Mona Lisa Italian Restaurant- Johns Creek- NEW 8465 holcomb bridge rd ste 520
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8465 holcomb bridge rd ste 520, johns creek, GA 30022
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
DYAR Persian Grill and Bar
No Reviews
8400 Holcomb bridge Rd suite 460 Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurant
The Derby - Alpharetta - 9850 NESBIT FERRY RD, SUITE 12
No Reviews
9850 NESBIT FERRY RD, SUITE 12 ALPHARETTA, GA 30022
View restaurant
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant
Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta - Roswell
No Reviews
2500 Old Alabama Road Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in johns creek
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant