie macarons have a creamy brie cheese filling with a fig jam center. Perfect paired with wine!
- Fruity Cereal Macaron$2.75
These nostalgic macarons are filled with our signature ganache, fruity pebbles, and rolled in fruity pebbles cereal.
- Gingerbread Macaron$2.75
Cozy up with this classic, festive macaron! This ganache features ginger, cinnamon, and molasses.
- Honey nut Cheerios$2.75
- Irish Creme$2.75
- Key Lime Pie Macaron$2.75
This tangy summer flavor macaron has a creamy key lime filling and GF crushed graham crackers!
- Lavender Macaron$2.75
This floral flavored macaron has a creamy lavender ganache filling.
- Lemon Lavender Macaron$2.75
Lemon Lavender macarons have a lavender filling with a lemon curd center!
- Lemon Lime Macaron$2.75
- Lemon Macaron$2.75
Lemon macarons are filled with a tart lemon curd.
- Lucky Charms Macaron$2.75
These magically delicious macarons are filled with a crushed cereal marshmallow filling! Full of flavor and very nostalgic.
- Maple Crème Macaron$2.75
Maple Creme macarons feature a creamy maple filling!
- Matcha Berry Macaron$2.75
Matcha Berry macarons are filled with a matcha tea ganache filling and berry shells!
- Mint Chocolate Chip Macaron$2.75
This minty macaron features mini chocolate chips and a mint filling!
- Mixed Berry Macaron$2.75
- Nutella Macaron$2.75Out of stock
A top seller! Nutella macarons are filled with a ring of chocolate ganache and a creamy Nutella center.
- Peach Mango$2.75
This fruity macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real peach & mango filling!
- Peaches 'n' Cream$2.75
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Macaron$2.75
This childhood favorite features a peanut butter ganache filling with a grape jelly center!
- Peanut Butter Cereal Macaron$2.75
These macarons are filled with peanut butter ganache, crushed Reese’s cups, then rolled in Reese’s puffs!
- Peanut Butter Cup Macaron$2.75
- Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Macaron$2.75
- Peppermint Dark Chocolate Macaron$2.75
- Peppermint White Chocolate Macaron$2.75
These seasonal macarons are filled with a delicious peppermint ganache and detailed with a peppermint-swirled shell!
- Pineapple Passionfruit Macaron$2.75
This tropical macaron flavor features a white chocolate ganache ring and a real & pineapple passionfruit filling bursting with flavor!
- Pistachio Macaron$2.75
This classic flavor macaron features a creamy pistachio filling with real crushed pistachios!
- Piña Colada Macaron$2.75
- Pumpkin Pie Macaron$2.75
- Raspberry Dark Chocolate Macaron$2.75
This decadent raspberry dark chocolate macaron features dark chocolate ganache and a flavorful raspberry preserve center.
- Raspberry Mint Lemonade$2.75
- Raspberry White Chocolate Macaron$2.75
Raspberry White Chocolate macarons feature a whipped white chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve filling.
- Red Velvet Cake Macaron$2.75
Red Velvet Cake macarons feature a chocolate red shell and a creamy cream cheese filling.
- Rocket Pop Macaron$2.75
- Rose Macaron$2.75
Rose macarons feature a sweet floral rose filling.
- Rosé Macaron$2.75
- S'mores Macaron$2.75
Traditional s'mores flavors of chocolate and toasted marshmallow!
- Salted Caramel Macaron$2.75
Salted Caramel Macarons feature a sweet, creamy, salted caramel center.
- Samoa Macaron$2.75
Just like the cookie, this macaron features chocolate, caramel and coconut for a delicious GF twist!
- Snickers Bar Macaron$2.75
- Sour Blue Raspberry$2.75
- Spiced Caramel Apple Macaron$2.75
This popular macaron flavor is filled with salted caramel and a spiced caramel apple pie filling.
- Strawberry Basil Macaron$2.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.75
- Strawberry Shortcake Macaron$2.75
A summer classic, Strawberry Shortcake macarons are filled with a creamy strawberry filling and rolled in GF strawberry crumbs!
- Sugared Cranberry Macaron$2.75
Sugared Cranberry macarons have a sugared shell and a white chocolate, cream cheese and cranberry filling.
- Thai Tea Macaron$2.75
Thai Tea macarons are filled with a creamy thai tea ganache!
