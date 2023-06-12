  • Home
Mona Lisa cocktails and cuisine 2393 Highway 86

No reviews yet

2393 Highway 86

Imperial, CA 92251

Beverages

Liquor

Well

$9.00

Premium

$15.00

Ultra Premium

$25.00

Reserve

$50.00

NA drinks

$3.50

Specialty Cocktails

$16.00

Domistic Beer

$7.00

Mexican Beers

$8.00

Craft Beer

$9.00

Glass House Wine

$10.00

Premium Glass Wine

$16.00

Domestic Bottle Beer

$6.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mona Lisa Menu

For the Table

Flor Di Zucca

$16.00

Shanghi Calamari

$18.00

Lolipop Chops

$22.00

Spicy Shrimp

$22.00

Prime Sliders

$18.00

Meat Balls

$18.00

Philla Egg Rolls

$15.00

Veggie Skewers

$15.00

Charcutarie

$22.00

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Greens

Mona Ceasar

$14.00

House Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted Corn

$14.00

soup

Soup Dejour

$9.00

Entree

Spicy Rigatoni

$25.00

Vodka suace pasta

Fungi Tartufo

$32.00

money bags pasta

Papadeli

$28.00

peperdale pasta

Monas Stuffed Chicken

$36.00

Eggplant Parm

$32.00

Sea Bass

$40.00

Grilled Salmon

$40.00

Prime Cuts

Filet

$45.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Bone in Ribeye

$65.00

New York

$45.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Mona Burger

$24.00

Top it OFF

Crab

$15.00

Wild Prawns

$15.00

Spiny Lobster Tail

$18.00

Bordalaise

$8.00

Truffle Butters

$9.00

Crispy Onion

$8.00

Sides

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Brussle Sprouts

$12.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Patatoe Puree

$12.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Seasonal Vegtables

$12.00

Cream of Corn

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