- Tiramisu Macaron$2.75
Tiramisu macarons are filled with creamy espresso and mascarpone fillings then dusted with cocoa powder!
- Toffee Crunch Macaron$2.75
Delicious English toffee crunch filling!
- Triple Cinnamon Sugar Macaron$2.75
Triple Cinnamon sugar macarons feature a cinnamon ganache filling and then rolled in cinnamon sugar!
- Valentine's Macaron Dozen$27.00
The perfect decadent Valentines Day gift, surprise your Valentine with a box of macarons. This special edition dozen features six flavors: Red Velvet Cake, Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Cherry Chocolate Truffle, Rose, Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate. Each gift box comes with a red ribbon.
- Vanilla Bean Macaron$2.75
Vanilla bean macarons feature a Madagascar vanilla filling with real vanilla bean.
- Wedding Cake Macaron$2.75
- Eggnog Macaron$2.75
- Mayan Hot Chocolate Macaron$2.75
Macaron Towers
- Holiday Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This festive macaron tower is perfect for you holiday get togethers! A combination of our holiday flavors, all gluten-free: Peppermint Bark, Gingerbread, Eggnog, and Sugared Cranberry. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Mon Macaron Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This tower features a fun variety of macarons of your choosing! Check out our flavor guide for corresponding colors to flavors. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Birthday Bash Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* A kid’s favorite! This bright and colorful macaron tower features bright pink, bright blue, bright purple colors and lots of sprinkles. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Nude Ombre Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This chic nude ombre macaron tower will be the star of your next event. Tip: add in fresh flowers or greenery for a perfect dessert table showstopper. This nude tower features macarons from tan to a deep chocolate brown. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Pastels in Paris Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This beautiful pastel macaron tower features a variety of pastel colors such as pinks, purples, greens, blues and yellows. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options. CHOOSE 4 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options. CHOOSE 6 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options. CHOOSE 8 FLAVORS OR LESS ONLY. 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options. 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days! If more than the allotted flavor choices are marked, the first choices will be used (first 4 choices, first 6, etc). Tower orders scheduled within 7 days can not be completed and will result in cancelation.
- Blue Bebe Macaron Tower$75.00+
*1 WEEK NOTICE REQUIRED* This lovely macaron tower is a true blue ombre from light blue to medium blue. Beautiful for a baby shower, bridal shower, birthday or tea party. 4-Tier macaron tower holds 33 macarons and includes up to 4 flavor options 6-Tier macaron tower holds 65 macarons and includes up to 6 flavor options 8-Tier macaron tower holds 105 macarons and includes up to 8 flavor options 10-Tier macaron tower holds 165 macarons and includes up to 10 flavor options 6, 8 and 10 Tier towers are a free rental - please return the plastic tower to the bakery within 30 days!
Holiday Pre-Order
- Celebration Collection$100.00
Celebration Collection includes 4 dozen (48) of our top selling macarons. It's great for Holiday festivities! -Double Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Vanilla Bean, Pistachio, Lemon, Nutella, Raspberry White Chocolate and Red Velvet Cake - Choose your date for store pickup or 3rd party delivery. 1 week notice required!
- “Eras” Inspired Macaron Dozen Pre-Order$35.00
Pre-Order Taylor Swift Eras Inspired Macarons! Pickup in store June 9-11.
Coffee
- Iced Coffee$3.00+
Our rich iced coffee is a local roaster, B&W Roasters, The Traditional blend. Add your choice of syrup to sweeten and a splash of your choice of milk.
- Hot Coffee$2.75+
Our freshly brewed hot coffee is a local roaster, B&W Roasters, The Traditional blend. Add your choice of syrup to sweeten and a splash of your choice of milk.
Specialty Beverages
- Mocha Latte$4.75+
Espresso, milk, Ghirardelli mocha syrup, chocolate drizzle.
- Raspberry White Chocolate Latte$4.75+
Espresso, milk, Ghirardelli white chocolate mocha, raspberry syrup
- Italian Summer$6.00+
Mandarin Cardamon and Dried Orange over Ice
- Southern Belle$6.00+
Black tea + Organic Lemonade with lemon garnish
- Life's A Party$6.00+
Blue raspberry lemonade + rock candy garnish
- Love You So Matcha$6.00+
Strawberry Dragonfruit + Matcha with dried berry garnish
- Think Pink$6.00+
Strawberry Dragonfruit + Coconut Milk with dried berry garnish
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
